Building LEGO sets can be just as magical for adults as it is for kids. From Star Wars and Harry Potter to Vincent van Gogh and Formula 1, there's a set out there for practically every interest. Because LEGOs are some of the most popular toys on the market, the best building kits can get pricey. Luckily, Walmart has dozens of LEGO deals for up to 50% off right now.

LEGO fans have lots of exciting Walmart deals to take advantage of this spring. You'll find discounts on Hogwarts castle sets, monster trucks, Jurassic World kits and even bouquets of flowers that make perfect Mother's Day gifts.

Ahead of Star Wars Day 2024 on May 4, there are LEGO deals on Boba Fett's Starship, the Spider Tank and the Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter with Mando and Grogu minifigures. LEGO Star Wars first released sets in November 1999, to coincide with the release of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. That means this year's Star Wars Day is extra special for franchise and LEGO fans alike as it marks the 25th anniversary.

Keep scrolling to shop the best LEGO deals available at Walmart today.

Best LEGO Deals at Walmart

LEGO Technic Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Walmart LEGO Technic Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Kids can build their own drag race car toy with this thrilling LEGO model car set. Using the two pull-back motors, kids can send the pull-back toy car racing. They can also use the LEGO AR+ app to take the experience to the next level with a host of exciting, augmented reality features. $50 $40 Shop Now

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set Amazon LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set The golden Thanos glove forever captures the captivating style of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. This set features a LEGO brick recreation of the iconic Infinity Gauntlet with Infinity Stones, and a sturdy stand with a descriptive tablet. $80 $67 Shop Now

