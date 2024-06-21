The days are longer and hotter, which for lovers of two-wheeled adventures means it's time for a biking gear upgrade to take advantage of the sunnier season. Ahead of the Fourth of July, REI has incredible deals on bikes, helmets, and other core cycling accessories to help you stay cool and comfortable when the heat hits. Even some of the best e-bikes are on sale right now to get cruising, stat.

Shop REI's Cycling Deals

The REI cycling deals are a great excuse to level up your mountain bike for adventurous rides, invest in a new way to commute to work with an environmentally friendly e-bike or score a new helmet to protect your noggin. Offering up to 50% off some of the most popular bikes and gear, the REI sale has a bit of something for everyone, including kids.

One electric bike deal worth checking out is taking 40% off the REI Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 electric bike. From short commutes to weekend rides around town, this is a great e-bike with a do-it-all design and five modes of pedal-assist power up to 20 mph. Typically $1,500, REI's electric bike is on sale for $900 — matching the low price we saw over the holidays.

Below, we've rounded up the best summer cycling deals on bikes, gear, and apparel available at REI today.

Best E-Bike Deals at REI

Electric bikes have become increasingly popular among city dwellers and college students looking for a convenient and efficient mode of transportation. From saving time and money to promoting a healthier lifestyle and reducing environmental impact, quality e-bikes are perfectly suited for small-town rolls to big-city commutes.

Co-op Cycles Generation e1.2 Electric Bike REI Co-op Cycles Generation e1.2 Electric Bike Commuters with a long ride or those who opt for the bike for all their travel will want to take a look at this e-bike with a cargo rack. Able to go 40 to 50 miles with pedal assist on a full charge, this is a steal with 47% off. $1,899 $1,139 Shop Now

Best Bike Deals at REI

Best REI Deals on Cycling Gear and Apparel Deals

Serious cyclers should take advantage of the REI sale as it is overflowing with cycling shoes, biker shorts, hydration packs and more gear to improve your ride.

Delta Cycle Smartphone Holder REI Delta Cycle Smartphone Holder This Delta Cycle Smartphone Holder secures your standard-size smartphone and case on your handlebar or bike stem for easy access, navigation and viewing when you're commuting or road cycling. $37 $18 Shop Now

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: