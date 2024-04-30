Walmart has great deals for the spring season. Save on tech, kitchen, vacuums, beauty and more.
Spring has sprung, and with it comes one of the best excuses to breathe new life into your home and wardrobe. After all, spring is the season of renewal for a reason. Whether your kitchen, closet, bedding or everyday gadgets could use a refresh, Walmart's spring savings have you covered.
Featuring low prices across every category, the latest Walmart deals include impressive discounts from top brands like Apple, La Mer, Keurig, Drew Barrymore's Beautiful line and more. If you still need to complete your spring cleaning, Walmart's sale on Dyson vacuums and air purifiers is brimming with discounts on game-changing household essentials.
From top-tier cookware sets to noise-cancelling headphones and Samsung's Frame TV, shop the best Walmart deals available today. Be sure to add these finds to your cart fast because these deals won't last long. To get free shipping with all your orders, member prices on gas, access to amazing deals and exclusive access to members-only Walmart.com events, you can sign up for Walmart+ here.
10 Best Walmart Deals to Shop Today
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
The newest AirPods Pro feature up to two times more Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and now Adaptive Audio, which automatically tailors the noise control for you to provide the best listening experience.
La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz
There's a reason this supremely moisturizing cream is a favorite. Daily use can help skin appear soothed, supple and firmer.
Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single-Serve Coffee Maker
Whether it’s a cup of hot to start the day off or an iced to take an afternoon break, now you finally can have both with the ease of Keurig.
Beautypeak Arched Full Length Floor Mirror
Save $140 on a statement mirror with a chic, vintage-inspired arch finish that gives you a full view when you’re getting dressed and makes it super easy to capture the perfect selfie.
Travelhouse 3-Piece Luggage Set
This set of extremely lightweight and durable spinners features TSA-approved locks for extra security and peace of mind.
Beautiful 12pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
With a 8” fry pan, 10” fry pan, 3qt sauté pan, 2qt saucepan, 5qt Dutch oven and 4 cookware protectors, this complete set is perfectly curated to stand out in your kitchen.
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts: Dumbledore’s Office
This multi-level Hogwarts Castle set features several areas filled with authentic details from the popular film series. The set includes six LEGO Harry Potter minifigures: Harry, Hermione Granger, Albus Dumbledore, Severus Snape, Argus Filch and Madam Pince.
Shark Steam & Scrub All-in-One Scrubbing and Sanitizing Hard Floor Steam Mop
Shark's steam mop gently scrubs and sanitizes all at once. The combination of powerful steam and rotating pads delivers up to 2x better stuck-on stain removal vs. traditional steam mops on sealed hard floors.
Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Enjoy the sunshine and admire the scenery with this outdoor patio furniture set made from all-weather rattan wicker. The breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting.
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
For homes with pets, The Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with precise hair removal.
Best Walmart Tech Deals
Samsung 27" Odyssey G6 Curved Gaming Monitor
Dive into a new visual world with the Samsung Odyssey G6. QHD resolution with DisplayHDR 600 brings forth spectacular colors and detail, while a 240Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro ensure a true-to-life gaming experience.
Xbox Series X
Save on the Xbox Series X and enjoy 4K gaming with advanced 3D spatial sound.
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS)
Get $300 off the Apple Watch Series 8 in three different colorways.
65" Samsung The Frame TV
The latest Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.
Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Beats' custom acoustic platform delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls.
Apple iPad (9th Generation)
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack.
65" Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV
This model uses tons of tiny, precise LEDs to give you bright whites, the deepest dark colors, and a myriad of tweaks to help you get the best picture possible. Plus, its AI-powered Quantum HDR+ shades bring true-to-life colors, perfect for live sports.
70" LG Class 4K UHD WebOS Smart TV
LG's Smart UHD TV features FilmMaker Mode and HDR to bring you an immersive viewing experience at home.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.
Best Walmart Kitchen Deals
Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, two saucepans and a sauté pan.
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker
We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. From healthy to indulgent, the Creami can create ice cream with the touch of a button.
KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Featuring 10 speeds for nearly any task or recipe, this KitchenAid stand mixer is a solid investment.
KISSAIR Countertop Ice Maker
Be sure your guests have fresh ice in their drinks during your gatherings.
Gourmia 8 Qt Digital Window Air Fryer
This 8-quart air fryer has 12 one-touch cooking functions, including air fry, bake and dehydrate. It has a touchscreen, and a preheat option.
Keurig K-Duo Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker
This versatile brewer is the best of both worlds, using both K-Cup pods and ground coffee to brew a cup or carafe of your favorite varieties.
Cuisinart Triple Rivet 15-Piece Knife Set with Block
Chop it up! This Cuisinart Triple Rivet 15-Piece Knife Set has all the knives needed to go on a culinary adventure.
Best Walmart Home Deals
Nicesoul Wicker Egg Chair
Blend relaxation and style on your patio with this cloud-like egg chair. It can also stand in your living room as a chic decor piece, radiating the Boho aesthetic.
Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror
This beautiful full-length mirror can be leaned on the wall or stand freely anywhere in your room. It also can be mounted on the wall vertically and horizontally to create the illusion of wider space.
Walsunny Linen Fabric Convertible L-Shaped Sectional Sofa
Enhance your living room with this contemporary three-seat sofa sectional in linen fabric. It features a reversible end chaise cushion that can easily be moved around to suit your seating preferences.
Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set
Save big on these hotel-quality microfiber sheets. Resistant to pilling and snagging, these sheets are pet-friendly and made to last.
Tappio 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Patio Bistro Set
Whether you are looking to spend quality time with loved ones or entertain guests over dinner, this patio furniture set is ready for the job.
Segmart 5 Piece Dining Table Set
Upgrade your kitchen with this 4 seater dining set.
Color Sense Brushed Cotton Blend Percale Sheet Set, Queen
Drape yourself into the ultimate comfort with this brushed cotton blend lightweight sheet set. The percale weave keeps you cozy and comfortable all night long, no matter the season.
Beautiful 5-Speed 1000W Electric Juice Extractor
The Beautiful 5 Speed Juice Extractor features five unique settings — soft, citrus, medium, leafy greens and hard vegetables for any need.
Best Vacuum Deals at Walmart
Shark ION Robot Vacuum
The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant.
Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum
Save $70 on Dyson's newest, slimmest, most maneuverable vacuum for in-between cleaning on hard floors. An articulating neck and 360-degree castors make it easy to maneuver around obstacles and into tight spaces.
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too!
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
The Shark EZ Robot makes cleaning easy by automatically emptying dirt and debris into the bagless self-empty base after each cleaning session.
LG Cord Zero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum
The LG Cord Zero A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum boasts a detachable quick-release battery for up to 50 minutes of long-lasting cleaning performance.
Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Clean Sense IQ
This is the future of cleaning. The new Shark Cordless Pro IZ540H, Stick vacuum can detect dirt even if you miss it. It can increase its pick-up power by up to 50% for a truly deep clean.
Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac
You don't need to spend hundreds of dollars on a robot vacuum. Score the Ionvac Smartclean 2000 Robovac for under $100.
Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum with Anti-Allergen Complete Seal
The Shark Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum is so lightweight it makes deep cleaning your home effortless.
Best Walmart Beauty Deals
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist swears by this hair product to keep your locks smooth and shiny even in intense heat. The Color Wow Dream Coat gives your hair a glassy shine and keeps frizz at bay.
Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume
Save on this vibrant floral perfume from Versace, fragranced with peony, yuzu, raspberry and pomegranate.
Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil
The Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil not only works to smooth and strengthen the hair but also delivers a radiant shine.
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette
Top notes of strawberry, violet leaves and pink grapefruit make this a celebrated modern classic.
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus
The Revlon One-Step Volumizer 2.0 PLUS is designed to give all hair types one-step salon quality results…and then some! Get shinier blowouts in up to half the time with 50% less heat exposure.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm
Illuminate your skin with this luxurious anti-aging face mask infused with caffeine, peridot and flecks of actual gold. Keep it on for 10 minutes in the morning to reveal a healthy-looking glow.
Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume
This TikTok-loved perfume from Ariana Grande boasts notes of lavender, pear and bergamot for a truly playful (and fruity) fragrance.
GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing
If your eyelashes need some love, GrandeLash MD Serum is here. The enhancing lash serum helps increase both the thickness and length of your eyelashes while nourishing them with vitamins and amino acids.
