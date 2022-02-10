Moisturizing your skin is kind of like brushing your teeth: It's generally a good idea to do it twice a day in order to get the best results, no matter your skin type or tone. And with winter here, keeping the skin hydrated and supple amid cold weather is important.

Most people have the same end goal for their face: plump, soft, younger-looking skin with no signs of acne, sun damage, fine lines, wrinkles or dark spots. Consistent hydration not only improves your skin's texture, making it smoother; it also reinforces the skin's barrier function, meaning it’s less permeable to irritants such as pollution.

While this twice-daily facial beauty routine might seem straightforward enough to follow, shopping for a new facial moisturizer can often be anything but easy. Because who knows which of the best sunscreen, cream, anti-aging products, retinol moisturizers, collagen and elastin lotion, moisturizing cream or oil-free moisturizer actually works best on your unique skin type? After all, the daily moisturizer formula that pairs perfectly for the acne-prone might not suit those whose complexions are on the dry side.

Until there's an end-all-be-all official skincare manual out there, we've laid out our recommendations for the best face moisturizer for all skin types below.

For Anti-Aging

Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Olay Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Olay Regenerist Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer is the face cream that gets to work immediately, hydrating the skin and softening the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while firming and plumping. It's infused with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, amino peptides and vitamin B3, which work together for visible, and surprisingly affordable, results. $39 $30 Buy Now

For Dry Skin

La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer Sephora La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer The price tag is undoubtedly steep, but celebrities like Jennifer Lopez swear by La Mer, the legendary elixir that infuses skin with sea-sourced renewing energies. This famously luxurious facial cream deeply soothes, moisturizes and helps heal dryness, so your skin looks naturally vibrant and restored. The secret to activating the Miracle Broth in Crème de la Mer lies in a soothing ritual: warm it for a few seconds between your fingers until it becomes translucent, then press gently onto your face. Because it's so rich, La Mer is ideal for drier skin types. $190 AT SEPHORA Buy Now

Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream Rich Sephora Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream Rich This luxurious cream has found a home with myriad fashion and beauty influencers. They love its clean ingredients, antioxidant-laden formula and ability to take skin from extremely parched to pleasingly plump. The highly active compounds get to work both superficially and deep inside your skin's cells -- as a result, fine lines will disappear and skin will be visibly firmer. $230 Buy Now

For Acne-Prone Skin or Oily Skin Types

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream Amazon Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream This lightweight gel moisturizer formula is packed with the powerhouse hydrator hyaluronic acid and is beloved by high-end beauty aficionados and drugstore dwellers alike. This hydrating gel absorbs almost instantly, so your skin feels softer, nourished and not at all greasy. $19 $18 Buy Now

For Combination Skin

Chanel Hydra Beauty Micro Crème Fortifying Replenishing Hydration Nordstrom Chanel Hydra Beauty Micro Crème Fortifying Replenishing Hydration Chanel's hydrating gel cream is made with micro-droplets containing camellia oil extract that provide an instant sense of freshness along with a moisturizing effect that lasts up to 24 hours. As its name implies, the Hydra Beauty Crème deeply hydrates and protects skin against free radicals; it also helps restore and maintain optimal moisture levels in the skin cells. $98 Buy Now

Dr. Jart Ceramidin Cream Sephora Dr. Jart Ceramidin Cream This cult favorite ceramidin moisturizer cream for combination skin from Dr. Jart is a lightweight yet rich cream. It's stacked with ceramides, the good “fat” for your skin that hydrates the skin barrier from within and prevents chronic water loss from your pores. Normal, dry and even very dry skin instantly become plumped with all-day, time-release moisture. $48 Buy Now

For Sensitive Skin

Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer with Ceramides Drunk Elephant Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer with Ceramides The cult favorite skincare brand Drunk Elephant is committed to using only ingredients that either directly benefit the skin’s health or support the integrity and effectiveness of their formulations. What you won’t find in their products: essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrances/dyes or sulfates/SLS, making them the perfect for the sensitive skin set. This thick, fluffy moisturizer is infused with six rare African oils and a ceramide complex for intense moisture; it's also fragrance-free, which means it’s sure to not irritate sensitive skin. $60 Buy Now

Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane If you're looking for a no-frills moisturizer that simply does the job, the Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane is the one for you. This bestseller is lightweight, fragrance-free and paraben-free. It instantly moisturizes, smoothes and soothes the skin -- even sensitive skin. $33 Buy Now

For SPF Protection

L'Oreal Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Moisturizer SPF 30 Amazon L'Oreal Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Moisturizer SPF 30 We don't need to hear much more than "Jennifer Lopez loves this product" before whipping out our credit card. But if you are curious why the superstar uses it religiously, this budget-friendly anti-aging face cream contains moisturizing ingredients and SPF 30 -- a must -- plus glycolic acid, vitamin C and pro-retinol. Together, the combo works to even out skin tone, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and sun protection from UV rays. $18 $14 Buy Now

