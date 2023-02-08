Winter is well underway with temperatures seriously dropping — especially on the East Coast — which means you are likely experiencing dryer skin than usual. Between the freezing temperatures outside and blowing heaters inside, your skin loses moisture quicker than ever in the winter months. To help you achieve glowing, hydrated skin in any climate, we've rounded up the best moisturizers with hyaluronic acid for your face and body to add to your winter skincare routine.

With so many lotions, creams and gels on the market, you might be confused about what to look for when picking out your holy grail face moisturizer. Luckily, we're here to make it easy for you with plenty of options that restore and protect your skin's barrier. If you've got sensitive skin or acne prone skin, be sure to look for an unscented option with skin-soothing ingredients such as squalane, glycerin and vitamin E. If you have an oily skin type, opt for a gel-cream hybrid as opposed to a rich cream. And if glowing skin is your top priority, a vitamin C-infused hydrator can help you look luminous despite the cold.

No matter your budget or skin concern or skin type, we've found the best face and body moisturizers at every price point from our favorite brands: Laneige, Sunday Riley, La Roche-Posay, Augustinus Bader and Cetaphil, just to name a few. Below, shop our favorite products for hydrated, healthy skin all winter long.

Best Face Moisturizers of 2023

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Tatcha Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Made with Okinawan algae and hyaluronic acid, this cream locks in moisture. It's full of hydrating plant-derived ingredients that are ideal for dry skin. The Dewy Skin Cream can be used on combination skin for those who prefer a moisturizer with a richer texture. $70 Shop Now

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Space Nk Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream This deeply hydrating daily moisturizer promises to leave the skin supple and smooth. Using the brand's trademarked TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), the bouquet of natural ingredients, which have been optimized for skin cell renewal, soak into your skin. If that's not enough to convince you, it's also won numerous awards including the highly coveted number one spot in WWD Beauty Inc.'s The Greatest Skincare of All Time. $182 Shop Now

Barefaced Hydrating Lotion Barefaced Barefaced Hydrating Lotion Apply 1-2 pumps of Barefaced's moisturizer to your face, neck and chest to help brighten, reduce redness, and soothe dull skin. We particularly like that there is a good concentration of niacinamide in this hydrating lotion to help strengthen your skin’s moisture barrier and fight photodamage. $110 Shop Now

The Best Body Moisturizers of 2023

Augustinus Bader The Body Cream Space NK Augustinus Bader The Body Cream Inspired by 30 years of research and innovation, this deeply moisturizing body cream promotes the appearance of firmer, toned, and more even skin. It is the perfect compliment to The Cream and The Rich Cream for a head-to-toe hydrating and rejuvenating experience.

$95 Shop Now

