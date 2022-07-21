The 15 Best Tinted Moisturizers with SPF for a Protected Summer Glow
Spending long summer days outside, we've found that the simpler the beauty routine, the better. Between the seasonal humidity and blazing temperatures, layered makeup looks often feel far too heavy to tolerate throughout the summer months — which makes multifunctional beauty products all the more essential.
Enter in: tinted moisturizers with SPF. The all-in-one makeup product does actually exist — despite sounding way too good to be true — and it manages to combine the benefits of a nourishing moisturizer with that of a classic color tint and (bonus!) SPF for added skin protection, too.
Some of today's biggest beauty brands have tapped into the all-in-one product trend with variations of their own tinted, SPF-infused moisturizers — including Rare Beauty, ILIA, Tower 28, Lancôme, Laura Mercier, NARS and Fenty Beauty, among others.
We've rounded up our picks for the best tinted moisturizers with SPF to incorporate into your skincare routine this summer. And while you're here, be sure to check out Tula's new anti-aging overnight eye cream, and stock up on the best sunscreens for complete protection.
This liquid-loved formula offers light coverage and a radiant, nourished finish on the skin.
The Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint is Fenty Beauty's first-ever tinted moisturizer. The lightweight skin tint can smooth and even your complexion — in flexible shades for all.
Treat your skin to a dual-purpose touch, with this fragrance-free mineral sunscreen foundation and base formula from Tower 28 Beauty.
Get a Hollywood-approved glow with this top-rated solution from Laura Mercier.
This mineral color-corrector provides broad coverage, all while appealing to a number of different skin types.
For effective, full-coverage and a natural finish, you can't go wrong with this bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Cream.
Tap into the natural-looking benefits of this full-coverage, liquid solution.
Pacifica's bronzing face lotion works to leave the skin looking hydrated and with an instant golden glow.
Vitamins A, C and E are all incorporated into this nourishing solution from Neutrogena.
Tarte's cult-favorite primer boasts a triple-B complex which works to minimize the appearance of fine lines.
Even out skin tone and work with a buildable, sheer base with Milk Makeup's Sunshine Skin Tint Clean SPF 30 Foundation.
Not only does this ILIA Beauty serum skin tint offer radiant coverage on the skin, but it also boasts a number of active skincare ingredients within its formula, too — including hyaluronic acid.
Treat your skin to a sheer, non-greasy color-corrective cream that aims to refresh and purify the skin.
The NARS lightweight tinted moisturizer boasts a number of skin-brightening properties like vitamin C — plus, a protective element with SPF.
Leave it to Lancôme to craft a tinted moisturizer product that's equal parts nourishing and radiant — with antioxidants, SPF and hyaluronic acid ingredients all infused into the formula.
