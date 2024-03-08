Home

Le Creuset Launched the Prettiest Collection for Spring With Floral Pieces Starting at Just $12

Le Creuset's Spring Collection
Le Creuset
By ETonline Staff
Published: 10:45 AM PST, March 8, 2024

Shop the new flower-inspired pieces from Le Creuset that are sure to put a skip in your step.

Even if there is still snow on the ground in some cities, we can't help but count down the days until spring. Le Creuset is wasting no time welcoming the season with stunning cookware and bakeware. The beloved French home brand just launched its awaited 2024 Spring Collection with flower-inspired pieces and we're struggling not to add every single piece to our cart.

Shop Le Creuset's Spring Collection

Whether you have outdoor dinner parties on the horizon, want to find the perfect Easter and Mother's Day gifts, or simply need some encouragement to whip up your favorite dishes, Le Creuset's spring cookware drop is not one to miss. Best of all, prices for the 12-piece collection start at just $12.

From flower-shaped cocottes and briasers to a pie bunny for your Easter brunch, the collection includes freshly picked pieces that will dress up your tablescapes and infuse your home with bright and cheerful spring vibes. Le Creuset's limited-edition spring items are already selling out fast, so be sure to get these festive kitchen must-haves before they're gone. 

Signature Petal Braiser

Signature Petal Braiser
Le Creuset

Signature Petal Braiser

Crafted from enameled cast iron, the braiser is uniquely designed to provide steady, even heat to transform meat and vegetables into flavorful dishes.

Flower Cocotte

Flower Cocotte
Le Creuset

Flower Cocotte

The Flower Cocotte will add a touch of sunny joy to the kitchen year-round. It features a charming flower shaped design and is available in a bouquet of Le Creuset's iconic, freshly picked colors. 

$245 $184

Shop Now

Traditional Casserole with Flower Knob

Traditional Casserole with Flower Knob
Le Creuset

Traditional Casserole with Flower Knob

Accented with a flower knob that is easy to grab, this pot is the perfect size for making sauces, casseroles and stews, or for cooking smaller amounts of pasta, rice and grains. 

$75 $56

Shop Now

Flower Plate

Flower Plate
Le Creuset

Flower Plate

The Flower Plate is a delightful way to serve appetizers, side dishes, cookies and more. It features ridged edges that slope upward to contain food and a wide rim for a steady grip from oven to table. 

$30 $23

Shop Now

Pie Bunny

Pie Bunny
Le Creuset

Pie Bunny

This adorable bunny is designed to sit in the center of pies while baking and for serving. The hollow bunny vents steam from the filling as it cooks, preventing the contents from boiling over.

$16 $12

Shop Now

Mini Cocotte with Flower Lid

Mini Cocotte with Flower Lid
Le Creuset

Mini Cocotte with Flower Lid

Le Creuset's best-selling Mini Cocottes are perfect for individual cobblers, gratins and pot pies. They are also versatile for prepping and storing ingredients.

$32 $24

Shop Now

For even more kitchen additions, check out our guide to all the best Le Creuset deals you can shop right now. 

