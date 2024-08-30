Spooky season lovers step right up because we've found exactly what you need to countdown the days to the ultimate event: Halloween advent calendars.

Why should Christmas advents have all the fun? If you know someone who goes all out for Halloween, top brands like Funko, Pottery Barn Kids, Disney and more have released their Halloween advent calendars for 2024. Opening up the little boxes each day to uncover terrific (and terrifying) trinkets, toys, stickers and collectibles will get you in the Halloween spirit all October long.

Kids and adults alike can get excited for the highly anticipated All Hallow’s Eve with figurines, storybooks and more daily surprises. If you're as excited as we are about the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel, or you're a fan of classics like The Nightmare Before Christmas, Harry Potter or Hocus Pocus, there is a Halloween advent calendar for everyone. In honor of the holiday, we found the 13 spookiest and cutest picks for every enthusiast.

Like all seasonal and limited edition products, some of these advent calendars will sell out fast. Below, we've rounded up the best Halloween advent calendar for 2024 so you can count down to the spookiest day of the year.

Best Halloween Advent Calendars 2024

Glow-in-the-Dark Ghostly Countdown Calendar Amazon Glow-in-the-Dark Ghostly Countdown Calendar Fill this Pottery Barn Kids calendar with sweets so there's a treat for each day leading up to Halloween. You can even personalize it with a monogram. $69 $55 Shop Now

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: