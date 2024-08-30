Count down the days until All Hallows' Eve with the best Halloween advent calendars.
Spooky season lovers step right up because we've found exactly what you need to countdown the days to the ultimate event: Halloween advent calendars.
Why should Christmas advents have all the fun? If you know someone who goes all out for Halloween, top brands like Funko, Pottery Barn Kids, Disney and more have released their Halloween advent calendars for 2024. Opening up the little boxes each day to uncover terrific (and terrifying) trinkets, toys, stickers and collectibles will get you in the Halloween spirit all October long.
Kids and adults alike can get excited for the highly anticipated All Hallow’s Eve with figurines, storybooks and more daily surprises. If you're as excited as we are about the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel, or you're a fan of classics like The Nightmare Before Christmas, Harry Potter or Hocus Pocus, there is a Halloween advent calendar for everyone. In honor of the holiday, we found the 13 spookiest and cutest picks for every enthusiast.
Like all seasonal and limited edition products, some of these advent calendars will sell out fast. Below, we've rounded up the best Halloween advent calendar for 2024 so you can count down to the spookiest day of the year.
Best Halloween Advent Calendars 2024
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: 13 Day Countdown - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror
Funko's The Simpsons-themed calendar brings you frightful figures hidden behind 13 little doors. Will it be Horror Homer or Count Krusty that is opened today?
12 Days of Beetlejuice: The Ultimate Pin Collector's Countdown
Handbook for the Recently Deceased is just one of the spooky cute pins in this countdown calendar. Add the brand-new Uno card game based on the Beetlejuice sequel for Halloween family fun.
Disney: Halloween Story Library - by Igloobooks
A Disney Countdown Library is as Mickey as it gets. Find 13 books and 80 glow-in-the-dark stickers inside this online exclusive.
Halloween Advent Calendar 2024: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
For 24 days, you'll get to uncover a new surprise inspired by the Nightmare Before Christmas with this calendar.
Countdown to Halloween!: With a Story a Day (Peanuts)
Unlike your typical advent calendar, this option with your favorite Peanuts characters features one new story for each day leading up to Halloween.
Pottery Barn Kids Felted 3-D Ghost Advent Calender
This friendly ghost has a black hat, a spider on a string, and pockets made for little hands. Fill the pockets with toys and treats.
Advent Calendar 2024 - Horror Rubber Duckies - 13 Days of Spooky Countdown with 2 Hidden Figures
This 13-day spooky duckie toy countdown brings all the fun to the days before Halloween.
Williams Sonoma Halloween Countdown Calendar
Candy bats, bones and ghouls are just some of the terrifyingly delicious treats in this calendar, sold individually or in a set of two.
Pottery Barn Scary Squad Halloween Countdown Calendar
Start a new tradition with this adorable light-up countdown calendar that can be stuffed with treats of your choosing.
Insight Editions Harry Potter Dark Arts: Countdown to Halloween
Halloween is the time for witches and wizards, so it's only fitting to prepare for the holiday with this Harry Potter advent calendar.
Halloween Advent Calendar Countdown to Halloween for 30 Days with Removable Stickers
A reusable calendar with removable stickers is a cute and fun way to count down the days until Halloween. It's available in three styles.
Glow-in-the-Dark Ghostly Countdown Calendar
Fill this Pottery Barn Kids calendar with sweets so there's a treat for each day leading up to Halloween. You can even personalize it with a monogram.
Insight Editions Hocus Pocus: 13 Frights of Halloween
The Sanderson Sisters will keep you entertained for 13 days with this Hocus Pocus inspired calendar.
