Sunscreen is important to wear year-round, especially during the sunshine-heavy summer months. Even if you're not planning to lay out on the beach, it's imperative to incorporate SPF into your everyday skin-care routine with the right products. Fortunately, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has beauty exclusives on a wide range of Supergoop products.

Shop the Supergoop Sale

Now through Sunday, August 6, Supergoop's bestselling products such as the Unseen Sunscreen, Glow Screen, and PLAY Everyday Lotion are all in bundled sets that'll get you more sun protection for less. A favorite among celebs, influencers, and beauty fans, Supergoop is known for making sunscreen products for all ages, skin types and skin tones that don't feel like a chore to apply.

Supergoop prioritizes wearing sun protection 365 days a year — rain or shine — and to make the process easy, they create non-gloopy, non-sticky sun-protectant products that range in a variety of formulations from the classic broad-spectrum sun lotion to an innovative SPF-infused eyeshadow, and so much more.

These deals on Supergoop products are only available for a limited time, so grab a discount on your favorite SPF essentials while you can. We've rounded up ten of the best Supergoop deals to shop below.

Supergoop Play Sunscreen Set Nordstrom Supergoop Play Sunscreen Set Get super-lightweight, ultra-moisturizing sun protection with this fast-absorbing formula that supports skin from dehydration while it fights off UVA and UVB rays. You'll be set for the rest of the summer with this set of full and jumbo-sized versions of the Play SPF lotions. $102 $68 FREE GIFT WITH PURCHASE Shop Now

Unseen & Play Sunscreen SPF 50 Nordstrom Unseen & Play Sunscreen SPF 50 Doubling as a makeup-gripping primer, the Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen is totally invisible, weightless, and scent-free. You'll get both the 1.7 oz. and 1 oz. sizes of Unseen Sunscreen as well as the 1 oz. of Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 in this bundle. $78 $52 FREE GIFT WITH PURCHASE Shop Now

Supergoop Glow Duo Nordstrom Supergoop Glow Duo Supergoop! SPF 40 Glowscreen gives you a naturally dewy finish. And your skin can stay moisturized and healthy thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5. You'll also get Supergoop's portable, on-the-go solid sunscreen stick, which is perfect for those always on-the-go. $64 $43 FREE GIFT WITH PURCHASE Shop Now

Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40 Nordstrom Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40 The Mineral Mattescreen is like a pore-minimizer and sunscreen morphed into one skincare product. Not only does this Mattescreen mattify your complexion, it also makes it poreless. $38 FREE GIFT WITH PURCHASE Shop Now

Glow Oil SPF 50 Supergoop! Glow Oil SPF 50 Deeply hydrate your skin without feeling greasy. this lightweight body oil is water-resistant for 80 minutes and even smells like refreshing cucumbers. $38 FREE GIFT WITH PURCHASE Shop Now

Shimmershade SPF 30 Supergoop! Shimmershade SPF 30 That's right: Even your eye lids need protection from the sun. This multi-faceted cream eyeshadow formula will keep you looking cute and safe from getting sunburnt this summer. Available in four shimmery shades. $24 FREE GIFT WITH PURCHASE Shop Now

