Sales & Deals

Save Up to 58% On Neutrogena Skincare Essentials at Amazon, from Moisturizers to Face Washes

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Neutrogena
Neutrogena

Nailing the perfect skincare routine complete with the right products for your skin type and concerns is certainly no easy feat. With so many products to not only choose from, but then also keep up with, it can be overwhelming to achieve fresh-faced skin every night and day. If you are prepping your regimen for the fall, we have good news — Neutrogena’s affordable yet effective products are on sale right now.

Shop the Neutrogena Sale

For a limited time, Amazon is slashing prices on Neutrogena skincare essentials. You can take as much as 58% off the brand's reliable formulas, including celeb-favorite cleansers, acne wash, pimple patches and anti-aging moisturizers. Just in time for Labor Day weekend, there are also steep Amazon discounts on every Neutrogena sunscreen for your face and body.

Since its inception in 1930, Neutrogena has been a skincare powerhouse that addresses a variety of skin concerns. Whether the summer heat has left your skin feeling dry or irritated, Jennifer Garner has been a longtime ambassador for the brand and her go-to Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer is on sale for just $15. The lightweight yet fast-acting moisturizer is made with hyaluronic acid, which binds water to the skin’s surface to give you smoother, hydrated and more supple skin.

Ahead, save big on Neutrogena skincare products that help cleanse, firm, nourish and brighten your skin this fall.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream
Amazon
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel

This gel cream for extra dry skin applies and absorbs like a gel, but provides all the hydration benefits of a cream — making it an ideal moisturizer for warmer months.

$27$15
Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Anti-Aging Night Cream
Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Anti-Aging Daily Facial Moisturizer
Amazon
Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Anti-Aging Night Cream

If you have thirsty skin Neutrogena’s cace moisturizer is that tall drink of water you’ve been looking for with the bonus effect of smoothing lines and wrinkles. It contains Vitamin C to erase dark spots and the Hexinol technology helps restore firmness and softens lines caused by stress.

$28$17
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Eye Cream
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Eye Cream
Amazon
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Eye Cream

Save 55% on this moisturizing eye cream with hyaluronic acid, specially designed to smooth skin around the delicate eye area. 

$27$12
Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Face Scrub, Twin Pack
Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Face Scrub, Twin Pack
Amazon
Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Face Scrub, Twin Pack

Clean deep into pores and help stop breakouts before they start with Neutrogena's face scrub. The multi-action acne-fighting formula contains MicroClear, which boosts the delivery of salicylic acid straight to the source of breakouts.

$16$14
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Facial Moisturizer with Sunscreen
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Facial Moisturizer with Sunscreen
Amazon
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Facial Moisturizer with Sunscreen

This hydrating moisturizer is clinically proven to provide all-day moisture for soft, smooth skin while offering broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection with SPF 50. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula is invisible on all skin tones.

$27$15
Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Foaming and Hydrating Face Wash for Sensitive Skin
Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Foaming and Hydrating Face Wash for Sensitive Skin
Amazon
Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Foaming and Hydrating Face Wash for Sensitive Skin

Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Foaming Facial Cleanser is dermatologist developed for daily cleansing of sensitive skin. The non-stripping formula thoroughly washes away dirt, oil and bacteria and removes makeup without over-drying skin.

$15$9
Neutrogena Pink Grapefruit Oil-Free Acne Wash
Neutrogena Pink Grapefruit Oil-Free Acne Wash
Amazon
Neutrogena Pink Grapefruit Oil-Free Acne Wash

Help treat breakouts while gently exfoliating your skin with Neutrogena's face wash. Designed for acne-prone skin, this foaming facial scrub helps to clear breakouts and blackheads.

$39$27
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating 100% Hydrogel Sheet Face Mask
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Moisturizing & Hydrating Sheet Face Mask
Amazon
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating 100% Hydrogel Sheet Face Mask

Deeply moisturize your face with a 12-pack of Neutrogena Hydro Boost face masks for dry skin. This innovative hydrogel mask instantly quenches dry skin, leaving it hydrated, smooth, and supple. 

$51$22
Neutrogena All-In-1 Acne Control Daily Face Scrub
Neutrogena All-In-1 Acne Control Daily Face Scrub
Amazon
Neutrogena All-In-1 Acne Control Daily Face Scrub

Formulated for daily use on acne-prone skin, this creamy formula with 2% salicylic acid helps cleanse and exfoliate for clearer, healthier-looking skin. 

$38$24

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

Oprah and Drew Barrymore's Favorite Anti-Aging Serum Is 25% Off Now

The Best Face Washes to Add to Your Skincare Routine

SkinStore Labor Day Sale: Save Up to 25% On Skincare Faves for Fall

Save $50 On the Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand

Save 20% On Celeb-Approved Hair Tools at T3's Friends & Family Sale

The Best Amazon Deals On Anti-Aging Skincare to Shop Right Now

Put Your Best Face Forward With These 6 TikTok-Loved Skincare Trends