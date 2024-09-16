The season of fall savings is in full effect and Walmart is bringing the heat with incredible markdowns on must-have items from top brands this week. Whether your kitchen, closet, or everyday gadgets could use an update, Walmart has added all new rollbacks and flash deals to its website as part of its new Fall Savings event. With markdowns up to 65% off, this season's rollbacks will get you more than ready for the cooler days ahead.

Featuring low prices across every category, this week's deals at Walmart include impressive discounts on Nintendo, La Mer, Apple, Dyson and more. We're seeing doorbuster savings on Xbox controllers, TikTok's favorite Bissell Little Green portable carpet cleaner, and even Chris Hemsworth's home workout equipment. Plus, there are tons of patio furniture deals to spruce up your outdoor space for less this season.

From top-tier cookware sets to noise-cancelling headphones and Samsung's Frame TV, we've gathered the best Walmart deals in September 2024 below. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast because these deals won't last long.

10 Best Walmart Deals to Shop Today

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner Walmart Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too! $124 $88 Shop Now

65" Samsung The Frame TV Samsung 65" Samsung The Frame TV The 2023 Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.

$2,000 $1,379 Shop Now

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Vacuum Walmart Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Vacuum The Dyson V15 Detect is engineered with the power, intelligence, versatility, and run time to deep clean your whole home. Dyson illumination reveals invisible dust on hard floors. Plus, its versatile cordless format transforms into a handheld vacuum with one click. $750 $600 Shop Now

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit Walmart NuFACE Mini Starter Kit For a 5-Minute Facial-Lift on the go, the NuFace Mini stimulates the larger surface areas of your face and neck with microcurrent to help improve facial contour, tone, and the look of fine lines and wrinkles. $220 $187 Shop Now

Best Walmart Tech Deals

Super Mario RPG Walmart Super Mario RPG Mario, Bowser, and Peach partner up to repair the wish-granting Star Road in this approachable role-playing adventure. Jump through a colorful world and give attacks some extra oomph in battle. $60 $40 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Walmart Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is on sale for the lowest price we've seen. With a slim design that slips right into your bag, you can take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere. $350 $240 Shop Now

Best Walmart Beauty Deals

Drunk Elephant A-Gloei Maretinol Oil Walmart Drunk Elephant A-Gloei Maretinol Oil Drunk Elephant's gentle yet effective formula is a powerhouse skin-smoothing treatment that combines vegan retinol, virgin marula oil, and ceramides to refine skin's texture and minimize the appearance of lines, hyperpigmentation, blemishes, and sun damage while locking in moisture and restoring a healthy glow. $72 $59 Shop Now

La Mer The Eye Concentrate Walmart La Mer The Eye Concentrate For dry, normal or combo skin types, La Mer The Eye Concentrate is a lightweight hydration cream used to help visibly diminish lines and wrinkles and improve dryness and dark circles. $196 $27 Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel Walmart Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel This cleanser helps to cleanse your skin of everyday grit and grime and all of the harsh elements you are exposed to. It also works wonders with removing makeup and will leave your skin feeling fresh and clean. $39 $25 Shop Now

GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing Walmart GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing If your eyelashes need some love, GrandeLash MD Serum is here. The enhancing lash serum helps increase both the thickness and length of your eyelashes while nourishing them with vitamins and amino acids. $68 $32 Shop Now

Best Walmart Kitchen Deals

Best Walmart Home Deals

