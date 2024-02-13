It isn't often that luxury brand La Mer is discounted, but Crème de la Mer is 75% off at Walmart right now.
When it comes to caring for your complexion during the cold winter months, you sometimes have to level up your everyday go-to's in order for your dry, sensitive skin to soak up as much moisture as possible. For the best moisturizer that's up to the job of hydrating and protecting your skin all year, La Mer Crème de la Mer is iconic for a reason.
Winter is the perfect time to indulge in a little self-care with this ultra-rich cream that quickly immerses skin in healing moisture. Plus, shoppers love La Mer face cream because it is said to reveal a firmer feel and a more lifted, rejuvenated look over time.
Regularly a splurge, we found La Mer's skin savior hiding in Walmart's Presidents' Day sale. A two-ounce jar normally costs $380, but you can score La Mer Crème de la Mer for just $99 or stock up and save $425 on a 3.4-ounce size priced at $145. Finding your go-to winter moisturizer is easier than ever with one of the best moisturizing creams out there for up to 75% off.
La Mer Crème de la Mer, 2 oz
Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich, creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.
La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz
There's a reason this supremely moisturizing cream is a favorite. Daily use can help skin appear soothed, supple and firmer.
La Mer The Eye Concentrate
For dry, normal or combo skin types, La Mer The Eye Concentrate is a lightweight hydration cream used to help visibly diminish lines and wrinkles and improve dryness and dark circles.
La Mer The Moisturizing Cool Gel Cream, 2 oz
La Mer's cooling, featherweight gel moisturizer delivers soothing moisture for a refreshed, hydrated feel and a naturally vibrant and restored appearance.
Beloved by stars like Nicole Kidman, Kendall Jenner, and Jennifer Lopez, Crème de la Mer uses a cell-renewing "Miracle Broth" made from sea kelp, citrus extract, natural oils, plus vitamins and minerals. If you are looking to calm skin irritation and redness or your skin craves intense moisture, La Mer says its moisturizing cream can help soothe your skin all day.
Most people have the same end goal for their face: plump, soft, younger-looking skin with no signs of acne, sun damage, fine lines, wrinkles or dark spots. Consistent hydration not only improves your skin's texture, making it smoother; it also reinforces the skin's barrier function, meaning it’s less permeable to irritants such as pollution. Make sure to look for key ingredients in a moisturizer, including hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E, shea butter, salicylic acid, ceramide, aloe vera, fatty acid, and more. The best moisturizers have these key ingredients to keep skin hydrated and supple and even out your skin tone.
Until there's an end-all-be-all official skincare manual out there, we've laid out our recommendations for the best face moisturizer for all skin types below. Shop ET’s top picks of the best face moisturizers out there for every one of your skincare needs.
Best Lightweight Moisturizers
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer
Formulated with a unique type of smaller hyaluronic acid, this cream delivers moisture deep into the skin. It's so powerful that it continues providing hydration for up to 100 hours, according to the brand.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel
This gel cream for extra dry skin applies and absorbs like a gel, but provides all the hydration benefits of a cream — making it an ideal moisturizer for warmer months.
Olay Regenerist Whip Face Moisturizer
This breakthrough facial moisturizer transforms on contact for fast absorption and a breathable feel. Formulated with advanced Amino-Peptide Complex II, Olay's anti-aging moisturizer actively hydrates to improve elasticity and firm skin for a lifted look, while diminishing the look of fine lines and wrinkles.
Best Moisturizers for Anti-Aging
Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer
Formulated with anti-aging superstars Retinol and Vitamin C, this lightweight moisturizer brightens, firms and nourishes skin overnight while improving tone, texture and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
First Aid Beauty FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum
Safe for sensitive skin, First Aid Beauty's FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum combines retinol and polypeptides to help soften the look of wrinkles and fine lines on mature skin with ingredients including hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, aloe, colloidal oatmeal, allantoin and ceramides.
Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream
Olay Regenerist Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer is the face cream that gets to work immediately, hydrating the skin and softening the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while firming and plumping. It's infused with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, amino peptides and vitamin B3, which work together for visible, and surprisingly affordable, results.
Best Moisturizers for Dry Skin
Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream
Dermalogica's Skin Smoothing Cream hydrates the skin using lactide acid along with mallow to soothe skin while smoothing out uneven skin texture.
Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream Rich
This luxurious cream has found a home with myriad fashion and beauty influencers. They love its clean ingredients, antioxidant-laden formula and ability to take skin from extremely parched to pleasingly plump. The highly active compounds get to work both superficially and deep inside your skin's cells — as a result, fine lines will disappear and skin will be visibly firmer.
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
The Dewy Skin Cream by Tatcha is a super rich face cream containing Japanese purple rice, which can plump skin as the product delivers its namesake dewy glow.
Priming Moisturizer Rich
Glossier's Priming Moisturizer Rich face moisturizer is a deeply moisturizing yet fast-absorbing face cream for either day or night with an anti-redness complex built into the formula.
Tata Harper Superkind Fortifying Moisturizer
This moisturizer will do everything for your dry skin. This product will hydrate, fortify, comfort, and defend any reaction to the stressed skin.
Best Moisturizers for Combination Skin
Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base Priming Moisturizer
This moisturizer from Bobbi Brown targets fine lines and wrinkles while managing combination skin. The formula uses shea butter with vitamins E and other nutrients for a cream you can use every day.
Best Moisturizers for Sensitive Skin
Dr. Hauschka Tinted Day Cream
Dr. Hauschka's Tinted Day Cream is formulated for sensitive skin. Tinted Day Cream soothes, hydrates and nourishes while adding a light, translucent, sun-kissed glow to skin.
Pai Skincare The Anthemis Chamomile and Rosehip Soothing Moisturizer
Pai's soothing moisturizer is formulated with soothing ingredients like chamomile and rose hips so it goes on smoothly without irritating sensitive skin.
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream
Kiehl's #1 hydrating moisturizer for all skin types strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier and provides 24-hour hydration for softer, smoother skin.
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer
In addition to providing UV protection at SPF 30, this La Roche-Posay oil-free moisturizer contains ceramides (essential for repairing the skin barrier) and the anti-aging nutrient niacinamide.
Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer
Strengthen your skin's barrier with this daily lightweight moisturizer from Honest Beauty.
Best Moisturizers for SPF Protection
L'Oreal Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Moisturizer SPF 30
We don't need to hear much more than "Jennifer Lopez loves this product" before whipping out our credit card. But if you are curious why the superstar uses it religiously, this budget-friendly anti-aging face cream contains moisturizing ingredients and SPF 30 -- a must -- plus glycolic acid, vitamin C and pro-retinol. Together, the combo works to even out skin tone, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and sun protection from UV rays.
Suntegrity Tinted 5 in 1 Mineral Sunscreen for Face
This BB cream is a tinted moisturizer with an SPF of 30 to shield your skin from the sun while keeping your face supple.
