Harry Potter Squishmallows Are Finally Available on Amazon and They're Sure to Sell Out Fast

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Warner Bros./Everett Collection
By Andy Garden
Published: 2:43 PM PST, January 30, 2024

New Squishmallows of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger are here just in time for Valentine's Day.

While you might not be able to whip up a love potion this Valentine's Day, the fastest way to an aspiring wizard's heart is through Harry Potter gifts. With the holiday of love quickly approaching, the newest Harry Potter Squishmallows are sure to cast a cute spell on your special someone. The toy company has officially expanded its Harry Potter collection inspired by the book and movie series. 

Shop Harry Potter Squishmallows

It's hard to resist the Harry Potter-themed Squishmallows. These adorable plushies are designed to resemble each of the main characters and feature their Gryffindor ties and robes. Harry and Ron are both available on Amazon now, and you can pre-order the Hermione-shaped Squishmallow before it is released on Feb. 13.

Witches, wizards, and Muggles alike will be spellbound over the latest release. In fact, the iconic trio have already flown their way onto Amazon’s No. 1 new release list for stuffed animals and teddy bears. Ahead, Accio the new Harry Potter Squishmallows while they are still in stock.

Squishmallows Original 10" Harry Potter Plush

Squishmallows Original 10" Harry Potter Plush
Amazon

Squishmallows Original 10" Harry Potter Plush

The lovable main character has been reimagined into a Squishmallow that will delight any Potterhead on Valentine’s Day. This Harry Potter-inspired plush has his glasses, Hogwarts house robe, and trademark lightning bolt scar.

Squishmallows Original Harry Potter 10" Ron Weasley Plush

Squishmallows Original Harry Potter 10" Ron Weasley Plush
Amazon

Squishmallows Original Harry Potter 10" Ron Weasley Plush

Loyal, smart, brave and funny, Ron is everything Harry could ask for in a best friend. Weasley's plushie features his famous red hair and charming smile.

Squishmallows Original Harry Potter 10" Hermione Granger Plush

Squishmallows Original Harry Potter 10" Hermione Granger Plush
Amazon

Squishmallows Original Harry Potter 10" Hermione Granger Plush

Finish your trio of wizards with this detailed Hermione Granger — the brightest witch of her age.

 

Harry Potter Squishmallows have been around with a design for each of the four Hogwarts houses. Each cuddly plushie features a house's mascot dressed in a scarf with the house crest and colors. Whether your valentine is more of Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, Slytherin or Gryffindor, find the perfect Harry Potter Valentine's Day gift for them below.

Squishmallows Original Harry Potter 10" Gryffindor Lion Plush

Squishmallows Original Harry Potter 10" Gryffindor Lion Plush
Amazon

Squishmallows Original Harry Potter 10" Gryffindor Lion Plush

Snag a lion for your little Gryffindor to join their collection with Harry, Ron or Hermione.

Squishmallows Original Harry Potter 10" Ravenclaw Raven Plush

Squishmallows Original Harry Potter 10" Ravenclaw Raven Plush
Amazon

Squishmallows Original Harry Potter 10" Ravenclaw Raven Plush

At their core, Ravenclaws love learning and understanding how things work. This Squishmallow adds cuteness to the house's traits of intelligence, intuition and creativity.

Squishmallows Original Harry Potter 10" Hufflepuff Badger Plush

Squishmallows Original Harry Potter 10" Hufflepuff Badger Plush
Amazon

Squishmallows Original Harry Potter 10" Hufflepuff Badger Plush

The Hufflepuff collectible is perfect to snuggle with during long car rides and sleepovers and can bring some Harry Potter fun to your Squishmallow Squad.

Squishmallows Original Harry Potter 10" Slytherin Snake Plush

Squishmallows Original Harry Potter 10" Slytherin Snake Plush
Amazon

Squishmallows Original Harry Potter 10" Slytherin Snake Plush

Add this detailed snake plush with a green and silver Slytherin scarf to your Squishmallow collection.

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out more Valentine's Day Squishmallows on Amazon and our complete 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

