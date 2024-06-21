Save up to 50% on bikes, e-bikes, apparel, and more cycling gear at REI just in time for summer.
The days are longer and hotter, which for lovers of two-wheeled adventures means it's time for a biking gear upgrade to take advantage of the sunnier season. Ahead of the Fourth of July, REI has incredible deals on bikes, helmets, and other core cycling accessories to help you stay cool and comfortable when the heat hits. Even some of the best e-bikes are on sale right now to get cruising, stat.
The REI cycling deals are a great excuse to level up your mountain bike for adventurous rides, invest in a new way to commute to work with an environmentally friendly e-bike or score a new helmet to protect your noggin. Offering up to 50% off some of the most popular bikes and gear, the REI sale has a bit of something for everyone, including kids.
One electric bike deal worth checking out is taking 40% off the REI Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 electric bike. From short commutes to weekend rides around town, this is a great e-bike with a do-it-all design and five modes of pedal-assist power up to 20 mph. Typically $1,500, REI's electric bike is on sale for $900 — matching the low price we saw over the holidays.
Below, we've rounded up the best summer cycling deals on bikes, gear, and apparel available at REI today.
Best E-Bike Deals at REI
Electric bikes have become increasingly popular among city dwellers and college students looking for a convenient and efficient mode of transportation. From saving time and money to promoting a healthier lifestyle and reducing environmental impact, quality e-bikes are perfectly suited for small-town rolls to big-city commutes.
Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 Electric Bike
The Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 electric bike gives you oomph without the effort with 5 modes of pedal-assist power, wide tires and a stable, comfy ride. Choose your favorite from four colors: blue, yellow, black or white.
Co-op Cycles Generation e1.2 Electric Bike
Commuters with a long ride or those who opt for the bike for all their travel will want to take a look at this e-bike with a cargo rack. Able to go 40 to 50 miles with pedal assist on a full charge, this is a steal with 47% off.
Cannondale Tesoro Neo X 2 Remixte Electric Bike
With an MTB-inspired frame, suspension fork and big 29 in. wheels, this Cannondale electric bike was built to get out of the city and into the wilderness. Secure, rattle-free fenders, a full rear rack, and bright front and rear lights mean you're ready to tackle any adventure.
Best Bike Deals at REI
Pure Cycles Classic Bike
The Classic from Pure Cycles comes with a rear rack, front/rear fenders and a bell, so you're ready for whatever comes your way.
Electra Cruiser 1 24" Step-Over Bike
Patented Electra Flat Foot Technology provides comfort and control by allowing you to plant your feet on the ground without leaving the saddle. This bike is a great mix of classic simplicity and outstanding quality.
Co-op Cycles REV DRT 24 Kids' Mountain Bike
The all-terrain tires on this mountain bike allow your kid to ride it to school during the week and take it to the trails on the weekend.
Best REI Deals on Cycling Gear and Apparel Deals
Serious cyclers should take advantage of the REI sale as it is overflowing with cycling shoes, biker shorts, hydration packs and more gear to improve your ride.
CamelBak Rogue Light Hydration Pack
The CamelBak Rogue Light hydration pack has a sleek, lightweight design that's perfect for everyday adventures on the trails, bike paths or roads.
Patagonia Dirt Roamer Bike Pack 20 L
Get 50% off the 20-liter Patagonia Dirt Roamer pack with a low-profile design for stability and pockets to keep you organized on the trail.
Trek Starvos WaveCel Bike Helmet
Whether you're a new rider or a seasoned veteran, the Trek Starvos WaveCel bike helmet offers that perfect balance of comfort and performance.
Delta Cycle Smartphone Holder
This Delta Cycle Smartphone Holder secures your standard-size smartphone and case on your handlebar or bike stem for easy access, navigation and viewing when you're commuting or road cycling.
REI Co-op Junction Cycling Rain Jacket - Women's
Save 50% on a durable and lightweight cycling rain jacket. The hood fits over a bike helmet, adjusts to fit without a helmet and tucks into the collar when you don't need it.
