The 2024 Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar Has Arrived — Shop Now Before It Sells Out

Harry Potter Advent Calendar
Lego
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 11:05 AM PDT, September 16, 2024

Celebrate the holidays with the Wizarding World’s Advent calendar filled with more than 25 surprises.

It's been 25 years since we first started flying around the enchanting world of Harry Potter. If there’s a witch, wizard or muggle in your life who is obsessed with everything Hogwarts, then the official 2024 Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar is the perfect gift for Potterheads. While spooky season isn't here just yet, the best Advent calendars sell out quickly every year, so now's the time to secure your Christmas countdown.

Lego Harry Potter 2024 Advent Calendar

Lego Harry Potter 2024 Advent Calendar
Amazon

Lego Harry Potter 2024 Advent Calendar

Build inspiration for a magical Christmas with the Lego Harry Potter Advent calendar that lets you create your own Hogwarts' Great Hall adventures. This gift includes eight Harry Potter minifigures and 16 mini-builds.

The 2024 Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar celebrates the magic of Christmas with 24 days of exclusive surprises, keepsakes, and collectibles featuring the enchanting Wizarding World creatures you know and love. Right now, this magical Advent calendar is on available at Amazon. 

Harry Potter Official Advent Calendar 2024

Harry Potter Official Advent Calendar 2024
Amazon

Harry Potter Official Advent Calendar 2024

Collect 25 Harry Potter's Hogwarts keepsakes and collectibles with this enchanting calendar.

435 $22

Shop Now

This 25-day Advent calendar is a thoughtful and exciting gift for any aspiring wizard. Discover a new Hogwarts-themed holiday surprise behind its 25 doors every day leading up to Christmas. Each collectible items hiding in the Advent calendar will bring the fantastical beasts of Harry Potter to life for the holidays.

Of course, the best gifts for Harry Potter fans don't stop here. Among the best Advent calendars of 2024 is the Lego Harry Potter Advent calendar and we've found even more presents that will help bring the magic of Hogwarts to your loved ones this year. Transport yourself into the wizarding world and check out more Harry Potter gift ideas below.

Funko Quidditch Harry Potter Vinyl Figure

Funko Quidditch Harry Potter Vinyl Figure
Amazon

Funko Quidditch Harry Potter Vinyl Figure

Looking for the perfect stocking stuffer for the ultimate Potterhead? They will be thrilled to unwrap the Quidditch Harry Potter Vinyl Figure on Christmas morning.

Lego Harry Potter Dobby The House-Elf Building Toy Set

Lego Harry Potter Dobby The House-Elf Building Toy Set
Amazon

Lego Harry Potter Dobby The House-Elf Building Toy Set

With a posable head, ears, arms and fingers, this Lego Dobby allows you to create different looks. The house elf can hold the brick-built accessories, which include Aunt Petunia’s floating pudding cake and a detailed model of Tom Riddle’s diary with Harry Potter’s sock.

$35 $28

Shop Now

Squishmallows Original 10" Harry Potter Plush

Squishmallows Original 10" Harry Potter Plush
Amazon

Squishmallows Original 10" Harry Potter Plush

The lovable main character has been reimagined into a Squishmallow that will delight any Potterhead. This Harry Potter-inspired plush has his glasses, Hogwarts house robe, and trademark lightning bolt scar.

$35 $16

Shop Now

Lego Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat

Lego Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat
Amazon

Lego Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat

Tip the top of the Sorting Hat or place it on your head to activate any of the 31 randomized sounds and find out which Hogwarts house the hat selects for you.

$100 $84

Shop Now

The Harry Potter Years Complete Book Set

The Harry Potter Years Complete Book Set
Amazon

The Harry Potter Years Complete Book Set

Upgrade your book collection with this complete set of Harry Potter novels that come in a Hogwarts-inspired trunk. 

The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook

The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook
Amazon

The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook

Chef up more than 150 recipes inspired from the movie including Harry's favorite dessert, and more.

$20 $11

Shop Now

Homesick Slytherin Candle

Homesick Slytherin Candle
Homesick

Homesick Slytherin Candle

Lake water, dark plum and clove are just a few of the notes you'll find in this Slytherin House candle from Homesick. 

$44 $26

Shop Now

Harry Potter Wizard Chess Set

Harry Potter Wizard Chess Set
Amazon

Harry Potter Wizard Chess Set

You won't be one of the pawns, but you can go head-to-head in the ultimate duel with this highly detailed Wizard Chess Set from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

