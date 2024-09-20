Shop
The Best Advent Calendars of 2024 for Everyone on Your Gift List

The Best Advent Calendars of 2024
Bonne Maman
By Erica Radol
Updated: 2:12 PM PDT, September 20, 2024

The best limited-edition Advent calendars sell out long before the holidays, so don't miss out.

While summer is barely in the rearview mirror, thinking about holiday gifts may seem premature. But there's one joyous holiday tradition that is worth getting excited about: Advent calendars. The limited-edition delightful gifts are the first to sell out, so you have to swarm early or lose out. Why limit gift-giving to a day or even a few when you can surprise and delight with an Advent calendar for weeks?

Each year, it seems more brands are getting in on the fun. Whereas Advent calendars used to be strictly chocolates, candy or for kids, there is now a plethora of different Advent calendars for adults — whether you are shopping for a wine lover, a coffee aficionado or a beauty enthusiast. They also make great gifts for people you are unsure of what to get — or even for yourself. Brands go all out in crafting gorgeous packaging and creating a variety of bestsellers to stuff behind little doors or drawers, making opening them a fun surprise. 

Some perennial favorites include Williams Sonoma's big selection for foodies, Charlotte Tilbury's beauty icons, Bonne Maman's famed jams, Harney & Son's beloved teas and more. It can be overwhelming to find all the ones you will definitely want to shop, so we started a shoppable list of the 27 best. Make space in the closet to hide gifts early and get ready for holiday fun.

The Best Advent Calendars for Foodies

Williams Sonoma Chuck's Luxury Advent Calendar

Williams Sonoma Chuck's Luxury Advent Calendar
Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma Chuck's Luxury Advent Calendar

A foodie dream gift chock full of gourmet condiments, herbs and sparkly food-inspired holiday ornaments is sure to impress.

Godiva Godiva Chocolatier 2024 Deluxe Snowglobe Advent Calendar - Limited Edition

Godiva Godiva Chocolatier 2024 Deluxe Snowglobe Advent Calendar - Limited Edition
Godiva

Godiva Godiva Chocolatier 2024 Deluxe Snowglobe Advent Calendar - Limited Edition

A luxe sweet selection of 24 milk, dark and white chocolates awaits inside this Godiva 2024 limited-edition Advent calendar. 

Bonne Maman 2024 Limited Edition Advent Calendar, 24 Mini Spreads

Bonne Maman 2024 Limited Edition Advent Calendar, 24 Mini Spreads
Amazon

Bonne Maman 2024 Limited Edition Advent Calendar, 24 Mini Spreads

A perennial favorite and an effortless gift, Bonne Maman's jams and jellies are a delicious welcome for the holiday season. There's also a 12-day mini Advent. 

Williams Sonoma Exclusive The Grinch Advent Calendar

Williams Sonoma Exclusive The Grinch Advent Calendar
Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma Exclusive The Grinch Advent Calendar

Williams Sonoma brings the best in foodie Advent calendars, like this exclusive Grinch-themed one full of gummies, chocolates and more.

Starting at $40

Harry & David Wolferman’s Advent Calendar

Harry & David Wolferman’s Advent Calendar
Harry & David

Harry & David Wolferman’s Advent Calendar

Twelve days of baked goods like English muffins, scones, waffles and more will thrill any carb lover. 

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2024

Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar

Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar
Liberty

Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar

This prized Advent calendar is stuffed with 28 products from the likes of Paula's Choice, Sunday Riley and La Mer. 

Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar

Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar
Space NK

Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar

Give them (or yourself) bestselling skin care and makeup from luxe brands like Augustinus Bader, Summer Fridays, Tatcha, ILIA and more.

Charlotte Tilbury - Charlotte’s Beauty Treasure Chest of Love

Charlotte Tilbury - Charlotte’s Beauty Treasure Chest of Love
Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury - Charlotte’s Beauty Treasure Chest of Love

Charlotte Tilbury is one of our favorite beauty brands, always bringing the most spectacular holiday sets. This one is stuffed full of the brand's bestsellers in full-size and minis. 

Sephora Collection Advent Calendar

Sephora Collection Advent Calendar
Sephora

Sephora Collection Advent Calendar

Unwrap the magic of 24 makeup, skincare, bath, and accessory beauty gifts from December 1st to the 24th. There's also one exclusive surprise you'll just have to see for yourself.

Kiehl's 12-Day Holiday Calendar Set

Kiehl's 12-Day Holiday Calendar Set
Kiehl's

Kiehl's 12-Day Holiday Calendar Set

Featuring Kiehl's bestselling Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado and Creme de Corps, any fan of the brand will be overjoyed at this box of 12 mini Advent-ures.

Anthropologie Holiday Collection Beauty Advent Calendar

Anthropologie Holiday Collection Beauty Advent Calendar
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Holiday Collection Beauty Advent Calendar

Leave it to Anthropologie to curate a selection of the best beauty brands from Phlur, ELEMIS, Sunday Riley, and more. This one sells out early. 

L'Occitane 24 Days Of Beauty Premium Holiday Advent Calendar

L'Occitane 24 Days Of Beauty Premium Holiday Advent Calendar
Amazon

L'Occitane 24 Days Of Beauty Premium Holiday Advent Calendar

L'Occitane's Advent calendar is chock full of luxe product minis to scrub and soften every bit.

Jo Malone Limited-Edition Advent Calendar

Jo Malone Limited-Edition Advent Calendar
Jo Malone

Jo Malone Limited-Edition Advent Calendar

Make any Jo Malone fan exceptionally happy this holiday season, including yourself, with 25 scented surprises from candles to body lotions to fragrances. 

Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2024

Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2024
Cult Beauty

Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2024

Full of skin care favorites, including Augustinus Bader and La Mer, makeup, perfume and more, this gift will surely be a big hit with the recipient. 

The Best Wine Advent Calendars of 2024

QVC Vintage Wine Estates Wine Advent Calendar 12 Nights of Wine

QVC Vintage Wine Estates Wine Advent Calendar 12 Nights of Wine
QVC

QVC Vintage Wine Estates Wine Advent Calendar 12 Nights of Wine

Twelve little bottles of wine, including Firesteed Chardonnay and B.R. Cohn Cabernet Sauvignon, is a lovely gift for any wine lover.  

Maker Wine Advent Calendar 2024

Maker Wine Advent Calendar 2024
Maker

Maker Wine Advent Calendar 2024

This season, gift 12 days of premium canned wine to every wine lover in your life. Each box includes a mix of 12 red, white, rosé, and sparkling wines by different, award-winning, small producers. You can also leave a little gift note on the customizable holiday card.

Available for pre-order October 2024

2024 Wine Advent Calendar Red, White & Rosé Advent

2024 Wine Advent Calendar Red, White & Rosé Advent
In Good Taste

2024 Wine Advent Calendar Red, White & Rosé Advent

24 nights. 24 mini-bottles. 24 opportunities to sip and explore your way through premium wines, sourced from the best regions Italy, France, Spain, Portugal and California have to offer.

$145 $125

The Best Coffee and Tea Advent Calendars of 2024

Harney & Sons 12 Days of Tea Winter Countdown

Harney & Sons 12 Days of Tea Winter Countdown
Harney & Sons

Harney & Sons 12 Days of Tea Winter Countdown

Ever-popular Hot Cinnamon Spice and Earl Grey are some of the types of tea to be found in this sampler from beloved tea brand Harney & Sons.

Keurig Advent Calendar Variety Pack, Single Serve K-Cup Pods, 24-Count

Keurig Advent Calendar Variety Pack, Single Serve K-Cup Pods, 24-Count
Amazon

Keurig Advent Calendar Variety Pack, Single Serve K-Cup Pods, 24-Count

The Keurig coffee lover in your life will appreciate the variety of flavors in this 24 cups of cheer.

$40 $35

Palais des Thes 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar

Palais des Thes 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar
Neiman Marcus

Palais des Thes 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar

Gift a wonderful variety of quality teas for an appreciated gift.

Door County Coffee & Tea Co. 12 Days of Coffee

Door County Coffee & Tea Co. 12 Days of Coffee
Amazon

Door County Coffee & Tea Co. 12 Days of Coffee

Celebrate the days until Christmas with a new pot of gourmet coffee every day. This coffee Advent calendar includes 12 full-pot bags of ground flavored coffee that make a perfect 8-12 cup pot. 

The Best 2024 Advent Calendars for Kids

Uncommon Goods Experiment A Day Science Advent Calendar

Uncommon Goods Experiment A Day Science Advent Calendar
Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods Experiment A Day Science Advent Calendar

For kids 8 and up, this science-inspired Advent calendar will make for fascinating family fun. 

Hot Wheels Holiday Advent Calendar

Hot Wheels Holiday Advent Calendar
Nordstrom

Hot Wheels Holiday Advent Calendar

How cool is this Hot Wheels Advent? 

Barbie Advent Calendar

Barbie Advent Calendar
Nordstrom

Barbie Advent Calendar

Any Barbie lover will love this holiday Advent calendar with one doll and 24 accessories. 

Play-Doh Advent Calendar Toy for Kids 3 Years and Up with Over 24 Surprise Accessories, Playmats, and 24 Cans

Play-Doh Advent Calendar Toy for Kids 3 Years and Up with Over 24 Surprise Accessories, Playmats, and 24 Cans
Amazon

Play-Doh Advent Calendar Toy for Kids 3 Years and Up with Over 24 Surprise Accessories, Playmats, and 24 Cans

With 24 perforated doors hiding Play-Doh cans and tools, any aspiring sculptor will appreciate this adorable gift. 

$22 $21

Christmas Vacation 2024 Advent Calendar

Christmas Vacation 2024 Advent Calendar
Amazon

Christmas Vacation 2024 Advent Calendar

Better than a one-year membership to the Jelly of the Month Club, this Griswold figurine Advent will bring smiles to kids and adult collectors alike.

$50 $45

More of the Best 2024 Advent Calendars

Woobles Cab-In the Mood for the Holidays Advent Calendar

Woobles Cab-In the Mood for the Holidays Advent Calendar
Woobles

Woobles Cab-In the Mood for the Holidays Advent Calendar

A darling Woobles Advent calendar with crochet kits and hooks will delight any crafter. 

$170 $140

Terrain Blossombs Seed Bomb Advent Calendar

Terrain Blossombs Seed Bomb Advent Calendar
Terrain

Terrain Blossombs Seed Bomb Advent Calendar

This wonderful gift for gardeners has tree ornaments with pollinator-friendly seed bombs to plant after the holiday. 

Bas Bleu Birds in Winter Advent Calendar With Sound

Bas Bleu Birds in Winter Advent Calendar With Sound
Bas Bleu

Bas Bleu Birds in Winter Advent Calendar With Sound

Perfect for any bird watcher or avian lover, this Advent calendar has a daily birdsong for you (and removable batteries for many years of use). Just press on the image behind each window to hear an actual recording of the featured flyer's song.

Uncommon Goods Through the Window Puzzle Advent Calendar

Uncommon Goods Through the Window Puzzle Advent Calendar
Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods Through the Window Puzzle Advent Calendar

Open a new mini puzzle every day with this fun Advent calendar.

