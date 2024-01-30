While you might not be able to whip up a love potion this Valentine's Day, the fastest way to an aspiring wizard's heart is through Harry Potter gifts. With the holiday of love quickly approaching, the newest Harry Potter Squishmallows are sure to cast a cute spell on your special someone. The toy company has officially expanded its Harry Potter collection inspired by the book and movie series.

Shop Harry Potter Squishmallows

It's hard to resist the Harry Potter-themed Squishmallows. These adorable plushies are designed to resemble each of the main characters and feature their Gryffindor ties and robes. Harry and Ron are both available on Amazon now, and you can pre-order the Hermione-shaped Squishmallow before it is released on Feb. 13.

Witches, wizards, and Muggles alike will be spellbound over the latest release. In fact, the iconic trio have already flown their way onto Amazon’s No. 1 new release list for stuffed animals and teddy bears. Ahead, Accio the new Harry Potter Squishmallows while they are still in stock.

Harry Potter Squishmallows have been around with a design for each of the four Hogwarts houses. Each cuddly plushie features a house's mascot dressed in a scarf with the house crest and colors. Whether your valentine is more of Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, Slytherin or Gryffindor, find the perfect Harry Potter Valentine's Day gift for them below.

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out more Valentine's Day Squishmallows on Amazon and our complete 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

