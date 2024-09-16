Fall savings have arrived at Walmart. Shop the best deals on tech, cookware, beauty and more.
The season of fall savings is in full effect and Walmart is bringing the heat with incredible markdowns on must-have items from top brands this week. Whether your kitchen, closet, or everyday gadgets could use an update, Walmart has added all new rollbacks and flash deals to its website as part of its new Fall Savings event. With markdowns up to 65% off, this season's rollbacks will get you more than ready for the cooler days ahead.
Featuring low prices across every category, this week's deals at Walmart include impressive discounts on Nintendo, La Mer, Apple, Dyson and more. We're seeing doorbuster savings on Xbox controllers, TikTok's favorite Bissell Little Green portable carpet cleaner, and even Chris Hemsworth's home workout equipment. Plus, there are tons of patio furniture deals to spruce up your outdoor space for less this season.
From top-tier cookware sets to noise-cancelling headphones and Samsung's Frame TV, we've gathered the best Walmart deals in September 2024 below. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast because these deals won't last long.
10 Best Walmart Deals to Shop Today
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too!
Lodge Cast Iron 5.5qt Enameled Dutch Oven
The Lodge cast iron Dutch oven can be used to broil, braise, bake, or roast in the oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit or to sauté, fry, or simmer on any stovetop. Plus, it can be used to marinate and refrigerate food.
Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller
Experience the modernized design of the Xbox Wireless Controller, featuring sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort and effortless control during gameplay.
Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau De Toilette
Dolce & Gabbana's perfume is a casual and breezy, sparkling fruity-floral scent that evokes the spirit of the Sicilian summer all year long.
65" Samsung The Frame TV
The 2023 Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.
Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Vacuum
The Dyson V15 Detect is engineered with the power, intelligence, versatility, and run time to deep clean your whole home. Dyson illumination reveals invisible dust on hard floors. Plus, its versatile cordless format transforms into a handheld vacuum with one click.
NuFACE Mini Starter Kit
For a 5-Minute Facial-Lift on the go, the NuFace Mini stimulates the larger surface areas of your face and neck with microcurrent to help improve facial contour, tone, and the look of fine lines and wrinkles.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Save big on 60 luxurious eye-contour gel patches infused with 24K and colloidal gold to visibly lift and firm the delicate eye area.
Gocio 500W 26" Electric Bike with Cruise Control System
Gocio's 26" electric mountain bike has a light aluminum alloy frame, a stronger 500W high-speed brushless motor and a 48V 7.8Ah capacity battery, and high strength steel suspension fork, making riding more comfortable and stable.
Samsung 65" Class S95C OLED 4K TV
Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and the vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots, according to the brand. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action.
Best Walmart Tech Deals
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.
Apple MacBook Air 13.3 inch
The MacBook Air with Apple's M1 chip is incredibly thin and light with a silent fanless design. It delivers remarkable performance and up to 18 hours of battery life.
Nintendo Switch Controller (Animal Crossing)
Give your Switch a new look with these blue and green Joy-Con controllers. They have built-in dual vibration motors to provide realistic vibrations and feedback during gameplay.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Beats Studio3 deliver a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling to actively block external noise, and real-time audio calibration to preserve clarity, range, and emotion.
Super Mario RPG
Mario, Bowser, and Peach partner up to repair the wish-granting Star Road in this approachable role-playing adventure. Jump through a colorful world and give attacks some extra oomph in battle.
TCL 43" Q Class 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart TV with Google TV
Save $300 on this TCL Q5 Class Smart TV enabled with Google Chromecast Built-in.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is on sale for the lowest price we've seen. With a slim design that slips right into your bag, you can take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere.
Best Walmart Beauty Deals
Drunk Elephant A-Gloei Maretinol Oil
Drunk Elephant's gentle yet effective formula is a powerhouse skin-smoothing treatment that combines vegan retinol, virgin marula oil, and ceramides to refine skin's texture and minimize the appearance of lines, hyperpigmentation, blemishes, and sun damage while locking in moisture and restoring a healthy glow.
La Mer The Eye Concentrate
For dry, normal or combo skin types, La Mer The Eye Concentrate is a lightweight hydration cream used to help visibly diminish lines and wrinkles and improve dryness and dark circles.
Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel
This cleanser helps to cleanse your skin of everyday grit and grime and all of the harsh elements you are exposed to. It also works wonders with removing makeup and will leave your skin feeling fresh and clean.
Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume
Save on this vibrant floral perfume from Versace, fragranced with peony, yuzu, raspberry and pomegranate.
GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing
If your eyelashes need some love, GrandeLash MD Serum is here. The enhancing lash serum helps increase both the thickness and length of your eyelashes while nourishing them with vitamins and amino acids.
Shiseido Future Solution Lx Eye Lip Contour Regenerating Cream
This popular anti-aging cream for the lip and eye areas helps to restore a youthful radiance.
Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume
This TikTok-loved perfume from Ariana Grande boasts notes of lavender, pear and bergamot for a truly playful (and fruity) fragrance.
Best Walmart Kitchen Deals
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker
We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. From healthy to indulgent, the Creami can create ice cream with the touch of a button.
Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, two saucepans and a sauté pan.
Gourmia 8 Qt Digital Window Air Fryer
This 8-quart air fryer has 12 one-touch cooking functions, including air fry, bake and dehydrate. It has a touchscreen, and a preheat option.
Beautiful 12-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
With an 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 3-quart sauté pan, 2-quart saucepan, 5-quart Dutch oven and four cookware protectors, this complete set is perfectly curated to stand out in any kitchen.
GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker
Save over $130 on the TikTok-favorite countertop nugget ice maker. This ice maker produces up to one pound of fresh ice per hour and has a large-capacity bin that holds up to three lbs of crunchable nugget ice.
Best Walmart Home Deals
SixHome Large Washable Boho Area Rug
Create a cozy atmosphere with a large, bright area rug. As a bonus, this one is machine washable, so you can freshen up the floor covering whenever needed.
JUSTLET 2" Extra Thick Queen Cooling Mattress Topper
Add extra comfort and improve your sleep with this 3D snow down alternative overfilled mattress topper.
Arctic King 3.2 Cu ft Two Door Mini Fridge with Freezer
If furnishing a dorm room is on your horizon, this mini fridge is a steal.
Tappio 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Patio Bistro Set
Whether you are looking to spend quality time with loved ones or entertain guests over dinner, this patio furniture set is ready for the job.
Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror
This beautiful full-length mirror can be leaned on the wall or stand freely anywhere in your room. It also can be mounted on the wall vertically and horizontally to create the illusion of wider space.
Walsunny Linen Fabric Convertible L-Shaped Sectional Sofa
Enhance your living room with this contemporary three-seat sofa sectional in linen fabric. It features a reversible end chaise cushion that can easily be moved around to suit your seating preferences.
Mainstays 11" 6-Cube Storage Organizer
A storage organizer thats perfect for displaying decor or storing office supplies and toys.
Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set
Save big on these hotel-quality microfiber sheets. Resistant to pilling and snagging, these sheets are pet-friendly and made to last.
RELATED CONTENT: