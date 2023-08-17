Style

The Best Loungewear for Travel: Shop Comfortable Outfits for Long Flights and Road Trips

By Lauren Gruber
The Best Loungewear for Travel
Whether you have Labor Day travel coming up or other end-of-summer vacation plans on the horizon, a good plane outfit can make or break your jet-setting experience. Jeans and trousers may look polished, but who wants to wear real pants on a flight? And your grubby old sweatpants might be cozy, but there are plenty of comfy options out there that still make you look put-together.

To help you pick the perfect travel outfit, we've found the best loungewear options out there for every budget, style and size. If you're committed to sweats on the plane, a comfy matching set from Alo Yoga or Oprah's favorite Cozy Earth will elevate your look. For a sportier aesthetic, a workout set from lululemon or Amazon is an easy choice. Can't be bothered to wear pants on a flight? An exercise dress or maxi skirt set is right for you. 

Plus, we've even picked out the best shoes for traveling, from fashionable sneakers to slip-ons that make the TSA line a breeze.

Below, shop all our favorite loungewear for travel from Amazon, Spanx, Abercrombie & Fitch and other new arrivals. For even more travel hacks, check out our carry-on essentials for a smooth flight.

Best Sweatsuits for Travel

Cozy Earth Bamboo Jogger Pant
Cozy Earth Bamboo Jogger Pant
Cozy Earth
Cozy Earth Bamboo Jogger Pant

Oprah-approved brand Cozy Earth's bamboo joggers feature a viscose-bamboo fabric. Not only are they stylish and soft, but they're also sustainable.

$165$132
$130$104
MATCHING PULLOVER CREW
Alo Yoga Muse Hoodie
Alo Yoga Muse Hoodie
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Muse Hoodie

Alo Yoga's ultra-soft cropped hoodie and sweatpants can be paired together to create the perfect set. 

$108
$108
MATCHING SWEATPANTS
Zesica Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top and Jogger Set
Zesica Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top and Jogger Set
Amazon
Zesica Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top and Jogger Set

With its borrowed-from-the-boys classic look, this is the jogger set you've always wanted to wear. The cropped loungewear set comes in 18 vibrant colors.

$64$42
WITH COUPON
Abercrombie & Fitch Essential Sunday Half-Zip
Abercrombie & Fitch Essential Sunday Half-Zip
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Essential Sunday Half-Zip

Abercrombie & Fitch's Essential Sunday half-zip and sweatpant duo will keep you comfy while driving or flying to your destination. 

$70
$70$49
MATCHING SWEATPANTS
Alo Yoga Accolade Hoodie and Sweatpant Set
Alo Yoga Accolade Hoodie and Sweatpant Set
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Accolade Hoodie and Sweatpant Set

Feel put-together even in sweatpants when you wear this matching set from Hailey Bieber-approved Alo Yoga.

$246

Best Athleisure Sets for Travel

Old Navy Light Support PowerPress Strappy Longline Sports Bra
Old Navy Light Support PowerPress Strappy Longline Sports Bra
Old Navy
Old Navy Light Support PowerPress Strappy Longline Sports Bra

Available in sizes XS-4X, this tank provides light support to keep you cool and comfy on your journey.

$25
$40
MATCHING LEGGINGS
Seamless High Waist Leggings and Quick-Dry Yoga Crop Tops
Pinksavior Seamless High Waist Leggings and Quick-Dry Yoga Crop Tops
Amazon
Seamless High Waist Leggings and Quick-Dry Yoga Crop Tops

Featuring a compression crop top and seamless yoga pants, this set can be worn together or separately with ease. It comes in this sunny yellow color, as well as black, brown, grey, red, orange, white, blue and green.

$50$22
WITH COUPON
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28"
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28"
lululemon
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 28"

Made of buttery-soft Nulu fabric, lululemon's Align leggings are one of the brand's best-selling styles for a reason.

$98
$68
MATCHING TANK
Buttergene 2 Piece Long Sleeve Yoga Outfit
Buttergene 2 Piece Long Sleeve Yoga Outfit
Amazon
Buttergene 2 Piece Long Sleeve Yoga Outfit

Feel sleek and snatched in this long-sleeved tee and legging set.

$28$25
ReachMe Womens Running Onesie
ReachMe Womens Running Onesie
Amazon
ReachMe Womens Running Onesie

Mimicking a loungewear set, this comfortable one piece will keep you cool during travels in the car with its flowy shorts and open top.

$43

Best Dresses and Skirt Sets for Travel

Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress
Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress

The OV Exercise Dress — which takes the shape of a classic tennis dress — has some new updates such as adjustable T-back straps and an additional pocket for your phone. Plus, it's made with the same LightSpeed material as the OG version, which will keep you cool and comfortable.

$100$80
Naggoo Women's Short Sleeve Split Maxi Dress
Naggoo Women's Short Sleeve Split Maxi Dress
Amazon
Naggoo Women's Short Sleeve Split Maxi Dress

When in doubt, a breezy T-shirt dress is always a good option for travel.

$33$31
WITH COUPON
Chouyatou Women's Turtleneck 2 Piece Outfit
chouyatou Women's Turtleneck 2 Piece Outfit
Amazon
Chouyatou Women's Turtleneck 2 Piece Outfit

It looks fancy because of the skirt, but this sweater set is so cozy and stretchy that you'll be comfortable wearing it all day. 

$40
Spanx The Get Moving Skort
Spanx The Get Moving Skort
Spanx
Spanx The Get Moving Skort

Spanx's Get Moving Skort is designed with pockets to hold your keys, credit cards, phone and more while traveling. 

$72
17-INCH
$72
14-INCH

Best Comfy Shoes for Travel

Reebok Women's Club C Double Sneaker
Reebok Women's Club C Double Sneaker
Amazon
Reebok Women's Club C Double Sneaker

Add some extra height to your look while keeping it comfy with these platform Reebok sneakers.

$85$70
Everlane The ReLeather Court Sneaker
Everlane The ReLeather Court Sneaker
Everlane
Everlane The ReLeather Court Sneaker

These cross-trainers from Everlane are made from recycled leather scraps, a process that requires no tanning or dyeing for minimal waste, so you can look good and feel good about wearing them.

$130
Superga 2750 COTU Classic
Superga 2750 COTU Classic
Nordstrom
Superga 2750 COTU Classic

The Cotu Classic sneaker from Superga adds an element of casual polish to any outfit. It's no wonder they're a favorite of the always fashionable Kate Middleton.

$69
Allbirds Women's Tree Loungers
Allbirds Women's Tree Loungers
Allbirds
Allbirds Women's Tree Loungers

For days when you can't be bothered to lace up a pair of shoes, go for these ultra-comfy slip-ons.

$100
Arromic Washable Round Toe Knit Ballet Flats
Arromic Washable Round Toe Knit Ballet Flats
Amazon
Arromic Washable Round Toe Knit Ballet Flats

These elegant ballet flats are easy to slip on and off during security check-in.

$39

