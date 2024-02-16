The holiday weekend is here, bringing with it the biggest 2024 Presidents' Day sales.

Historically, Presidents' Day weekend is best for finding discounts on big-ticket items and all of this year's best sales have already launched. Whether you need to refresh your bedroom with a new DreamCloud mattress, restock your Paula's Choice skincare, or score a pair of lululemon leggings, this weekend is your opportunity to save on your entire wishlist.

Even outside the traditionally huge mattresse and appliance deals, this year's sales also include great fashion deals and impressive Presidents' Day deals on top-rated tech from Apple, Samsung, Lenovo and so much more. To help you find all the top offers in one place, we've created this handy guide to all the best Presidents' Day 2024 sales and top deals you can shop right now.

These Presidents' Day deals are campaigning for the best ever with many of the biggest discounts we've seen since Black Friday. Ahead, shop all the top offers across home, tech, fashion and beauty.

Best Presidents' Day Furniture Sales

Pottery Barn : Take up to 50% off bedding, furniture and more. Plus, use code EXTRA to score an extra 20% off clearance items.

Frontgate : Save up to 50% sitewide on furniture and décor for your home.

West Elm : West Elm’s Presidents' Day sale is overflowing with mid-century modern furniture and décor at up to 60% off.

Wayfair : Get up to 70% off furniture for every room of your home at Wayfair's sale.

Ashley : The Ashley Presidents' Day Sale is filled with furniture deals starting at $60.

Burrow : Find incredible savings for every corner of your home and save up to 75% off.

Floyd Home : Save 30% on sectionals and 20% on everything else from Floyd. Plus, shop warehouse closeouts for up to 60% off.

One Kings Lane : Save up to 40% on bestsellers sitewide at One Kings Lane.

Apt2B : Take up to 35% off every piece of furniture and decor at Apt2B's sale.

The Best Presidents' Day Deals on Furniture, All in One Place

Find deals from top furniture and home decor retailers.

West Elm Presidents' Day Sale: Save Up to 60% on Furniture and Decor

Thousands of items are on sale at West Elm. Here are 12 favorites to shop now.

The Best Wayfair Presidents' Day Deals: Up to 70% Off

Shop the 25 best deals from Wayfair's massive Presidents' Day sale.

Burrow Presidents' Day Sale 2024: Shop the Best Furniture Deals

Enjoy up to 75% off sectionals, beds, coffee tables and more.

The Best Presidents' Day Furniture Deals at Amazon

Save up to 70% on sofas, dining sets and more.

Apt2B Presidents' Day Sale

Refresh your home with up to 35% off furniture.

Melrose Reversible Chaise Sofa Apt2B Melrose Reversible Chaise Sofa This best-selling sofa offers the versatility you need for rearranging furniture and accommodating any future moves. It’s designed like a traditional sectional, but features a reversible chaise ottoman that can be placed on either end. $3,198 $2,718 Shop Now

The Best Outdoor Furniture Deals to Shop on Amazon

Get ready for springtime and save up to 50% on patio furniture at Amazon.

Best Presidents' Day Appliance Sales

Samsung : Save up to $1,300 on top-rated Samsung appliances.

Lowe’s : Now Through Feb. 7, you can save up to 35% on major appliances.

Best Buy : Save up to 40% on select major appliances from LG, GE, Whirlpool, KitchenAid and more.

Vitamix : Get up to $100 off Vitamix blenders this weekend.

Dyson : Save up to $200 on Dyson vacuums, air purifiers, and more.

The Best Presidents' Day Appliance Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Find top deals on washers, dryers, refrigerators, vacuums, dishwashers and more.

The Best Presidents' Day Appliance Deals at Best Buy

Save up to 40% on major appliances from Samsung, LG, GE, KitchenAid and more.

The Best Presidents' Day Vitamix Deals

Bundle and save on professional-grade blenders.

The Best Presidents' Day Deals on Samsung Appliances

Save big on Samsung's smart appliances to upgrade your kitchen and laundry room.

Samsung Presidents' Day Washer and Dryer Deals

Get up to $1,400 off Samsung washers and dryers for better laundry days.

Save Up to $1,300 on Samsung Refrigerators Ahead of Presidents' Day

Samsung is having a huge early Presidents' day sale on refrigerators with deals that will inspire a refresh.

Best Presidents' Day Mattress and Bedding Deals

Parachute : Take up to $500 off mattresses and save up to 70% on Parachute bedding.

Tuft & Needle: Save up to $500 on a New Mattress.

DreamCloud: Save up to 50% on mattresses $349 and up.

Nectar: Take up to 40% off everything from Nectar.

Casper: Save up to 30% off everything from Casper. Right now, take an additional 10% off The Casper mattress with code EXTRA10

All the Best Presidents' Day Mattresses Sales in One Place

Comparison shop for the best new mattress for you.

The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Sales on Mattresses

The massive retailer is serving even more massive discounts on mattresses.

The Nectar Presidents' Day Mattress Sale

Shop one of Nectar's biggest sales this weekend.

Parachute Presidents' Day Sale

Keep it cozy this season with the best deals on luxurious bedding from Parachute's Presidents' Day Sale.

DreamCloud Presidents' Day Mattress Sale

Save big on DreamCloud mattresses ahead of the big shopping weekend.

Nolah Presidents' Day Mattress Sale

Save 35% on top-rated Nolah mattresses now.

The Best Bedding Deals at Amazon Ahead of Presidents' Day

Outfit your new mattress with cozy new bedding for less.

Saatva Presidents' Day Mattress Sale

Save up to $600 on Saatva mattresses this week.

Tuft & Needle Presidents' Day Mattress Sale

Save 20% on all mattresses from Tuft & Needle right now.

Get 35% Off Oprah's Favorite Bedding with Our Exclusive Code

Comparison shop for the best new mattress for you.

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. When adding the sheet set to her Favorite Things in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." $339-$469 $250-$340 With code ETONLINE Shop Now

Best Presidents' Day Tech Deals

Samsung : Shop Samsung's Super Bowl deals and save up to $1,000 on OLED TVs.

Lenovo : Lenovo’s savings event is full of laptop deals for up to 65% off.

Best Buy : Save up to $1,000 on TVs that are 65" or larger from LG, TCL, Samsung, and Sony.

LG Electronics : Take up to $1,300 off best-selling LG TVs with larger-than-life picture.

Amazon Devices : Amazon Echo, Fire, and Blink devices along with Ring doorbells are all up to 60% off.

Dell : Shop the best Dell laptop and gaming monitor deals at Amazon.

The Best Apple Deals in February 2024

Save on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, and AirTags right now.

The Best Roomba Deals on Amazon Right Now

Shop sales on robot vacuums.

The Best Deals on Soundbars

Upgrade your TV's audio with the best Presidents' Day soundbar deals.

The Best Presidents' Day Deals on Amazon Devices

From Kindles and smart speakers to home security cameras, now's the time to save on smart home gear before its' too late.

Dell Deal Days

Amazon is having a huge sale on Dell laptops, desktop computers, and gaming monitors.

The Best Lenovo Presidents' Day Deals on Laptops, Gaming PCs and More

ThinkPads, IdeaPads, Yoga and Legion models are up to 65% off at Lenovo's sale.

The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Deals on Kindles

Save on e-readers at the Amazon Presidents' Day sale.

The Amazon Fire Kids Tablet Is 36% Off

Presidents' Day weekend is the right time to buy a tablet for your kiddo.

The Best Presidents' Day Deals on Bose Headphones and Speakers

Score Presidents' Day savings on Bose's best headphones and speakers with these limited-time Amazon deals.

The Best Presidents' Day Deals on Ring Video Doorbells and Cameras

Get up to 42% off game-changing gadgets from Blink.

Best Presidents' Day Fashion Sales

Kate Spade : Save 30% on spring-ready handbags, shoes, and clothes.

Walmart: Find deals across categories at the giant retailer.

Amazon: There's no shortage of Presidents' Day deals from Amazon

Kate Spade Presidents' Day Sale 2024: Shop the Best Deals

Take 30% off spring styles at Kate Spade's Presidents' Day Sale now through February 20.

Adidas Presidents' Day Sale: The Best Deals on Sneakers and Activewear

Save up to 65% on Adidas' best-selling sneakers and activewear.

The Best of lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' Section

Find leggings, belt bags and more athleisure items.

The Best Hoka Deals

Save up to 40% on best-selling running shoes for men and women.

The 35 Best Amazon Presidents' Day Deals

It doesn't stop at fashion and beauty: You'll also find tech, kitchen and home deals at Amazon.

The Best Deals on Designer Handbags at Amazon

Shop the biggest sales on purses from Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Coach and more.

The Best Vuroi Deals to Shop Now

Vuori activewear is up to 50% off with these early Presidents' Day deals.

Best Presidents' Day Beauty Deals

SkinStore : Celebrate SkinStore's anniversary with up to 30% off beauty favorites.

Paula's Choice : Get 20% off every best-selling skincare product until February 20.

Peace Out Skincare : Save 30% off sitewide with Peace Out Skincare's Presidents' Day sale.

Sunday Riley Presidents' Day Deals

Save 20% on every Sunday Riley product at SkinStore with the code CELEBRATE.

The Best La Mer Skincare Deals

Save up to 75% on La Mer Creme de la Mer and more at Walmart.

Save on Kyle Richards' Favorite Peter Thomas Roth Eye Patches

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star relies on these under eye pads as part of her skincare regimen.

