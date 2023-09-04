Today is the last day to score Labor Day savings on many of the top luggage brands.
From autumn weddings to fall break getaways and all celebrations in between, the new season calls for a luggage upgrade. To make your travel less stressful, you'll want the right kind of luggage that's both high-quality and affordable with tons of storage space. Broken zippers, faulty wheels and cracked exteriors are all signs that it's time to invest in a new suitcase.
In honor of Labor Day, we're seeing excellent luggage sales and deals to help you save on brand-new carry-ons, checked bags, duffels and more for your next vacation. We've hunted down the best luggage deals available for the holiday now, and so many sought-after brands are getting in the travel spirit by offering deep discounts.
From Samsonite carry-ons to Amazon's best-selling luggage sets and even cult-favorite checked bags from Away and Calpak, shop all the best Labor Day 2023 luggage sales and deals to get ready for an adventure-filled summer. For many of these brands, today is the last day to save, so you'll want to get these deals in your cart ASAP to cash in on the savings.
The Best Labor Day Luggage Deals to Shop Now
Samsonite
Save 30% on select styles of Samsonite's suitcases and travel bags for your holiday weekend plus lifetime of adventures. Best-selling collections are all marked down right now for their Labor Day sale.
Freeform Carry-On Spinner
Freeform Carry-On Spinner
Extremely lightweight and durable, Freeform has been created to bring the strength and maneuverability that customers have come to expect, combined with a truly unique design.
Monos
As part of their Labor Day event, save up to 20% on Monos luggage, bags, and travel accessories to inspire your long weekend and future adventures. Just use code LONGWEEKEND at checkout.
Carry-On Plus
Carry-On Plus
For chronic overpackers and longer trips, the Carry-On Plus has extra room while still fitting in the overheard storage of most major airlines.
Away
Travel all autumn long with an Away suitcase set on sale now with savings up to 35%. Get $50 off your choice of carry-on and checked suitcase, or $100 off a carry-on, Medium, and Large.
Set of 2 Classic — The Carry-On Flex, The Medium
Set of 2 Classic — The Carry-On Flex, The Medium
The lightweight Medium suitcase is a checked bag built to last thanks to a durable polycarbonate hard shell. Its interior compression system and water-resistant laundry bag make packing that much easier.
Calpak
As part of their Labor Day Sale, Calpak luggage is on sale for as much as 60% off best-selling styles. Save on carry-ons and luggage sets with everything that you need for your next trip.
Astyll 3-Piece Luggage Set
Astyll 3-Piece Luggage Set
Calpak's marble Astyll Collection has spinner wheels, expandable capacity, and pocket dividers for any and every trip you embark on.
Amazon
To celebrate Labor Day, luggage deals at Amazon include quality suitcases from Samsonite, Rockland, American Tourister and more for up to 70% off.
Travelpro
Take 20% off any bag from Travelpro's Platinum Elite Luggage Collection for durable and dependable suitcases that make great holiday weekend travel accessories.
Nordstrom
The Nordstrom Summer Sale is here, and right now, you can save up to 60% on items across all categories, including travel bags from Herschel, Carhartt, Barbour and more.
Below, we've found the best luggage deals available now to make the most of your Labor Day shopping. Whether you've had your eyes on a spinner with TSA locks or an Instagram-worthy Dagne Dover bag, here are our favorites to save on new luggage now. To help keep track of your belongings, Apple AirTags are also on sale for their lowest price ever right now.
The Best Labor Day Luggage Deals
Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner
Samsonite Freeform Large Spinner
Side-mounted TSA lock ensure your belongings arrive safely to your destination. With a built in combination lock, the Samsonite cases are good to go no matter where you are.
Monos Carry-On
Monos Carry-On
Traveling is a breeze with the minimalist Monos carry-on, designed to fit in the overheard bin of almost any flight.
Away Set of 3 Flex — The Large, The Carry-On, The Medium
Away Set of 3 Flex — The Large, The Carry-On, The Medium
Get $100 off the ideal three-piece luggage set for a family getaway. When not in use, the smaller suitcases nest inside The Large to save space.
Calpak Ambeur 3-Piece Luggage Set
Calpak Ambeur 3-Piece Luggage Set
Celebrate Labor Day with this rose gold set from Calpak.
Rockland Melbourne 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage Set
Rockland Melbourne 2-Piece Hardside Expandable Luggage Set
Expandable luggage allows you to pack more while avoiding the excess weight surcharges imposed by most airlines. Stand out in the baggage carousel with this green set, making it easy for quick exits out the airport.
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage
Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Luggage
Save $90 on this Samsonite carry-on while keeping your personal information secure. The side-mounted TSA locks deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling, especially outside of the United States.
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Get ready to go to your favorite attractions and other fun things. Affordable and travel resistant, Rockland bags are an ideal companion for traveling workers. Earn some extra style points in the airport with this magenta carry-on.
Dagne Dover Jemi Puff Tote
Dagne Dover Jemi Puff Tote
Whether you're traveling to work or a Labor Day Parade, this lightweight tote is perfect with pockets for days to keep all your belongings organized.
Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner
Samsonite Voltage DLX Carry-On Spinner
The Voltage blends fashion and technology with a USB port to charge your devices that's integrated into the TSA-approved lock panel. Protect your belongings with the lightweight yet extremely durable exterior. And inside, stay organized with built-in WetPak and mesh pockets.
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Whether you're traveling to San Fransisco or North Carolina, you must have dependable luggage for your Labor Day event. Workers need time off - Don't forget to pack up your favorite swimsuits, sunscreen, bath towels and other travel accessories in this Rockland 2-piece luggage set for your Labor Day vacation.
Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner
Winfield 2 Fashion Carry-On Spinner
The shell suitcase is crafted with 100% polycarbonate material for maximum durability and versatility. Deceptively lightweight luggage equipped with a retractable handle and 4 multi-directional wheels, so you can whip around from airports to crowded New York City streets with ease.
The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.
