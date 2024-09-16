Shop
Sales & Deals

35 Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Week: Score Fall Savings on Samsung, NuFace, Lodge and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Fall Living Room
Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 2:40 PM PDT, September 16, 2024

Fall savings have arrived at Walmart. Shop the best deals on tech, cookware, beauty and more.

The season of fall savings is in full effect and Walmart is bringing the heat with incredible markdowns on must-have items from top brands this week. Whether your kitchen, closet, or everyday gadgets could use an update, Walmart has added all new rollbacks and flash deals to its website as part of its new Fall Savings event. With markdowns up to 65% off, this season's rollbacks will get you more than ready for the cooler days ahead.

Shop Walmart's Fall Deals

Featuring low prices across every category, this week's deals at Walmart include impressive discounts on NintendoLa Mer, Apple, Dyson and more. We're seeing doorbuster savings on Xbox controllers, TikTok's favorite Bissell Little Green portable carpet cleaner, and even Chris Hemsworth's home workout equipment. Plus, there are tons of patio furniture deals to spruce up your outdoor space for less this season.

From top-tier cookware sets to noise-cancelling headphones and Samsung's Frame TV, we've gathered the best Walmart deals in September 2024 below. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast because these deals won't last long.

10 Best Walmart Deals to Shop Today

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
Walmart

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too! 

$124 $88

Shop Now

Lodge Cast Iron 5.5qt Enameled Dutch Oven

Lodge Cast Iron 5.5qt Enameled Dutch Oven
Walmart

Lodge Cast Iron 5.5qt Enameled Dutch Oven

The Lodge cast iron Dutch oven can be used to broil, braise, bake, or roast in the oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit or to sauté, fry, or simmer on any stovetop. Plus, it can be used to marinate and refrigerate food. 

$50 $40

Shop Now

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller
Walmart

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller

Experience the modernized design of the Xbox Wireless Controller, featuring sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort and effortless control during gameplay.

$60 $44

Shop Now

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau De Toilette

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau De Toilette
Walmart

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau De Toilette

Dolce & Gabbana's perfume is a casual and breezy, sparkling fruity-floral scent that evokes the spirit of the Sicilian summer all year long.

$161 $36

Shop Now

65" Samsung The Frame TV

65" Samsung The Frame TV
Samsung

65" Samsung The Frame TV

The 2023 Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.

$2,000 $1,379

Shop Now

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Vacuum

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Vacuum
Walmart

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Vacuum

The Dyson V15 Detect is engineered with the power, intelligence, versatility, and run time to deep clean your whole home. Dyson illumination reveals invisible dust on hard floors. Plus, its versatile cordless format transforms into a handheld vacuum with one click.

$750 $600

Shop Now

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit
Walmart

NuFACE Mini Starter Kit

For a 5-Minute Facial-Lift on the go, the NuFace Mini stimulates the larger surface areas of your face and neck with microcurrent to help improve facial contour, tone, and the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

$220 $187

Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Walmart

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Save big on 60 luxurious eye-contour gel patches infused with 24K and colloidal gold to visibly lift and firm the delicate eye area.

$75 $48

Shop Now

Gocio 500W 26" Electric Bike with Cruise Control System

Gocio 500W 26" Electric Bike with Cruise Control System
Walmart

Gocio 500W 26" Electric Bike with Cruise Control System

Gocio's 26" electric mountain bike has a light aluminum alloy frame, a stronger 500W high-speed brushless motor and a 48V 7.8Ah capacity battery, and high strength steel suspension fork, making riding more comfortable and stable.

$900 $496

Shop Now

Samsung 65" Class S95C OLED 4K TV

Samsung 65" Class S95C OLED 4K TV
Walmart

Samsung 65" Class S95C OLED 4K TV

Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and the vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots, according to the brand. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action. 

$3,299 $1,659

Shop Now

 

Best Walmart Tech Deals

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Walmart

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.

$129 $89

Shop Now

Apple MacBook Air 13.3 inch

Apple MacBook Air 13.3 inch
Walmart

Apple MacBook Air 13.3 inch

The MacBook Air with Apple's M1 chip is incredibly thin and light with a silent fanless design. It delivers remarkable performance and up to 18 hours of battery life. 

