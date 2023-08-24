The Best Harry Potter Gifts to Buy for Back to Hogwarts Day

It's not a (magic) trick, it's true: It's been over 25 years since the first Harry Potter novel was released. The book opened up a magical world of wonders with iconic characters who have timeless appeal. Rivaling the fandom levels of Marvel and Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter has a passionate fan base filled with adults, teenagers and children alike.

Back to Hogwarts Day, happening on September 1, marks the day when wizards will board the Hogwarts Express on Platform 9 3/4 for their upcoming magical school year at Hogwarts. While many of us are lowly Muggles who did not get the acceptance letter to Hogwarts, it's still an occasion worth celebrating.

Since Back to Hogwarts Day is a holiday in itself, give the "Potterheads" in your life what they want: Wizarding World-themed collectibles and merch. Ranging across categories of apparel, home decor, kitchenware and accessories, we've found Harry Potter gifts every fan will get excited about.

If you know a loved one who is a Potterphile or you're a Potterhead yourself, look ahead to find the coolest Harry Potter-inspired gift ideas to give (or keep) this season. Ahead, shop ET's favorite Harry Potter gifts for the upcoming Back to Hogwarts Day.

Homesick Slytherin Candle Homesick Homesick Slytherin Candle Lake water, dark plum and clove are just a few of the notes you'll find in this Slytherin House candle from Homesick. $44 Shop Now

Pottery Barn Teen Great Hall Terrarium Pottery Barn Teen Pottery Barn Teen Great Hall Terrarium For fans who are plant lovers, this terrarium shaped like the Hogwarts Great Hall is a satisfying mix of both worlds. Its panels of handcrafted glass and gilded metals create an environment where succulents and moss will thrive. $299 Shop Now

Paladone Golden Snitch Light Amazon Paladone Golden Snitch Light Made for Quidditch fans, use this nightlight as a desk lamp or put it on your nightstand. The glow of the light is simply magical. $33 Shop Now

