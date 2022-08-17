Shopping

The Best 4K TV Deals to Shop Right Now: Save Hundreds at Samsung, Walmart, and Amazon

By Wesley Horvath‍
Samsung Launches QN95B 4K Neo QLED Smart TV
Samsung

Your TV is the center point of your living room — after all, it brings your whole family together for movie night or a round of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. If you've been considering upgrading your older TV to a new 4K TV, we've found the best deals on 4K TVs right now with some of the biggest Labor Day 2022 discounts already available.

TV processors are constantly evolving with new technology that minimizes blur and screen-tearing and some that even provide motion-tracking capabilities. Whether you’re shopping for a 4K OLED TV to improve your gaming experience or a 4K Ultra HD TV to offer true-to-life picture resolution when watching your favorite shows, there's a 4K TV deal just right for your home. 

No matter if you're a brand loyalist or you've been thinking about switching to an Amazon Fire TV, there are 4K TV sales at Best Buy, Samsung, Amazon, and Walmart. Ahead, check out our top picks for the best sales on 4K TVs.

Samsung 65" QN90A Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
Take in every detail even in the darkest lit scenes with Samsung's Quantum Matrix Tech. The AI-based Neo Quantum Process 4K allows this Samsung 4K TV to constantly learn to improve the sound-tracking and contract capabilities. Currently on sale, it's hard to beat this deal on Samsung's Neo QLED 4K smart TV. 

$2,600$1,600
Samsung 65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung
If there's a deal worth shopping right now, it's this deal on Samsung's The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV, which features $400 off the internet-loved Frame TV.

$2,000$1,600
Samsung 65" Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV
Best Buy
This seamlessly stunning smart 4K TV has multiple voice assistants built into it, so you can start streaming or gaming as soon as you set up this Samsung TV.

$1,200$1,100
Amazon Fire 65" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa
Amazon
If you've been toying with the idea of upgrading to a smart TV, this is the deal you want to take advantage of. You can save on the Amazon Fire TV to get cinematic 4K entertainment with Alexa built in for a hands-free experience. 

$830$500
TCL 50" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV
Walmart
This TCL 4K UHD HDR TV offers four times the resolution of a standard Full HD TV. So, you get to sit back on your sofa, relax and enjoy the crystal clear picture of your favorite episodes and movie moments. Plus, you can access 500,000 movies and episodes to stream for free with this smart TV.

$450$278
Toshiba 55" M550 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Alexa
Best Buy
Shop this 55" smart 4K TV from Toshiba for half off its original price. This smart TV easily connects with Amazon Alexa devices, so you can experience a hands-free streaming experience.

$470$390
Samsung 65" TU-8300 Series Curved 4K UHD HDR Smart TV
Amazon
Samsung's super-fast 4K Processor minimalizes lag time on this TV, so you never have to deal with a pixelated picture between scenes again. You can also use Ambient Mode+ to mimic the wall behind that TV or use it to display photos or artwork whenever you aren't watching TV.

$800$648

