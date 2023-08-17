The Best Loungewear for Travel: Shop Comfortable Outfits for Long Flights and Road Trips
Whether you have Labor Day travel coming up or other end-of-summer vacation plans on the horizon, a good plane outfit can make or break your jet-setting experience. Jeans and trousers may look polished, but who wants to wear real pants on a flight? And your grubby old sweatpants might be cozy, but there are plenty of comfy options out there that still make you look put-together.
To help you pick the perfect travel outfit, we've found the best loungewear options out there for every budget, style and size. If you're committed to sweats on the plane, a comfy matching set from Alo Yoga or Oprah's favorite Cozy Earth will elevate your look. For a sportier aesthetic, a workout set from lululemon or Amazon is an easy choice. Can't be bothered to wear pants on a flight? An exercise dress or maxi skirt set is right for you.
Plus, we've even picked out the best shoes for traveling, from fashionable sneakers to slip-ons that make the TSA line a breeze.
Below, shop all our favorite loungewear for travel from Amazon, Spanx, Abercrombie & Fitch and other new arrivals. For even more travel hacks, check out our carry-on essentials for a smooth flight.
Best Sweatsuits for Travel
Oprah-approved brand Cozy Earth's bamboo joggers feature a viscose-bamboo fabric. Not only are they stylish and soft, but they're also sustainable.
Alo Yoga's ultra-soft cropped hoodie and sweatpants can be paired together to create the perfect set.
With its borrowed-from-the-boys classic look, this is the jogger set you've always wanted to wear. The cropped loungewear set comes in 18 vibrant colors.
Abercrombie & Fitch's Essential Sunday half-zip and sweatpant duo will keep you comfy while driving or flying to your destination.
Feel put-together even in sweatpants when you wear this matching set from Hailey Bieber-approved Alo Yoga.
Best Athleisure Sets for Travel
Available in sizes XS-4X, this tank provides light support to keep you cool and comfy on your journey.
Featuring a compression crop top and seamless yoga pants, this set can be worn together or separately with ease. It comes in this sunny yellow color, as well as black, brown, grey, red, orange, white, blue and green.
Made of buttery-soft Nulu fabric, lululemon's Align leggings are one of the brand's best-selling styles for a reason.
Feel sleek and snatched in this long-sleeved tee and legging set.
Mimicking a loungewear set, this comfortable one piece will keep you cool during travels in the car with its flowy shorts and open top.
Best Dresses and Skirt Sets for Travel
The OV Exercise Dress — which takes the shape of a classic tennis dress — has some new updates such as adjustable T-back straps and an additional pocket for your phone. Plus, it's made with the same LightSpeed material as the OG version, which will keep you cool and comfortable.
When in doubt, a breezy T-shirt dress is always a good option for travel.
It looks fancy because of the skirt, but this sweater set is so cozy and stretchy that you'll be comfortable wearing it all day.
Spanx's Get Moving Skort is designed with pockets to hold your keys, credit cards, phone and more while traveling.
Best Comfy Shoes for Travel
Add some extra height to your look while keeping it comfy with these platform Reebok sneakers.
These cross-trainers from Everlane are made from recycled leather scraps, a process that requires no tanning or dyeing for minimal waste, so you can look good and feel good about wearing them.
The Cotu Classic sneaker from Superga adds an element of casual polish to any outfit. It's no wonder they're a favorite of the always fashionable Kate Middleton.
For days when you can't be bothered to lace up a pair of shoes, go for these ultra-comfy slip-ons.
These elegant ballet flats are easy to slip on and off during security check-in.