$699 $649

Shop Now

Nintendo Switch Controller (Animal Crossing)

Nintendo Switch Controller (Animal Crossing)
Walmart

Nintendo Switch Controller (Animal Crossing)

Give your Switch a new look with these blue and green Joy-Con controllers. They have built-in dual vibration motors to provide realistic vibrations and feedback during gameplay.

$50 $26

Shop Now

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Walmart

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Beats Studio3 deliver a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling to actively block external noise, and real-time audio calibration to preserve clarity, range, and emotion.

$350 $159

Shop Now

Super Mario RPG

Super Mario RPG
Walmart

Super Mario RPG

Mario, Bowser, and Peach partner up to repair the wish-granting Star Road in this approachable role-playing adventure. Jump through a colorful world and give attacks some extra oomph in battle.

$60 $40

Shop Now

TCL 43" Q Class 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart TV with Google TV

TCL 43" Q Class 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart TV with Google TV
Walmart

TCL 43" Q Class 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart TV with Google TV

Save $300 on this TCL Q5 Class Smart TV enabled with Google Chromecast Built-in.

$500 $198

Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is on sale for the lowest price we've seen. With a slim design that slips right into your bag, you can take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere. 

$350 $240

Shop Now

 

Best Walmart Beauty Deals

Drunk Elephant A-Gloei Maretinol Oil

Drunk Elephant A-Gloei Maretinol Oil
Walmart

Drunk Elephant A-Gloei Maretinol Oil

Drunk Elephant's gentle yet effective formula is a powerhouse skin-smoothing treatment that combines vegan retinol, virgin marula oil, and ceramides to refine skin's texture and minimize the appearance of lines, hyperpigmentation, blemishes, and sun damage while locking in moisture and restoring a healthy glow.

$72 $59

Shop Now

La Mer The Eye Concentrate

La Mer The Eye Concentrate
Walmart

La Mer The Eye Concentrate

For dry, normal or combo skin types, La Mer The Eye Concentrate is a lightweight hydration cream used to help visibly diminish lines and wrinkles and improve dryness and dark circles.

$196 $27

Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel

Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel
Walmart

Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel

This cleanser helps to cleanse your skin of everyday grit and grime and all of the harsh elements you are exposed to. It also works wonders with removing makeup and will leave your skin feeling fresh and clean. 

$39 $25

Shop Now

Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume

Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume
Walmart

Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume

Save on this vibrant floral perfume from Versace, fragranced with peony, yuzu, raspberry and pomegranate.

$105 $33

Shop Now

GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing

GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing
Walmart

GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing

If your eyelashes need some love, GrandeLash MD Serum is here. The enhancing lash serum helps increase both the thickness and length of your eyelashes while nourishing them with vitamins and amino acids. 

$68 $32

Shop Now

Shiseido Future Solution Lx Eye Lip Contour Regenerating Cream

Shiseido Future Solution Lx Eye Lip Contour Regenerating Cream
Walmart

Shiseido Future Solution Lx Eye Lip Contour Regenerating Cream

This popular anti-aging cream for the lip and eye areas helps to restore a youthful radiance. 

$155 $49

Shop Now

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume
Walmart

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume

This TikTok-loved perfume from Ariana Grande boasts notes of lavender, pear and bergamot for a truly playful (and fruity) fragrance.

$65 $42

Shop Now

Best Walmart Kitchen Deals

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker
Walmart

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker

We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. From healthy to indulgent, the Creami can create ice cream with the touch of a button.

$199 $149

Shop Now

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
Walmart

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, two saucepans and a sauté pan. 

$240 $67

Shop Now

Gourmia 8 Qt Digital Window Air Fryer

Gourmia 8 Qt Digital Window Air Fryer
Walmart

Gourmia 8 Qt Digital Window Air Fryer

This 8-quart air fryer has 12 one-touch cooking functions, including air fry, bake and dehydrate. It has a touchscreen, and a preheat option.

