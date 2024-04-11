As stressful as travel can be, having the right travel gear can make a world of difference in ensuring your trip goes as smoothly as possible. Whether you're visiting family or taking a little getaway for Memorial Day, odds are you'll be doing some kind of traveling this spring. From the most-loved suitcases on the internet to gadgets for keeping track of all your belongings, we've found the best travel accessories to grab ahead of your next trip.

If your current suitcases have broken zippers or cracked exteriors, it's probably time to upgrade. You can select the uber-popular Away suitcases, or get the ever-reliable Samsonite duo. For long flights or train rides, make your travels more comfortable with a hanging airplane footrest, noise-cancelling headphones and compression socks.

Below, check out the best travel gear to shop ahead of Memorial Day and all of your upcoming spring vacations.

Best Travel Accessories to Stay Organized

Apple AirTag Amazon Apple AirTag Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone. $29 $24 Shop Now

Electronic Organizer Amazon Electronic Organizer Keep your digital accessories and gadgets organized while on the go. This sleek and compact bag is designed with the modern traveler in mind, providing a dedicated space for all your tech essentials. $14 $5 Shop Now

Calpak Terra Hanging Toiletry Bag CALPAK Calpak Terra Hanging Toiletry Bag This travel bag can hold all of your essentials in one place, helping you save space in your luggage. Plus, it's water-resistant and can hang on the wall using the hanging hook for easy access to your toiletries. $56 Shop Now

Best Travel Luggage: Suitcases, Backpacks, and Bags

Away The Bigger Carry-On Away Away The Bigger Carry-On Away has some of the most popular luggage on the market right now. Before you check out, this splurge-worthy travel gear also offers the opportunity to add a more personalized touch with a customizable luggage tag and a custom monogram on the suitcase itself. $295 Shop Now

The North Face Borealis Mini Backpack Amazon The North Face Borealis Mini Backpack The North Face Borealis Mini Backpack is a premium travel essential that can seamlessly transition from a reliable carry-on for your laptop on an airplane to a trusted companion on your exhilarating hiking adventures. Store your other travel items in this accessory for a long flight or short trip. $59 Shop Now

Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port Amazon Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port Compact and convenient, this soft-sided luggage can slide smoothly under the seat in front of you or be tucked away in an overhead bin. The bag's main compartment can fit several outfits and a spare pair of shoes. Interior pockets lining the compartment will keep your toiletries organized. The telescoping handle and rolling wheels make this bag easy to navigate around a crowded airport, making it a great choice for the frequent flyer looking to pack light. $145 $100 Shop Now

ZORFIN Fanny Pack Amazon ZORFIN Fanny Pack Keep your passport, wallet, phone, or other small items within reach with this crossbody fanny pack. Pack this travel accessory in your carry-on suitcase to use during your trip. $25 $11 Shop Now

Ecosusi Laptop Tote Amazon Ecosusi Laptop Tote Keep all of your essentials handy with this stylish laptop tote, complete with plenty of pockets to help you stay organized. $53 $45 Shop Now

Best Travel Gear for Long Trips

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Walmart Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Apple's latest iteration of the brand's best earbuds are some of the best you can buy. They connect seamlessly to iOS devices and serve up to 30 hours of listening time and even longer with their charging case. $249 $189 Shop Now

Etekcity Luggage Scale Amazon Etekcity Luggage Scale Never have to worry about the overweight baggage fee by checking the weight of your luggage before you go to the airport. $12 Shop Now

Other Travel Gear Essentials

Atumtek Selfie Stick Tripod Amazon Atumtek Selfie Stick Tripod Ramp up your travel photography game with this selfie stick and tripod duo. The set includes a selfie stick that extends up to 60 inches long, a tripod for the perfect group shot, and a Bluetooth remote to snap the perfect vacation picture. $37 $33 Shop Now

EPICKA Universal Travel Adapter Amazon EPICKA Universal Travel Adapter Getting ready for a vacation abroad? Add this travel accessory to your packing list. This all-in-one travel essential is usable worldwide in over 150+ different countries, ensuring you can plug in your phone charger, hair tools and more. $25 $20 Shop Now

