It's no secret: leggings are certainly one of our most cherished closet staples for activewear and athleisure. But as temperatures warm up, biker shorts have proven to be the breathable (yet still totally stylish) alternative to get us through the summer months. And thanks to Amazon, they can also be super budget-friendly, too.

The benefit of biker shorts is in their versatility. Sure, the style makes for a great workout piece — but, as demonstrated by some of today's most fashionable celebs (hi, Hailey and Kim) biker shorts can also just as easily be elevated into a more formal style. Whether you're pairing it with a blazer, sunglasses, cropped tee combo, or even a lacy bralette and pumps for a more sultry evening look, biker shorts can really do it all these days.

From breathable pairs that are perfect for workouts and lounging at home to colorful sets that can double as street-style uniforms, Amazon has trendy biker shorts for any occasion — there's even a biker short version of that famous booty-lifting legging loved by Lizzo.

Ahead, shop the best biker shorts for women to wear all summer long.