$99 $68

Shop Now

Beautiful 12-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

Beautiful 12-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
Walmart

Beautiful 12-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

With an 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 3-quart sauté pan, 2-quart saucepan, 5-quart Dutch oven and four cookware protectors, this complete set is perfectly curated to stand out in any kitchen.

$149 $99

Shop Now

GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker

GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker
Walmart

GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker

Save over $130 on the TikTok-favorite countertop nugget ice maker. This ice maker produces up to one pound of fresh ice per hour and has a large-capacity bin that holds up to three lbs of crunchable nugget ice.

$579 $448

Shop Now

Best Walmart Home Deals

SixHome Large Washable Boho Area Rug

SixHome Large Washable Boho Area Rug
Walmart

SixHome Large Washable Boho Area Rug

Create a cozy atmosphere with a large, bright area rug. As a bonus, this one is machine washable, so you can freshen up the floor covering whenever needed. 

$90 $50

Shop Now

JUSTLET 2" Extra Thick Queen Cooling Mattress Topper

JUSTLET 2" Extra Thick Queen Cooling Mattress Topper
Walmart

JUSTLET 2" Extra Thick Queen Cooling Mattress Topper

Add extra comfort and improve your sleep with this 3D snow down alternative overfilled mattress topper.

$110 $40

Shop Now

Arctic King 3.2 Cu ft Two Door Mini Fridge with Freezer

Arctic King 3.2 Cu ft Two Door Mini Fridge with Freezer
Walmart

Arctic King 3.2 Cu ft Two Door Mini Fridge with Freezer

If furnishing a dorm room is on your horizon, this mini fridge is a steal. 

$198 $125

Shop Now

Tappio 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Patio Bistro Set

Tappio 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Patio Bistro Set
Walmart

Tappio 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Patio Bistro Set

Whether you are looking to spend quality time with loved ones or entertain guests over dinner, this patio furniture set is ready for the job.

$300 $107

Shop Now

Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror

Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror
Walmart

Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror

This beautiful full-length mirror can be leaned on the wall or stand freely anywhere in your room. It also can be mounted on the wall vertically and horizontally to create the illusion of wider space.

$199 $53

Shop Now

Walsunny Linen Fabric Convertible L-Shaped Sectional Sofa

Walsunny Linen Fabric Convertible L-Shaped Sectional Sofa
Walmart

Walsunny Linen Fabric Convertible L-Shaped Sectional Sofa

Enhance your living room with this contemporary three-seat sofa sectional in linen fabric. It features a reversible end chaise cushion that can easily be moved around to suit your seating preferences.

$500 $280

Shop Now

Mainstays 11" 6-Cube Storage Organizer

Mainstays 11" 6-Cube Storage Organizer
Walmart

Mainstays 11" 6-Cube Storage Organizer

A storage organizer thats perfect for displaying decor or storing office supplies and toys. 

$35 $30

Shop Now

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set
Walmart

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set

Save big on these hotel-quality microfiber sheets. Resistant to pilling and snagging, these sheets are pet-friendly and made to last. 

$63 $13

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 60% on Adidas' Shoes and Activewear at This Fall Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 60% on Adidas' Shoes and Activewear at This Fall Sale

The Best E-Bike Deals on Amazon to Cruise Through Fall

Sales & Deals

The Best E-Bike Deals on Amazon to Cruise Through Fall

Our Place Is Having a Huge Fall Sale: Shop the Best Cookware Deals

Home

Our Place Is Having a Huge Fall Sale: Shop the Best Cookware Deals

Solo Stove’s Tabletop Fire Pit Is on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Fall

Sales & Deals

Solo Stove’s Tabletop Fire Pit Is on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Fall

Shop the Best Deals on Back-to-School Essentials at Walmart

Sales & Deals

Shop the Best Deals on Back-to-School Essentials at Walmart

The Viral Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Is on Sale for Just $10 Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Viral Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Is on Sale for Just $10 Right Now

Samsung's Frame TV Is on Sale for Up to $1,658 Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

Samsung's Frame TV Is on Sale for Up to $1,658 Off Right Now

Tags: