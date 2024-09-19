Beauty lovers, rejoice! Sephora fans no longer have to wait for the cosmetics giant's highly anticipated beauty Advent calendars. The Sephora Advent calendars for 2024 have officially hit shelves and this year, you can once again choose from a trio of limited-edition holiday countdowns.

Featuring skincare, haircare, makeup and bath products, all three of Sephora's 2024 beauty Advent calendars cover the full beauty spectrum. Plus, Sephora's are some of the more affordable beauty Advent calendars on the market, so they are perfect for gifting multiple people on your list.

Last year, Sephora's famed Advent calendars quickly sold out, so we recommend snagging them while you still can — especially before the holiday rush. Shop all three Sephora Collection Advent Calendars and learn more about each one below.

Shop Sephora's 2024 Advent Calendars

Sephora Collection Advent Calendar Sephora Sephora Collection Advent Calendar Unwrap the magic of 24 makeup, skincare, bath, and accessory beauty gifts from December 1st to the 24th. There's also one exclusive surprise you'll just have to see for yourself. $50 Shop Now

One of the greatest joys of the holiday season is getting to gift thoughtful essentials to all of the special people in our lives. And thanks to Sephora, those thoughtful essentials can include 24 days worth of popular makeup and skincare favorites from the beloved beauty brand.

Sephora loyalists and beauty aficionados alike can count down to the holidays in style with the $50 Sephora Collection Advent Calendar. Valued at $132, the viral beauty Advent calendar is packed with 24 gifts from the Sephora Collection — including best-selling makeup, skincare, bath products and accessories.

The Sephora Collection Premium Advent Calendar has everything to keep you looking gorgeous throughout the holiday season. With 24 luxe goodies, you are saving $81 compared to buying all the products included in this calendar separately. From Vitamin C+E Super Glow Serum to two lip sleeping masks, a blueberry eye mask, and clear brown gel, this gift would help bring the year to a close in style.

All the fun of beauty Advent calendars doesn't have to end when Christmas arrives. Sephora loves to keep the joy of the season going with this year's After Advent Calendar. With eight mini surprises behind colorful doors, you can count down from December 25 until New Year's Eve.

Remember, the clock's ticking. If you're as much a beauty fanatic as we are, you'll want to get your Sephora beauty Advent calendar before they all sell out.

For even more of this year's must-have Advent calendars, check out our guides to the best holiday countdowns for kids, wine lovers, LEGO builders, and Potterheads.

