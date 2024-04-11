Make memorial day travel as smooth as possible this year with the best luggage, gadgets, headphones and more travel gear.
As stressful as travel can be, having the right travel gear can make a world of difference in ensuring your trip goes as smoothly as possible. Whether you're visiting family or taking a little getaway for Memorial Day, odds are you'll be doing some kind of traveling this spring. From the most-loved suitcases on the internet to gadgets for keeping track of all your belongings, we've found the best travel accessories to grab ahead of your next trip.
If your current suitcases have broken zippers or cracked exteriors, it's probably time to upgrade. You can select the uber-popular Away suitcases, or get the ever-reliable Samsonite duo. For long flights or train rides, make your travels more comfortable with a hanging airplane footrest, noise-cancelling headphones and compression socks.
Below, check out the best travel gear to shop ahead of Memorial Day and all of your upcoming spring vacations.
Best Travel Accessories to Stay Organized
Apple AirTag
Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone.
BAGSMART Toiletry Bag
This spacious bag is suitable for both travel and home toiletry organization.
Bagail Set of 6 Packing Cubes
These packing cubes are a best seller on Amazon for keeping all your essentials organized.
Electronic Organizer
Keep your digital accessories and gadgets organized while on the go. This sleek and compact bag is designed with the modern traveler in mind, providing a dedicated space for all your tech essentials.
Away The Large Toiletry Bag
Made with water-resistant nylon, this toiletry bag has an exterior zip pocket for grab-and-go items, plus a coated spill-proof interior to keep your cosmetics in check.
Morfone 16 Pack Travel Bottles Set for Toiletries
This TSA-approved travel bottle set includes a variety of bottles, jars and other accessories to keep your toiletries organized and prevent them from leaking.
Calpak Terra Hanging Toiletry Bag
This travel bag can hold all of your essentials in one place, helping you save space in your luggage. Plus, it's water-resistant and can hang on the wall using the hanging hook for easy access to your toiletries.
Samsonite NuRoad Lay Flat Toiletry Kit
Keep all your toiletries together and accessible in this flat-laying toiletry kit. It has water-resistant coating for easy clean up in case any of your products spring a leak.
Best Travel Luggage: Suitcases, Backpacks, and Bags
Away The Bigger Carry-On
Away has some of the most popular luggage on the market right now. Before you check out, this splurge-worthy travel gear also offers the opportunity to add a more personalized touch with a customizable luggage tag and a custom monogram on the suitcase itself.
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-On
The carry-on's micro-diamond polycarbonate texture is extremely scratch-resistant, keeping it beautiful trip after trip.
The North Face Borealis Mini Backpack
The North Face Borealis Mini Backpack is a premium travel essential that can seamlessly transition from a reliable carry-on for your laptop on an airplane to a trusted companion on your exhilarating hiking adventures. Store your other travel items in this accessory for a long flight or short trip.
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port
Compact and convenient, this soft-sided luggage can slide smoothly under the seat in front of you or be tucked away in an overhead bin. The bag's main compartment can fit several outfits and a spare pair of shoes. Interior pockets lining the compartment will keep your toiletries organized. The telescoping handle and rolling wheels make this bag easy to navigate around a crowded airport, making it a great choice for the frequent flyer looking to pack light.
115L Foldable Travel Duffel Bag with Shoes Compartment
For weekend trips as well as the gym, this waterproof duffel bag has a ventilated side pocket for keeping your shoes separate from the rest of your luggage.
ZORFIN Fanny Pack
Keep your passport, wallet, phone, or other small items within reach with this crossbody fanny pack. Pack this travel accessory in your carry-on suitcase to use during your trip.
Ecosusi Laptop Tote
Keep all of your essentials handy with this stylish laptop tote, complete with plenty of pockets to help you stay organized.
Best Travel Gear for Long Trips
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple's latest iteration of the brand's best earbuds are some of the best you can buy. They connect seamlessly to iOS devices and serve up to 30 hours of listening time and even longer with their charging case.
Napfun Neck Pillow for Traveling
Neck pillows are a classic travel essential that will keep you comfortable during flights and long car rides.
Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest
This ergonomic memory foam footrest hangs from the tray table for a much more comfortable flight.
Etekcity Luggage Scale
Never have to worry about the overweight baggage fee by checking the weight of your luggage before you go to the airport.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy their Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real time.
COSRX Advanced Snail Hydrogel Eye Patch
Fight those dark circles and fine lines with these COSRX Advanced Snail Hydrogel eye patches with its hydrating, plumping and brightening formula.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) with Charging Case
Experience high-quality sound without breaking the bank with these earbuds from Apple.
CHARMKING Compression Socks for Circulation
If you have a long flight ahead of you, you might want to add compression socks to your ultimate travel packing list.
Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes, 20 Count
Stay safe from viruses and germs while traveling with Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes.
Other Travel Gear Essentials
Atumtek Selfie Stick Tripod
Ramp up your travel photography game with this selfie stick and tripod duo. The set includes a selfie stick that extends up to 60 inches long, a tripod for the perfect group shot, and a Bluetooth remote to snap the perfect vacation picture.
EPICKA Universal Travel Adapter
Getting ready for a vacation abroad? Add this travel accessory to your packing list. This all-in-one travel essential is usable worldwide in over 150+ different countries, ensuring you can plug in your phone charger, hair tools and more.
Collapsible Water Bottle
This collapsible water bottle easily shrinks to fit into your purse or carry-on.
