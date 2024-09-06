ET Shop Editors love Our Place's chic design and impressive performance, but a sale is always the best time to shop.
Our Place is a beloved kitchen and cookware staple brand because it nails the perfect mix of performance and beautiful designs. But stocking up on matching sets can set your budget back, so there's no time like now — during a rare sitewide sale — to stock up on all your kitchen needs. Whether you are shopping for cookware, bakeware, small kitchen appliances or a color-coordinated bundle, Our Place's Fall Sale has you covered.
Now through Sunday, September 8, you can score up to 40% off the brand's latest and greatest, including a fantastic price on the Wonder Oven (aka, the viral grown-up Easy Bake Oven.)
If you want a non-toxic alternative to traditional nonstick cookware, Our Place's ceramic coating is made without forever chemicals like PFAS and lead. Besides the stove-to-oven-to-table cookware, many kitchen accessories, from linens to knife sets, are discounted during this sale, which the brand calls its biggest of the season.
Everything is super giftable, but shop before the best pieces sell out. Scroll on to see some top picks and make them your own.
Ultimate Cookware Set Pro
If you're stocking up on cookware, this set includes a coordinated bakeware set for every dish.
Dream Cooker
A super convenient set-it-and-forget-it way to cook, the Dream Cooker is also marked down.
Always Pan 2.0
All three sizes of the Always Pan 2.0 are on sale. Besides superb cooking performance, the spatula notch is a game-changer.
Cookware Set Pro
A $610 value, this set has everything to re-fit your cookware: the Titanium Always Pan Pro, Perfect Pot, Mini Perfect Pot and Mini Always Pan.
Perfect Pot
Boil pasta, make sauces or even bake breads in this super versatile pot. The mini version is also on sale.
6-in-1 Wonder Oven
Can confirm: This countertop oven is as wonderful to use as it is adorable. It cooks faster and crisps food better than our full-size ovens (without the potentially toxic chemicals found in many small appliances.)
Classic Stacking Set
Dish sets are on sale, like this pretty, stackable 20-piece ceramic set.
Knife Trio
Color-coordinate your knife set to your cookware with these German stainless steel blade knives, which are also very giftable.
Bakeware Set
Top-rated bakeware bundles are discounted and great to stock up on before the holidays.
Kitchen Linens Set
A 100% cotton set that includes an apron is perfect to get ready for fall pie baking.
RELATED CONTENT: