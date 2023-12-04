Say goodbye to those stubborn crow's feet with these powerful anti-aging serums.
While getting older has many perks, looking into the mirror and seeing changes that signal old age — like crow's feet or new wrinkles popping up — is not one of them.
Thankfully we live in a day and age where there are seemingly endless anti-aging serums on the market. With the advances in science, these formulas are more potent and better working than serums of the past. But with such a variety of products on the shelves of your local beauty counter, all claiming to be the best, how do you know which ones actually work?
Here at ET Shop, we've made it our mission to stay up-to-date with the latest and greatest anti aging products available today. We've kept up with the celebrities' favorite skincare products like SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum praised by Sienna Miller, Brooke Shields and Hailey Bieber. And we scroll through TikTok to keep up with the newest, rave-reviewed skincare including dermatologist-favorite La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Serum and affordable but hardworking products from Paula's Choice.
If you're in the market for a new anti-aging product, but don't know where to start, we have you covered. With any new addition to your skincare regimen, it's never a bad idea to consult a doctor or dermatologist with any questions or concerns. With that said, check below, as we've rounded up what are known as some of the most powerful and hydrating anti-aging products.
Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II Face Serum
This Estée Lauder super serum works overnight to help you wake up with more hydrated, plump skin. It can reduce dry skin and visible signs of aging skin for a more radiant and glowing look.
La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Serum
Created with two types of hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5, this serum from La Roche-Posay helps your skin retain moisture and may restore your skin's barrier.
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Oil
This super concentrated, lightweight 0.3% retinol facial oil features a powerful formula that penetrates deep within the skin's surface, working to replenish dryness for radiant, younger-looking skin. It can help reduce visible signs of aging and damage from UV rays.
SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum
A splurge-worthy skincare product that delivers results. This C E Ferulic serum from SkinCeuticals is formulated with 15% pure vitamin C, 1% vitamin E and 0.5% ferulic acid. This powerful antioxidant wonder helps protect the skin from free radicals, fine lines, wrinkles and loss of elasticity.
Paula's Choice Intensive Wrinkle-Repair Retinol Serum
With pure retinol and potent antioxidants, this silky serum helps improve the appearance of wrinkles and age spots while Vitamin C helps brighten and replenish sensitive skin.
Drunk Elephant Protini Powerpeptide Resurfacing Serum
Crafted with lactic acid (an AHA) and a peptide complex this serum packs a punch. The AHA gently exfoliates while the peptides moisturize to help improve dull skin and signs of aging.
Tula Deep Wrinkle Serum
Tula's milky, lightweight serum targets the signs of premature aging and the look of wrinkles. The mix of peptides, prebiotics and probiotic extracts with a botanical retinol alternative aim to help skin maintain its youthful elasticity.
The Ordinary "Buffet" + Copper Peptides 1%
Said to target crows feet and signs of aging, this anti aging skin care regiment from The Ordinary has been popping up all over TikTok. The water-based formula is made with copper peptides which create a beautiful blue serum.
RoC Multi Correxion Revive + Glow 10% Active Vitamin C Serum
Packed with a powerful 10% active Vitamin C Blend and energizing nonapeptides, this anti-aging skin care serum is said to work wonders on revitalizing tired, lackluster and sensitive skin.
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate
Kiehl's blend of lavender oil, squalane and evening primrose oil is said to help the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and elasticity.
L'Oréal Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
This serum works well on any skin type. The pure Hyaluronic Acid works to smooth out fine lines and renew and brighten skin.
Lancôme Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum: For Plumping & Anti-Aging
A blend of hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and ferulic acid delivers intense hydration and may help to reduce signs of aging.
Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum
This powerful serum claims to target fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, breakouts, an uneven skin tone and environmentally damaged skin.
Obagi ELASTIderm Facial Serum
Obagi's serum works on every skin type and helps support skin elasticity so it can bounce back from the signs of aging, resulting in firmer-looking, more resilient skin.
Barefaced Overachiever
Combining bakuchiol to target fine lines and improve skin texture with resveratrol, green tea and caffeine to provide antioxidant protection and prevent premature aging, Overachiever is a skin-boosting serum that encourages collagen production and long-term skin health.
