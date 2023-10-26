Whether you're fired up for the start of the 2023 NBA season or watching this week's best new TV shows, Black Friday 8K TV deals are heating up. To beat the shopping frenzy, Samsung's early Black Friday sale event has massive deals on its range of top-rated Neo QLED 8K TVs.

Now through Wednesday, November 1, you can save up to $3,200 on 8K TVs at the Samsung Week sale. It's the perfect opportunity to save big on a top-of-the-line model to create about as immersive of a home theatre experience as you can get.

The Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K smart TV is the company's latest top-of-the-line 8K TV in 2023. Featuring a bezel-less design, a gorgeous 8K panel, 3D surround sound, Dolby Atmos and more, this TV will make you rethink what's real when you see the brilliance of its beyond-lifelike colors. From 65 to 85 inches, you can save up to $2,000 on three sizes of the Samsung 8K TV.

Samsung revamped its TV portfolio last year with the release of an updated 2022 Neo QLED 8K Smart TV — which features a Neural Quantum Processor 8K for more optimal viewing and contrast-enhancing tech for added clarity. Now, with the Samsung Week sale offerings, you can experience Samsung's best picture yet and save up to $2,000 on the brand's 8K smart TV with an expansive Infinity Screen.

The new 8K TV models also introduce the use of Wireless Dolby Atmos for sharper audio quality, plus a number of other smarter features which aim to make Samsung TVs the "central hub to watch content, control devices, play games, work out and more," according to Samsung.

You can also save up to $3,200 on another powerful 8K TV. The Samsung QN800B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV features crisp, out-of-this-world colors and vividly realistic 3D sound. Experience depth and dimension on your screen just like you do in real life with the 2022 TV's Real Depth Enhancer. Samsung's own Quantum Mini LEDs unleash a billion colors with ultra-fine precision for intense contrast. This Samsung TV deal is available in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes — with savings to match.

Watch the newest TV shows and movies in out-of-this-world detail on a Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV's expansive Infinity Screen. Made even more brilliant by Samsung's own Mini LEDs, the TV screen has a near-invisible bezel and an Attachable Slim One Connect that keeps your cables out of sight.

If you prefer a 4K TV, the Samsung Week sale includes even more discounts on OLED, QLED and Neo QLED TVs.

Shop the Samsung TV Deals

RELATED CONTENT: