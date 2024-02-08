The iconic KitchenAid Stand Mixer stepped onto the scene more than a century and has since been coveted by home cooks and professional bakers alike. Not only are these versatile appliances durable and effective powerhouses, but KitchenAid is also admired for its wide range of mesmerizing colorways. Every year, KitchenAid adds to its list of beautiful colors and just unveiled Blue Salt as its 2024 color of the year today.

Blue Salt is a periwinkle blue with a subtle iridescent, reddish-pearl finish that softly shifts hues depending on the angle or lighting. Inspired by the way a pinch of salt can open your senses to new depths of flavor, it's an "ever-shifting hue that reflects the versatility that the kitchen plays in our lives," said KitchenAid in its press release.

The KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is now available in the magical Blue Salt shade. KitchenAid's popular stand mixer model features 10 speeds to knead, thoroughly mix, and whip ingredients with ease. Plus, it comes with multiple attachments to suit all of your cooking and baking needs.

KitchenAid introduced its first stand mixer colors in 1955. Blue Salt marks the sixth KitchenAid Color of the Year announcement and it is perhaps the brand's prettiest yet. KitchenAid describes Blue Salt as a “living color" that the brand wanted to "reflect the shifting tones and senses of nature, like air, or the ocean."

Whether you’re looking to finally buy your first KitchenAid stand mixer or replace an older model, add a pinch of Blue Salt to your countertop. For even more culinary perfection from KitchenAid, check out our guide to the best deals on the brand's hand mixers, food processors, and attachments for your new stand mixer.

RELATED CONTENT: