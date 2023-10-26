The Samsung Week sales event brings big discounts on 8K TVs to experience the brand's best picture yet.
Whether you're fired up for the start of the 2023 NBA season or watching this week's best new TV shows, Black Friday 8K TV deals are heating up. To beat the shopping frenzy, Samsung's early Black Friday sale event has massive deals on its range of top-rated Neo QLED 8K TVs.
Now through Wednesday, November 1, you can save up to $3,200 on 8K TVs at the Samsung Week sale. It's the perfect opportunity to save big on a top-of-the-line model to create about as immersive of a home theatre experience as you can get.
The Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K smart TV is the company's latest top-of-the-line 8K TV in 2023. Featuring a bezel-less design, a gorgeous 8K panel, 3D surround sound, Dolby Atmos and more, this TV will make you rethink what's real when you see the brilliance of its beyond-lifelike colors. From 65 to 85 inches, you can save up to $2,000 on three sizes of the Samsung 8K TV.
75" Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV (2023)
Upscale every movie night with unparalleled 8K precision made possible by a universe of tiny lights with Quantum Matrix Pro with Mini LEDs. The smallest details come to life with Quantum Mini LED technology complemented by lifelike sound with Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro and Symphony 3.0.
Samsung revamped its TV portfolio last year with the release of an updated 2022 Neo QLED 8K Smart TV — which features a Neural Quantum Processor 8K for more optimal viewing and contrast-enhancing tech for added clarity. Now, with the Samsung Week sale offerings, you can experience Samsung's best picture yet and save up to $2,000 on the brand's 8K smart TV with an expansive Infinity Screen.
85" Samsung Class QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV (2022)
Experience Samsung's best picture yet and save up to $2,000. With Quantum Matrix Technology Pro, a grid of Samsung's own Quantum Mini LEDs unleash a billion colors with ultra-fine precision for truly impressive contrast.
75" Samsung Class QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV (2022)
The TV's ultra-powerful processor plays your 8K content at its full potential. And for everything else, AI based processing upscales and analyzes your content to boost your picture to 8K clarity—no matter how it was created. Make every viewing a spectacular cinematic experience with Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos built in.
The new 8K TV models also introduce the use of Wireless Dolby Atmos for sharper audio quality, plus a number of other smarter features which aim to make Samsung TVs the "central hub to watch content, control devices, play games, work out and more," according to Samsung.
You can also save up to $3,200 on another powerful 8K TV. The Samsung QN800B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV features crisp, out-of-this-world colors and vividly realistic 3D sound. Experience depth and dimension on your screen just like you do in real life with the 2022 TV's Real Depth Enhancer. Samsung's own Quantum Mini LEDs unleash a billion colors with ultra-fine precision for intense contrast. This Samsung TV deal is available in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes — with savings to match.
85” Samsung QN800B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
Watch everything in 8K with Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor. On sale in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes, save up to $3,700 on this Samsung TV with unimaginable color and a sleek design.
Watch the newest TV shows and movies in out-of-this-world detail on a Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV's expansive Infinity Screen. Made even more brilliant by Samsung's own Mini LEDs, the TV screen has a near-invisible bezel and an Attachable Slim One Connect that keeps your cables out of sight.
If you prefer a 4K TV, the Samsung Week sale includes even more discounts on OLED, QLED and Neo QLED TVs.
