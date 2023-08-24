Gifts

The Best Harry Potter Gifts to Buy for Back to Hogwarts Day on September 1

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Best Harry Potter Gifts to Buy for Back to Hogwarts Day
Pottery Barn Teen

It's not a (magic) trick, it's true: It's been over 25 years since the first Harry Potter novel was released. The book opened up a magical world of wonders with iconic characters who have timeless appeal. Rivaling the fandom levels of Marvel and Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter has a passionate fan base filled with adults, teenagers and children alike.

Back to Hogwarts Day, happening on September 1, marks the day when wizards will board the Hogwarts Express on Platform 9 3/4 for their upcoming magical school year at Hogwarts. While many of us are lowly Muggles who did not get the acceptance letter to Hogwarts, it's still an occasion worth celebrating. 

Since Back to Hogwarts Day is a holiday in itself, give the "Potterheads" in your life what they want: Wizarding World-themed collectibles and merch. Ranging across categories of apparel, home decor, kitchenware and accessories, we've found Harry Potter gifts every fan will get excited about. 

If you know a loved one who is a Potterphile or you're a Potterhead yourself, look ahead to find the coolest Harry Potter-inspired gift ideas to give (or keep) this season. Ahead, shop ET's favorite Harry Potter gifts for the upcoming Back to Hogwarts Day. 

Harry Potter Marauder's Map Heat Changing Mug
Harry Potter Marauder's Map Heat Changing Mug
Amazon
Harry Potter Marauder's Map Heat Changing Mug

Pour your favorite hot beverage into this magical, heat-activated mug to discover the secret Marauder's Map. 

$18
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts: Dumbledore’s Office
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts: Dumbledore’s Office
Walmart
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts: Dumbledore’s Office

For Back to Hogwart's Day, one of the most iconic spots in the castle has to be Dumbledore's Office, which you can now build with this LEGO set. 

$64
Warner Bros. Jay Franco Harry Potter Honeydukes Throw Blanket
Warner Bros. Jay Franco Harry Potter Honeydukes Throw Blanket
Amazon
Warner Bros. Jay Franco Harry Potter Honeydukes Throw Blanket

Only the biggest Harry Potter fans will get the Honeydukes reference on this cozy and soft throw blanket.

$33$20
Harry Potter Magical Motors The Knight Bus Sweatshirt
Harry Potter Magical Motors The Knight Bus Sweatshirt
Amazon
Harry Potter Magical Motors The Knight Bus Sweatshirt

While you probably don't want to ride on the Knight Bus, you can advertise it with this cute sweatshirt. 

$38
Homesick Slytherin Candle
Homesick Slytherin Candle
Homesick
Homesick Slytherin Candle

Lake water, dark plum and clove are just a few of the notes you'll find in this Slytherin House candle from Homesick. 

$44
The Noble Collection Harry Potter Illuminating Wand
The Noble Collection Harry Potter Illuminating Wand
Amazon
The Noble Collection Harry Potter Illuminating Wand

You can't go off to Hogwarts without your magic wand. 

$50$30
Bioworld Harry Potter Mini Backpack
Bioworld Harry Potter Mini Backpack
Macy's
Bioworld Harry Potter Mini Backpack

Here's a sleek mini backpack that features a gold Hogwarts emblem. It fastens with magnetic closures so your items will stay secure. 

$70$52
Pottery Barn Teen Great Hall Terrarium
Pottery Barn Teen Great Hall Terrarium
Pottery Barn Teen
Pottery Barn Teen Great Hall Terrarium

For fans who are plant lovers, this terrarium shaped like the Hogwarts Great Hall is a satisfying mix of both worlds. Its panels of handcrafted glass and gilded metals create an environment where succulents and moss will thrive.

$299
Alex and Ani Harry Potter Time Turner Spinner Necklace
ALEX AND ANI Harry Potter™ Time Turner Spinner Necklace
ALEX AND ANI
Alex and Ani Harry Potter Time Turner Spinner Necklace

Here is a beautiful golden necklace for everyday wear, but with a time-traveling twist. It's less ornate than the one we see Hermione use in the movies, but still an elegant keepsake. 

$60
Fossil Limited Edition Harry Potter Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Watch
Fossil Limited Edition Harry Potter Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Watch
Fossil
Fossil Limited Edition Harry Potter Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Watch

If you really want to wow, gift this gold Fossil watch featuring the four Hogwarts houses. Flip the watch over for a beautiful depiction of the Hogwarts emblem. 

$500$250
Fossil Limited Edition Gryffindor Nylon Strap Watch
Fossil Limited Edition Gryffindor Nylon Strap Watch
Fossil
Fossil Limited Edition Gryffindor Nylon Strap Watch

If the previous Fossil watch was out of your budget, this one is a little more wallet-friendly. It also comes with a limited-edition case with all four of the houses represented. 

$195$49
William Sonoma Snitch Ice & Glass, Set of 2
William Sonoma Snitch Ice & Glass, Set of 2
William Sonoma
William Sonoma Snitch Ice & Glass, Set of 2

Score points with Harry Potter fans by gifting them these two rocks glasses etched with a golden snitch graphic. It also includes an ice mold that makes an exact snitch replica. 

$45
Harry Potter Wizard Chess Set
Harry Potter Wizard Chess Set
Amazon
Harry Potter Wizard Chess Set

You won't be one of the pawns, but you can go head-to-head in the ultimate duel with this highly detailed Wizard Chess Set from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

$40
Pottery Barn Golden Snitch Clock
Harry Potter Golden Snitch Clock
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn Golden Snitch Clock

Not only is this Golden Snitch Clock a collectible, it's also a charming piece of home decor that would look good in any household, Harry Potter fan or otherwise. 

$49
Legacy Deathly Hallows Beverage Glass Gift Set
Legacy Deathly Hallows Beverage Glass Gift Set
Macy's
Legacy Deathly Hallows Beverage Glass Gift Set

These fluted pilsner glasses are engraved with the Deathly Hallows symbol and come in a beautiful case with a sliding door. Along with the glasses and case, you'll receive two coasters and a bottle opener. 

$209$117
Williams Sonoma Harry Potter Apron
Williams Sonoma Harry Potter Apron
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Harry Potter Apron

Do your cooking in these Hogwarts house aprons from Williams Sonoma. Personalize this gift even further with a customized monogram. 

$40
The Harry Potter Years Complete Book Set
The Harry Potter Years Complete Book Set
Amazon
The Harry Potter Years Complete Book Set

Upgrade your book collection with this complete set of Harry Potter novels that come in a Hogwarts-inspired trunk. 

$182$160
Fancy Space Harry Potter-Themed Friendship Bracelet
Fancy Space Themed Friendship Bracelet
Amazon
Fancy Space Harry Potter-Themed Friendship Bracelet

This piece makes a perfect friendship bracelet, so get one for yourself and another friend who loves the franchise. 

$23
DIFF Eyewear Harry Potter Glasses
DIFF Eyewear Harry Potter Glasses
DIFF Eyewear
DIFF Eyewear Harry Potter Glasses

Cosplay as Harry Potter while seeing clearly in these prescription glasses from DIFF Eyewear.

$139
Paladone Golden Snitch Light
Golden Snitch Light
Amazon
Paladone Golden Snitch Light

Made for Quidditch fans, use this nightlight as a desk lamp or put it on your nightstand. The glow of the light is simply magical. 

$33
Funko Harry Potter POP! Movie Vinyl Collectors Set
Funko Harry Potter POP! Movie Vinyl Collectors Set:
Amazon
Funko Harry Potter POP! Movie Vinyl Collectors Set

Why buy one individual Harry Potter Funko POP! when you can get all three main characters in this collector's set? Including Harry, Ron and Hermoine, this trio is sure to delight any fan.

$32$30

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Daniel Radcliffe Is 'Not Seeking' Out a 'Harry Potter' Reboot Role

10 Gifts Any Virgo Will Love: Shop Practical Planners, Decor and More

How to Watch 'Star Wars: Ahsoka' Starring Rosario Dawson

20 Best Pickleball Paddles and Gifts for Beginners and Pro Players

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week

15 Back-to-School Teacher Gift Ideas, from Personal to Practical