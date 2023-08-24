The Best Harry Potter Gifts to Buy for Back to Hogwarts Day on September 1
It's not a (magic) trick, it's true: It's been over 25 years since the first Harry Potter novel was released. The book opened up a magical world of wonders with iconic characters who have timeless appeal. Rivaling the fandom levels of Marvel and Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter has a passionate fan base filled with adults, teenagers and children alike.
Back to Hogwarts Day, happening on September 1, marks the day when wizards will board the Hogwarts Express on Platform 9 3/4 for their upcoming magical school year at Hogwarts. While many of us are lowly Muggles who did not get the acceptance letter to Hogwarts, it's still an occasion worth celebrating.
Since Back to Hogwarts Day is a holiday in itself, give the "Potterheads" in your life what they want: Wizarding World-themed collectibles and merch. Ranging across categories of apparel, home decor, kitchenware and accessories, we've found Harry Potter gifts every fan will get excited about.
If you know a loved one who is a Potterphile or you're a Potterhead yourself, look ahead to find the coolest Harry Potter-inspired gift ideas to give (or keep) this season. Ahead, shop ET's favorite Harry Potter gifts for the upcoming Back to Hogwarts Day.
Pour your favorite hot beverage into this magical, heat-activated mug to discover the secret Marauder's Map.
For Back to Hogwart's Day, one of the most iconic spots in the castle has to be Dumbledore's Office, which you can now build with this LEGO set.
Only the biggest Harry Potter fans will get the Honeydukes reference on this cozy and soft throw blanket.
While you probably don't want to ride on the Knight Bus, you can advertise it with this cute sweatshirt.
Lake water, dark plum and clove are just a few of the notes you'll find in this Slytherin House candle from Homesick.
You can't go off to Hogwarts without your magic wand.
Here's a sleek mini backpack that features a gold Hogwarts emblem. It fastens with magnetic closures so your items will stay secure.
For fans who are plant lovers, this terrarium shaped like the Hogwarts Great Hall is a satisfying mix of both worlds. Its panels of handcrafted glass and gilded metals create an environment where succulents and moss will thrive.
Here is a beautiful golden necklace for everyday wear, but with a time-traveling twist. It's less ornate than the one we see Hermione use in the movies, but still an elegant keepsake.
If you really want to wow, gift this gold Fossil watch featuring the four Hogwarts houses. Flip the watch over for a beautiful depiction of the Hogwarts emblem.
If the previous Fossil watch was out of your budget, this one is a little more wallet-friendly. It also comes with a limited-edition case with all four of the houses represented.
Score points with Harry Potter fans by gifting them these two rocks glasses etched with a golden snitch graphic. It also includes an ice mold that makes an exact snitch replica.
You won't be one of the pawns, but you can go head-to-head in the ultimate duel with this highly detailed Wizard Chess Set from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.
Not only is this Golden Snitch Clock a collectible, it's also a charming piece of home decor that would look good in any household, Harry Potter fan or otherwise.
These fluted pilsner glasses are engraved with the Deathly Hallows symbol and come in a beautiful case with a sliding door. Along with the glasses and case, you'll receive two coasters and a bottle opener.
Do your cooking in these Hogwarts house aprons from Williams Sonoma. Personalize this gift even further with a customized monogram.
Upgrade your book collection with this complete set of Harry Potter novels that come in a Hogwarts-inspired trunk.
This piece makes a perfect friendship bracelet, so get one for yourself and another friend who loves the franchise.
Cosplay as Harry Potter while seeing clearly in these prescription glasses from DIFF Eyewear.
Made for Quidditch fans, use this nightlight as a desk lamp or put it on your nightstand. The glow of the light is simply magical.
Why buy one individual Harry Potter Funko POP! when you can get all three main characters in this collector's set? Including Harry, Ron and Hermoine, this trio is sure to delight any fan.
