It's been 25 years since we first started flying around the enchanting world of Harry Potter. If there’s a witch, wizard or muggle in your life who is obsessed with everything Hogwarts, then the official 2024 Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar is the perfect gift for Potterheads. While spooky season isn't here just yet, the best Advent calendars sell out quickly every year, so now's the time to secure your Christmas countdown.

The 2024 Lego Harry Potter Advent Calendar celebrates the magic of Christmas with 24 days of exclusive surprises, keepsakes, and collectibles featuring the enchanting Wizarding World creatures you know and love. Right now, this magical Advent calendar is on available at Amazon.

This 25-day Advent calendar is a thoughtful and exciting gift for any aspiring wizard. Discover a new Hogwarts-themed holiday surprise behind its 25 doors every day leading up to Christmas. Each collectible items hiding in the Advent calendar will bring the fantastical beasts of Harry Potter to life for the holidays.

Of course, the best gifts for Harry Potter fans don't stop here. Among the best Advent calendars of 2024 is the Lego Harry Potter Advent calendar and we've found even more presents that will help bring the magic of Hogwarts to your loved ones this year. Transport yourself into the wizarding world and check out more Harry Potter gift ideas below.

Homesick Slytherin Candle Homesick Homesick Slytherin Candle Lake water, dark plum and clove are just a few of the notes you'll find in this Slytherin House candle from Homesick. $44 $26 Shop Now

