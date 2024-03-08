Shop the new flower-inspired pieces from Le Creuset that are sure to put a skip in your step.
Even if there is still snow on the ground in some cities, we can't help but count down the days until spring. Le Creuset is wasting no time welcoming the season with stunning cookware and bakeware. The beloved French home brand just launched its awaited 2024 Spring Collection with flower-inspired pieces and we're struggling not to add every single piece to our cart.
Shop Le Creuset's Spring Collection
Whether you have outdoor dinner parties on the horizon, want to find the perfect Easter and Mother's Day gifts, or simply need some encouragement to whip up your favorite dishes, Le Creuset's spring cookware drop is not one to miss. Best of all, prices for the 12-piece collection start at just $12.
From flower-shaped cocottes and briasers to a pie bunny for your Easter brunch, the collection includes freshly picked pieces that will dress up your tablescapes and infuse your home with bright and cheerful spring vibes. Le Creuset's limited-edition spring items are already selling out fast, so be sure to get these festive kitchen must-haves before they're gone.
Signature Petal Braiser
Crafted from enameled cast iron, the braiser is uniquely designed to provide steady, even heat to transform meat and vegetables into flavorful dishes.
Flower Cocotte
The Flower Cocotte will add a touch of sunny joy to the kitchen year-round. It features a charming flower shaped design and is available in a bouquet of Le Creuset's iconic, freshly picked colors.
Traditional Casserole with Flower Knob
Accented with a flower knob that is easy to grab, this pot is the perfect size for making sauces, casseroles and stews, or for cooking smaller amounts of pasta, rice and grains.
Flower Plate
The Flower Plate is a delightful way to serve appetizers, side dishes, cookies and more. It features ridged edges that slope upward to contain food and a wide rim for a steady grip from oven to table.
Pie Bunny
This adorable bunny is designed to sit in the center of pies while baking and for serving. The hollow bunny vents steam from the filling as it cooks, preventing the contents from boiling over.
Mini Cocotte with Flower Lid
Le Creuset's best-selling Mini Cocottes are perfect for individual cobblers, gratins and pot pies. They are also versatile for prepping and storing ingredients.
