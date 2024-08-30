Shop
13 Best Halloween Advent Calendars of 2024: Beetlejuice, Disney, Funko and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
Halloween Advent Calendar
Pottery Barn
By Rebecca Rovenstine and Erica Radol
Updated: 2:49 PM PDT, August 30, 2024

Count down the days until All Hallows' Eve with the best Halloween advent calendars.

Spooky season lovers step right up because we've found exactly what you need to countdown the days to the ultimate event: Halloween advent calendars.

Why should Christmas advents have all the fun? If you know someone who goes all out for Halloween, top brands like Funko, Pottery Barn Kids, Disney and more have released their Halloween advent calendars for 2024. Opening up the little boxes each day to uncover terrific (and terrifying) trinkets, toys, stickers and collectibles will get you in the Halloween spirit all October long.

Kids and adults alike can get excited for the highly anticipated All Hallow’s Eve with figurines, storybooks and more daily surprises. If you're as excited as we are about the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel, or you're a fan of classics like The Nightmare Before ChristmasHarry Potter or Hocus Pocus, there is a Halloween advent calendar for everyone. In honor of the holiday, we found the 13 spookiest and cutest picks for every enthusiast. 

Like all seasonal and limited edition products, some of these advent calendars will sell out fast. Below, we've rounded up the best Halloween advent calendar for 2024 so you can count down to the spookiest day of the year.

Best Halloween Advent Calendars 2024

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: 13 Day Countdown - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: 13 Day Countdown - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror
Amazon

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: 13 Day Countdown - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

Funko's The Simpsons-themed calendar brings you frightful figures hidden behind 13 little doors. Will it be Horror Homer or Count Krusty that is opened today? 

12 Days of Beetlejuice: The Ultimate Pin Collector's Countdown

12 Days of Beetlejuice: The Ultimate Pin Collector's Countdown
Amazon

12 Days of Beetlejuice: The Ultimate Pin Collector's Countdown

Handbook for the Recently Deceased is just one of the spooky cute pins in this countdown calendar. Add the brand-new Uno card game based on the Beetlejuice sequel for Halloween family fun.  

Disney: Halloween Story Library - by Igloobooks

Disney: Halloween Story Library - by Igloobooks
Target

Disney: Halloween Story Library - by Igloobooks

A Disney Countdown Library is as Mickey as it gets. Find 13 books and 80 glow-in-the-dark stickers inside this online exclusive.

Halloween Advent Calendar 2024: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

Halloween Advent Calendar 2024: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
Amazon

Halloween Advent Calendar 2024: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

For 24 days, you'll get to uncover a new surprise inspired by the Nightmare Before Christmas with this calendar.

Countdown to Halloween!: With a Story a Day (Peanuts)

Countdown to Halloween!: With a Story a Day (Peanuts)
Amazon

Countdown to Halloween!: With a Story a Day (Peanuts)

Unlike your typical advent calendar, this option with your favorite Peanuts characters features one new story for each day leading up to Halloween.

$11 $9

Shop Now

Pottery Barn Kids Felted 3-D Ghost Advent Calender

Pottery Barn Kids Felted 3-D Ghost Advent Calender
Pottery Barn Kids

Pottery Barn Kids Felted 3-D Ghost Advent Calender

This friendly ghost has a black hat, a spider on a string, and pockets made for little hands. Fill the pockets with toys and treats.

$99 $89

Shop Now

Advent Calendar 2024 - Horror Rubber Duckies - 13 Days of Spooky Countdown with 2 Hidden Figures

Advent Calendar 2024 - Horror Rubber Duckies - 13 Days of Spooky Countdown with 2 Hidden Figures
Amazon

Advent Calendar 2024 - Horror Rubber Duckies - 13 Days of Spooky Countdown with 2 Hidden Figures

This 13-day spooky duckie toy countdown brings all the fun to the days before Halloween.

Williams Sonoma Halloween Countdown Calendar

Williams Sonoma Halloween Countdown Calendar
Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma Halloween Countdown Calendar

Candy bats, bones and ghouls are just some of the terrifyingly delicious treats in this calendar, sold individually or in a set of two. 

$30-$60

Shop Now

Pottery Barn Scary Squad Halloween Countdown Calendar

Pottery Barn Scary Squad Halloween Countdown Calendar
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Scary Squad Halloween Countdown Calendar

Start a new tradition with this adorable light-up countdown calendar that can be stuffed with treats of your choosing. 

$99 $79

Shop Now

Insight Editions Harry Potter Dark Arts: Countdown to Halloween

Insight Editions Harry Potter Dark Arts: Countdown to Halloween
Amazon

Insight Editions Harry Potter Dark Arts: Countdown to Halloween

Halloween is the time for witches and wizards, so it's only fitting to prepare for the holiday with this Harry Potter advent calendar.

$25 $16

Shop Now

Halloween Advent Calendar Countdown to Halloween for 30 Days with Removable Stickers

Halloween Advent Calendar Countdown to Halloween for 30 Days with Removable Stickers
Amazon

Halloween Advent Calendar Countdown to Halloween for 30 Days with Removable Stickers

A reusable calendar with removable stickers is a cute and fun way to count down the days until Halloween. It's available in three styles. 

Glow-in-the-Dark Ghostly Countdown Calendar

Glow-in-the-Dark Ghostly Countdown Calendar
Amazon

Glow-in-the-Dark Ghostly Countdown Calendar

Fill this Pottery Barn Kids calendar with sweets so there's a treat for each day leading up to Halloween. You can even personalize it with a monogram.

$69 $55

Shop Now

Insight Editions Hocus Pocus: 13 Frights of Halloween

Insight Editions Hocus Pocus: 13 Frights of Halloween
Amazon

Insight Editions Hocus Pocus: 13 Frights of Halloween

The Sanderson Sisters will keep you entertained for 13 days with this Hocus Pocus inspired calendar. 

$25 $14

Shop Now

