Building LEGO sets can be just as magical for adults as it is for kids. From Star Wars and Harry Potter to Vincent van Gogh and Formula 1, there's a set out there for practically every interest. Because LEGOs are some of the most popular toys on the market, the best building kits can get pricey. Luckily, Walmart has dozens of LEGO deals for up to 50% off right now.
LEGO fans have lots of exciting Walmart deals to take advantage of this spring. You'll find discounts on Hogwarts castle sets, monster trucks, Jurassic World kits and even bouquets of flowers that make perfect Mother's Day gifts.
Ahead of Star Wars Day 2024 on May 4, there are LEGO deals on Boba Fett's Starship, the Spider Tank and the Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter with Mando and Grogu minifigures. LEGO Star Wars first released sets in November 1999, to coincide with the release of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. That means this year's Star Wars Day is extra special for franchise and LEGO fans alike as it marks the 25th anniversary.
Best LEGO Deals at Walmart
LEGO Star Wars TIE Bomber Starfighter
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back fans can play out Imperial missions to defeat the Rebel Alliance with this LEGO set. The iconic Star Wars Starfighter features an opening minifigure cockpit, a torpedo-dropping function and two stud shooters.
LEGO Ideas Vincent Van Gogh The Starry Night
Lose yourself in Van Gogh’s dreamlike landscape. Once you have your completed masterpiece, you can hang it by the hook on a wall or display it freestanding. There's also a Vincent van Gogh minifigure with his paintbrush, palette and easel.
LEGO Icons Back to the Future Time Machine
Build one of three versions of the time-traveling car based on the iconic DeLorean. Authentic features include opening gull-wing doors, tires that fold for flight mode, the light-up flux capacitor, printed dashboard dates and opening hood, plus a hoverboard and swappable license plates.
LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet Set
Perfect for Mother's Day, these LEGO flowers will never wither or need to be watered. The vibrant flower bouquet features eight species of wildflowers on adjustable stems.
LEGO Technic Ford Mustang Shelby GT500
Kids can build their own drag race car toy with this thrilling LEGO model car set. Using the two pull-back motors, kids can send the pull-back toy car racing. They can also use the LEGO AR+ app to take the experience to the next level with a host of exciting, augmented reality features.
LEGO Formula E Porsche 99X Electric 42137
Using the 2 pull-back motors, you can decide how much to charge the famous Porsche's energy before pushing the trigger to see the car race along. LEGO Technic buildable models offer a fun introduction to engineering and mechanics for young builders.
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Daily Bugle Newspaper Office
This set brings together a cast of 25 classic characters from the Spiderverse in a stunning build-and-display construction project. Once completed, the removable floors, roof and detachable facades reveal this Marvel tribute for all to admire.
LEGO Icons Bonsai Tree Building Set
Celebrate the ancient art of bonsai with 878 LEGO pieces. You'll enjoy a sense of calm as you carefully shape the bonsai tree model with either green leaves or pink cherry blossoms.
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Astronomy Tower
The LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Astronomy Tower is bursting with recreated Harry Potter movie scenes and eight iconic characters. Relive stories from Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and conjure up endless adventures.
LEGO Harry Potter Expecto Patronum Collectible 2-in-1 Building Set
Protect yourself from the Dementors with this spellbinding 2-in1 LEGO display set. It features the bricks to build either Harry Potter’s Patronus or Professor Remus Lupin’s wolf Patronus.
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts: Dumbledore’s Office
Witches, wizards and muggles will enjoy adventures with this set containing 654 pieces. The multi-level Hogwarts Castle set is filled with authentic details from the popular film series and six LEGO Harry Potter minifigures: Harry, Hermione Granger, Albus Dumbledore, Severus Snape, Argus Filch and Madam Pince.
LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set
The golden Thanos glove forever captures the captivating style of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. This set features a LEGO brick recreation of the iconic Infinity Gauntlet with Infinity Stones, and a sturdy stand with a descriptive tablet.
