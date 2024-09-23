Sur La Table is one of the best destinations for everyone who loves cooking and entertaining. If the start of the fall season has you looking forward to cozy indoor gatherings and all the delicious meals, you're in luck. Sur La Table is hosting a massive Anniversary Sale, so you can stock up and save big on coveted cookware from top brands like Le Creuset, Staub and All-Clad.

Shop the Sur La Table Sale

Now through Monday, September 30, Sur La Table is offering up to 50% off kitchen favorites like Le Creuset's Signature Round Wide Dutch Oven and Staub's All-Day Pan in multiple stunning colors to choose from. Whether you're planning fall gatherings or preparing heartwarming dinners for the whole family, the Sur La Table Anniversary Sale has everything to help make meals even tastier and more memorable.

To help you find your new go-to piece of cookware that is both versatile and chic, we've gathered the best deals from Sur La Table's sale. Ahead, expand your kitchen collection and save on high-quality cookware and bakeware at unbeatable prices.

Sign up for more deals like these! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: