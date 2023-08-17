Whether you have Labor Day travel coming up or other end-of-summer vacation plans on the horizon, a good plane outfit can make or break your jet-setting experience. Jeans and trousers may look polished, but who wants to wear real pants on a flight? And your grubby old sweatpants might be cozy, but there are plenty of comfy options out there that still make you look put-together.

To help you pick the perfect travel outfit, we've found the best loungewear options out there for every budget, style and size. If you're committed to sweats on the plane, a comfy matching set from Alo Yoga or Oprah's favorite Cozy Earth will elevate your look. For a sportier aesthetic, a workout set from lululemon or Amazon is an easy choice. Can't be bothered to wear pants on a flight? An exercise dress or maxi skirt set is right for you.

Plus, we've even picked out the best shoes for traveling, from fashionable sneakers to slip-ons that make the TSA line a breeze.

Below, shop all our favorite loungewear for travel from Amazon, Spanx, Abercrombie & Fitch and other new arrivals. For even more travel hacks, check out our carry-on essentials for a smooth flight.

Best Sweatsuits for Travel

Best Athleisure Sets for Travel

ReachMe Womens Running Onesie Amazon ReachMe Womens Running Onesie Mimicking a loungewear set, this comfortable one piece will keep you cool during travels in the car with its flowy shorts and open top. $43 Shop Now

Best Dresses and Skirt Sets for Travel

Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress Outdoor Voices Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress The OV Exercise Dress — which takes the shape of a classic tennis dress — has some new updates such as adjustable T-back straps and an additional pocket for your phone. Plus, it's made with the same LightSpeed material as the OG version, which will keep you cool and comfortable. $100 $80 Shop Now

Best Comfy Shoes for Travel

Everlane The ReLeather Court Sneaker Everlane Everlane The ReLeather Court Sneaker These cross-trainers from Everlane are made from recycled leather scraps, a process that requires no tanning or dyeing for minimal waste, so you can look good and feel good about wearing them. $130 Shop Now

Superga 2750 COTU Classic Nordstrom Superga 2750 COTU Classic The Cotu Classic sneaker from Superga adds an element of casual polish to any outfit. It's no wonder they're a favorite of the always fashionable Kate Middleton. $69 Shop Now

