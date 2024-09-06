Our Place is a beloved kitchen and cookware staple brand because it nails the perfect mix of performance and beautiful designs. But stocking up on matching sets can set your budget back, so there's no time like now — during a rare sitewide sale — to stock up on all your kitchen needs. Whether you are shopping for cookware, bakeware, small kitchen appliances or a color-coordinated bundle, Our Place's Fall Sale has you covered.

Now through Sunday, September 8, you can score up to 40% off the brand's latest and greatest, including a fantastic price on the Wonder Oven (aka, the viral grown-up Easy Bake Oven.)

Shop Our Place Sale

If you want a non-toxic alternative to traditional nonstick cookware, Our Place's ceramic coating is made without forever chemicals like PFAS and lead. Besides the stove-to-oven-to-table cookware, many kitchen accessories, from linens to knife sets, are discounted during this sale, which the brand calls its biggest of the season.

Everything is super giftable, but shop before the best pieces sell out. Scroll on to see some top picks and make them your own.

Dream Cooker Our Place Dream Cooker A super convenient set-it-and-forget-it way to cook, the Dream Cooker is also marked down. $199 $180 Shop Now

Always Pan 2.0 Our Place Always Pan 2.0 All three sizes of the Always Pan 2.0 are on sale. Besides superb cooking performance, the spatula notch is a game-changer. $120-$180 $95-$150 Shop Now

Cookware Set Pro Cookware Set Pro Cookware Set Pro A $610 value, this set has everything to re-fit your cookware: the Titanium Always Pan Pro, Perfect Pot, Mini Perfect Pot and Mini Always Pan. $610 $395 Shop Now

Perfect Pot Our Place Perfect Pot Boil pasta, make sauces or even bake breads in this super versatile pot. The mini version is also on sale. $165 $100 Shop Now

Knife Trio Our Place Knife Trio Color-coordinate your knife set to your cookware with these German stainless steel blade knives, which are also very giftable. $170 $85 Shop Now

Bakeware Set Our Place Bakeware Set Top-rated bakeware bundles are discounted and great to stock up on before the holidays. $195 $175 Shop Now

Kitchen Linens Set Our Place Kitchen Linens Set A 100% cotton set that includes an apron is perfect to get ready for fall pie baking. $125 $90 Shop Now

