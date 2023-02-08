Shopping

The 20 Best Face and Body Moisturizers For Smooth Skin: Shop Laneige, Tatcha, Sunday Riley and More

By Lauren Gruber
Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream
Tatcha

Winter is well underway with temperatures seriously dropping — especially on the East Coast — which means you are likely experiencing dryer skin than usual. Between the freezing temperatures outside and blowing heaters inside, your skin loses moisture quicker than ever in the winter months. To help you achieve glowing, hydrated skin in any climate, we've rounded up the best moisturizers with hyaluronic acid for your face and body to add to your winter skincare routine.

With so many lotions, creams and gels on the market, you might be confused about what to look for when picking out your holy grail face moisturizer. Luckily, we're here to make it easy for you with plenty of options that restore and protect your skin's barrier. If you've got sensitive skin or acne prone skin, be sure to look for an unscented option with skin-soothing ingredients such as squalane, glycerin and vitamin E. If you have an oily skin type, opt for a gel-cream hybrid as opposed to a rich cream. And if glowing skin is your top priority, a vitamin C-infused hydrator can help you look luminous despite the cold.

No matter your budget or skin concern or skin type, we've found the best face and body moisturizers at every price point from our favorite brands: Laneige, Sunday Riley, La Roche-Posay, Augustinus Bader and Cetaphil, just to name a few. Below, shop our favorite products for hydrated, healthy skin all winter long.

Best Face Moisturizers of 2023

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream
Tatcha
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

Made with Okinawan algae and hyaluronic acid, this cream locks in moisture. It's full of hydrating plant-derived ingredients that are ideal for dry skin. The Dewy Skin Cream can be used on combination skin for those who prefer a moisturizer with a richer texture.

$70
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer
Amazon
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer

A lush cream moisturizer that replenishes your dry skin with long-lasting hydration for up to 100 hours.

$40
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream
Space Nk
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream

Your complexion deserves to be nourished, hydrated and glowing all year long. This deeply hydrating moisturizer works to protect skin against pollution, revealing brighter-looking skin.

$65
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream
Space Nk
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

This deeply hydrating daily moisturizer promises to leave the skin supple and smooth. Using the brand's trademarked TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), the bouquet of natural ingredients, which have been optimized for skin cell renewal, soak into your skin. If that's not enough to convince you, it's also won numerous awards including the highly coveted number one spot in WWD Beauty Inc.'s The Greatest Skincare of All Time. 

$182
Dr Dennis Gross Skincare Vitamin C Lactic Dewy Deep Cream
Dr Dennis Gross Skincare Vitamin C Lactic Dewy Deep Cream
SkinStore
Dr Dennis Gross Skincare Vitamin C Lactic Dewy Deep Cream

Formulated with skin-brightening vitamin C, this rich moisturizer can help you maintain your glow all winter long.

$75
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer
Dermstore
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer

Drench your skin with endless moisture. Peter Thomas Roth's 30% hyaluronic acid cream provides skin with intense hydration that lasts up to 72 hours.

 

$54
Barefaced Hydrating Lotion
Barefaced Hydrating Lotion
Barefaced
Barefaced Hydrating Lotion

Apply 1-2 pumps of Barefaced's moisturizer to your face, neck and chest to help brighten, reduce redness, and soothe dull skin. We particularly like that there is a good concentration of niacinamide in this hydrating lotion to help strengthen your skin’s moisture barrier and fight photodamage.

$110
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair UV SPF
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair UV SPF
Amazon
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair UV SPF

Enjoy face moisturizer and SPF all in one with this sun-protecting day cream. Plus, it's the perfect size to bring with you on your next vacation. 

$21
Cetaphil Cracked Skin Repair Lotion
Cetaphil Cracked Skin Repair Lotion
Amazon
Cetaphil Cracked Skin Repair Lotion

Another wonderful budget-friendly option, Cetaphil is beloved by dermatologists for its gentle, unscented formula and intense hydration for ultra-dry skin.

$16$12
Eau Thermale Avene Hydrance Rich Hydrating Cream
Eau Thermale Avene Hydrance RICH Hydrating Cream
Amazon
Eau Thermale Avene Hydrance Rich Hydrating Cream

This cult-favorite French skincare brand infuses products with skin-soothing thermal water, and this shea butter-enriched moisturizer is ideal for nourishing sensitive skin.

$35
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Moisturizer Gel Cream
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Moisturizer Gel Cream
Amazon
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Moisturizer Gel Cream

This gel-cream applies and absorbs like a gel, but provides all the hydration benefits of a cream.

$20

The Best Body Moisturizers of 2023

Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, 75ml
Amazon
Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Try out the celeb-loved body cream that'll give you smooth, glowing skin all year long in a heavenly pistachio and salted caramel scent.

$48
La Roche-Posay Lipikar Triple Repair Moisturizing Body Cream
La Roche-Posay Lipikar Triple Repair Moisturizing Body Cream
Amazon
La Roche-Posay Lipikar Triple Repair Moisturizing Body Cream

Infused with glycerin, a type of humectant, and emollient shea butter, this dermatologist-approved moisturizer is an affordable and effective solution to dry skin on both face and body.

$20
Paula's Choice Retinol Skin-Smoothing Body Treatment
Paula's Choice Retinol Skin-Smoothing Body Treatment
Paula's Choice
Paula's Choice Retinol Skin-Smoothing Body Treatment

This fragrance-free body lotion is nourishing on its own — but with the retinol-infused formula, blended with a number of antioxidants, the Skin-Smoothing Body Treatment also helps to rejuvenate the skin with anti-aging benefits.

$29
Augustinus Bader The Body Cream
The Body Cream
Space NK
Augustinus Bader The Body Cream

Inspired by 30 years of research and innovation, this deeply moisturizing body cream promotes the appearance of firmer, toned, and more even skin. It is the perfect compliment to The Cream and The Rich Cream for a head-to-toe hydrating and rejuvenating experience.

$95
Laneige Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer
Laneige Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer
Amazon
Laneige Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer

Treat your skin to high-quality hydration using Laneige's best selling moisturizer. The cream formula, infused with white tea leaves and amino acids, doubles as a toner and hydrator to gently improve the texture of your skin without drying.

$33
Hempz Original Herbal Body Moisturizer
Hempz Original Herbal Body Moisturizer
Ulta
Hempz Original Herbal Body Moisturizer

Combat dry winter skin this winter season using Hempz nourishing and hydrating body lotion. 

$25
Laura Mercier Ambre Vanillé Soufflé Body Crème
Laura Mercier Ambre Vanillé Soufflé Body Crème
Sephora
Laura Mercier Ambre Vanillé Soufflé Body Crème

If you're in the market for an ultra-luxurious body moisturizer, look no further than Laura Mercier's soufflé body crème with the sultry, sweet aromas of amber and vanilla.

$72
Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer
Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer

Kiehl's Creme de Corps body moisturizer keeps your skin hydrated especially during these cold winter months. This pouch carries 4 bottles worth of moisturizer so you can refill an empty bottle. 

$92$69
Versed Skin Firm Ground Retinol Body Lotion
Versed Skin Firm Ground Retinol Body Lotion
Versed
Versed Skin Firm Ground Retinol Body Lotion

This cruelty-free formula is crafted with pure retinol, cocoa butter and squalane — all ingredients which work to target dry skin at the source.

$18

For motivation to make healthy habits in 2023, check out our New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal-planning, wardrobe updates, mental-health goals and more.

