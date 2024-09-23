Beauty brands have launched this year's Advent calendars; shop for luxe skin care, perfume and makeup gifts before they sell out.
Though the holiday season is a way off, one coveted limited-edition gift to shop now are beauty Advent calendars because they sell out so fast (and once they're gone, they're gone for the year.)
These one-and-done gifts are a life-saver for anyone you're unsure what to shop for. Nowadays, just about every beauty brand has a gift-worthy Advent calendar featuring a collection of bestselling makeup, skin care, fragrance or hair care goodies that you get to open every morning. Delight a beauty lover with a variety of gifts all together in one adorable package.
Beauty Advent calendars are often similar to traditional candy-filled ones — though, in some ways, they might be even sweeter. You still get to open a little luxurious gift behind cute doors — but instead of chocolate, you're greeted with exclusive, limited edition travel-size and often full-sized products from coveted beauty brands. Plus, with the wide selection of products packed into these calendars, the value sets are often worth more than the price you pay.
From Sephora to SpaceNK to Jo Malone, beauty Advent calendars are not only a great gift idea but also a great deal. Ahead, shop the brand new beauty Advent calendars for 2024 for gifting — or even keeping for yourself.
Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2024
Bobbie Brown Dazzle Glow 12-Day Holiday Calender Set
Delight any Bobbi Brown fan with this 12-day advent calendar full of the brand's bestselling makeup and skin care.
Kiehl's 12-Day Holiday Calendar Set
Featuring Kiehl's bestselling Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado and Creme de Corps, any fan of the brand will be overjoyed at this box of 12 mini Advent-ures.
Revolve 2024 Advent Calendar
This curated selection from the on-trend fashion retailer features 27 luxe products, including six full-size items, from best-loved brands like Ouai, Color WOW, Summer Fridays and more.
L'Occitane Classic Advent Calendar
L'Occitane's hand, foot and body creams are unparalleled for skin softening, even during harsh winter months.
Augustinus Bader The 12 Days of Bader Advent Calendar
Celebrities obsess about Augustinus Bader skincare for its luxury softening, hydrating and rejuvenating properties. This set will have your lucky giftee covered from head to toe. While pricey, the products are valued at $868, so it's a great deal for any fan of the brand.
Sephora Collection Premium Advent Calendar
The limited-edition premium version of Sephora's beloved Advent calendar includes 24 beauty surprises from best-selling serums to lip sleeping masks, nail polish and so much more.
Jo Malone Limited-Edition Advent Calendar
Make any Jo Malone fan exceptionally happy this holiday season, including yourself, with 25 scented surprises from candles to body lotions to fragrances.
Anthropologie Holiday Collection Beauty Advent Calendar
Packed with shopper faves from Sunday Riley, ELEMIS and other brands, this self-care bundle is sure to light up your holiday season.
Charlotte Tilbury - Charlotte’s Beauty Treasure Chest of Love
Charlotte Tilbury is one of our favorite beauty brands, always bringing the most spectacular holiday sets. This one is stuffed full of the brand's bestsellers in full-size and minis.
Sephora Collection Advent Calendar
Unwrap the magic of 24 makeup, skincare, bath, and accessory beauty gifts from December 1st to the 24th. There's also one exclusive surprise you'll just have to see for yourself.
Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar
Give them (or yourself) bestselling skin care and makeup from luxe brands like Augustinus Bader, Summer Fridays, Tatcha, ILIA and more.
Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar
This prized Advent calendar is stuffed with 28 products from the likes of Paula's Choice, Sunday Riley and La Mer.
L'Occitane 24 Days Of Beauty Premium Holiday Advent Calendar
L'Occitane's Advent calendar is chock full of luxe product minis to scrub and soften every bit.
La Mer The World of La Mer 12-Day Advent Calendar
Shop the most indulgent gifts for any La Mer lover on your list. This skin care Advent Calendar has a dozen of the brand's best-loved products, from lips to body creams.
Voluspa Japonica Advent Calendar
Twelve days of exquisite smells? Yes, please! The popular Voluspa 12-day advent calendar is back with twelve of the beloved candle brand's top fragrances.
Sabon 24-Day Advent Calendar
Arguably the prettiest packaging of all the Advents, Sabon is known for its Dead Sea salt scrubs and lovely body washes.
The Body Shop 24-Piece Holiday Beauty Advent Calendar
British Rose, strawberry and pink grapefruit are just some of the scents included in this expansive 24-piece Advent full of bath and body treats.
Benefit The Gorgeous Grocer Kit Holiday Beauty Advent Calendar
This adorable grocery crate is stocked with full-size and minis of Benefit's bestselling makeup, including the Hoola matte bronzer and Benetint rose-tinted lip and cheek stain.
Wet n Wild The Wild List Advent Calendar - 12 Piece Holiday Gift Sets
With 12 makeup products from pharmacy mainstay Wet n Wild, many reviews say this gift is well-received, especially for younger makeup lovers.
Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2024
Full of skin care favorites, including Augustinus Bader and La Mer, makeup, perfume and more, this gift will surely be a big hit with the recipient.
Beekman 1802 Advent Calendar
This book of beauty has 24 bestsellers and some of the brand's new launches for face and body.
