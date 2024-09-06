Shop
Sales & Deals

The Best E-Bike Deals on Amazon to Cruise Through Fall: Get Up to 50% Off Electric Bikes

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Electric Bike Summer
Amazon
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 10:11 AM PDT, September 6, 2024

Take the legwork out of riding a bike with these e-bikes currently on sale at Amazon.

As an alternative to dealing with rush hour traffic or crowded public transportation, many people are turning to the popular electric bike — also commonly referred to as the e-bike — that assists in pedaling for an easy, breezy ride. Better for the environment and oftentimes more convenient, it's no wonder that e-bikes are here to stay.

Whether you're looking to simplify your daily commute or get some exercise in, these motorized bikes can help you get anywhere without getting drenched in sweat. The only downside to electric bicycles is the high cost of investing in one of your own. Luckily, Amazon currently has several deals on e-bikes to help your rides take on a whole new life.

From electric mountain bikes to folding e-bikes and fat tire models, we've found top-rated electric bikes on sale at Amazon today. For speedy, reliable and discounted e-bikes, look no further. Ahead, shop the best cycling deals on e-bikes at Amazon to can pedal comfortably through fall.

Best Electric Bike Deals on Amazon

Vivi 26" Electric Mountain Bike

Vivi 26" Electric Mountain Bike
Amazon

Vivi 26" Electric Mountain Bike

The Vivi electric bike is equipped with a 500W high speed brushless motor to provide enough power for your daily commuting and trips. Its speed can reach 20mph and the bright LED headlamp is equipped for night riding.

$470 $300

Shop Now

Core Electric Bike for Adults

Core Electric Bike for Adults
Amazon

Core Electric Bike for Adults

The Core electric bike has a powerful 500W brushless motor, speed up to 22 miles per hour and and three riding modes including manual, pedal-assisted and pure electric to help you smoothly navigate through various terrains.

$300 $250

Shop Now

ECOTRIC Citycruiser Electric Bike

ECOTRIC Citycruiser Electric Bike
Amazon

ECOTRIC Citycruiser Electric Bike

Whether you're heading to the office or making a quick coffee run, this e-bike makes getting to any destination a breeze.

$699 $499

Shop Now

Wooken Electric Bike for Adults

Wooken Electric Bike for Adults
Amazon

Wooken Electric Bike for Adults

Featuring a smart LCD display, this e-bike will easily show you all vital information — speed, battery power, total mileage, and power assist level.

$560 $370

Shop Now

NAKTO Electric Bike for Adults

NAKTO Electric Bike for Adults
Amazon

NAKTO Electric Bike for Adults

This electric bike for adults runs on a high-powered 350W motor to reach a max speed of 20 MPH. Plus, you can enjoy smooth rides up to 24 miles on a single charge.

$700 $350

With Coupon

Shop Now

Jasion EB-X 26" Electric Bike

Jasion EB-X 26" Electric Bike
Amazon

Jasion EB-X 26" Electric Bike

The powerful 750W high-speed motor provides this electric bike with a max speed of up to 22 mph. Ride on a variety of terrains and switch from pure electric mode to pedal-assist mode and classic bike mode.

$530 $430

With Coupon

Shop Now

Heybike Race Max 27.5" Electric Bike

Heybike Race Max 27.5" Electric Bike
Amazon

Heybike Race Max 27.5" Electric Bike

Take over 30% off this powerful e-bike with a sleek, lightweight frame and durable tires.

$700 $500

With Coupon

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Hydro Flask Deals to Stay Hydrated This Fall — Up to 40% Off

Sales & Deals

The Best Hydro Flask Deals to Stay Hydrated This Fall — Up to 40% Off

The Best Running Shoes for Men to Wear This Fall

Best Lists

The Best Running Shoes for Men to Wear This Fall

Save Up to 45% on Coleman Camping Gear Before Your Fall Adventure

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 45% on Coleman Camping Gear Before Your Fall Adventure

The Best Hiking Boots and Shoes for Women to Enjoy the Trail

Best Lists

The Best Hiking Boots and Shoes for Women to Enjoy the Trail

FP Movement x On Sneaker Collab: Take on Fall in Bright New Shoes

Style

FP Movement x On Sneaker Collab: Take on Fall in Bright New Shoes

Tags: