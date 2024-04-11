Best Lists

The Best Travel Gear to Shop for Your Spring Getaways: Carry-On Luggage, AirTags, Packing Cubes and More

By Lauren Gruber
Published: 11:40 AM PDT, April 11, 2024

Make memorial day travel as smooth as possible this year with the best luggage, gadgets, headphones and more travel gear.

As stressful as travel can be, having the right travel gear can make a world of difference in ensuring your trip goes as smoothly as possible. Whether you're visiting family or taking a little getaway for Memorial Day, odds are you'll be doing some kind of traveling this spring. From the most-loved suitcases on the internet to gadgets for keeping track of all your belongings, we've found the best travel accessories to grab ahead of your next trip.

If your current suitcases have broken zippers or cracked exteriors, it's probably time to upgrade. You can select the uber-popular Away suitcases, or get the ever-reliable Samsonite duo. For long flights or train rides, make your travels more comfortable with a hanging airplane footrest, noise-cancelling headphones and compression socks.

Below, check out the best travel gear to shop ahead of Memorial Day and all of your upcoming spring vacations. 

Best Travel Accessories to Stay Organized

Apple AirTag

Apple AirTag
Amazon

Apple AirTag

Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone. 

$29 $24

Shop Now

BAGSMART Toiletry Bag

BAGSMART Toiletry Bag
Amazon

BAGSMART Toiletry Bag

This spacious bag is suitable for both travel and home toiletry organization.

$29 $23

Shop Now

Bagail Set of 6 Packing Cubes

Bagail Set of 6 Packing Cubes
Amazon

Bagail Set of 6 Packing Cubes

These packing cubes are a best seller on Amazon for keeping all your essentials organized. 

$24 $20

Shop Now

Electronic Organizer

Electronic Organizer
Amazon

Electronic Organizer

Keep your digital accessories and gadgets organized while on the go. This sleek and compact bag is designed with the modern traveler in mind, providing a dedicated space for all your tech essentials.

$14 $5

Shop Now

Away The Large Toiletry Bag

Away The Large Toiletry Bag
Away

Away The Large Toiletry Bag

Made with water-resistant nylon, this toiletry bag has an exterior zip pocket for grab-and-go items, plus a coated spill-proof interior to keep your cosmetics in check.

Morfone 16 Pack Travel Bottles Set for Toiletries

Morfone 16 Pack Travel Bottles Set for Toiletries
Amazon

Morfone 16 Pack Travel Bottles Set for Toiletries

This TSA-approved travel bottle set includes a variety of bottles, jars and other accessories to keep your toiletries organized and prevent them from leaking. 

$17 $8

Shop Now

Calpak Terra Hanging Toiletry Bag

Calpak Terra Hanging Toiletry Bag
CALPAK

Calpak Terra Hanging Toiletry Bag

This travel bag can hold all of your essentials in one place, helping you save space in your luggage. Plus, it's water-resistant and can hang on the wall using the hanging hook for easy access to your toiletries. 

Samsonite NuRoad Lay Flat Toiletry Kit

Samsonite NuRoad Lay Flat Toiletry Kit
Samsonite

Samsonite NuRoad Lay Flat Toiletry Kit

Keep all your toiletries together and accessible in this flat-laying toiletry kit. It has water-resistant coating for easy clean up in case any of your products spring a leak. 

Best Travel Luggage: Suitcases, Backpacks, and Bags

Away The Bigger Carry-On

Away The Bigger Carry-On
Away

Away The Bigger Carry-On

Away has some of the most popular luggage on the market right now. Before you check out, this splurge-worthy travel gear also offers the opportunity to add a more personalized touch with a customizable luggage tag and a custom monogram on the suitcase itself. 

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-On

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Amazon

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-On

The carry-on's micro-diamond polycarbonate texture is extremely scratch-resistant, keeping it beautiful trip after trip.

$160 $99

Shop Now

The North Face Borealis Mini Backpack

The North Face Borealis Mini Backpack
Amazon

The North Face Borealis Mini Backpack

The North Face Borealis Mini Backpack is a premium travel essential that can seamlessly transition from a reliable carry-on for your laptop on an airplane to a trusted companion on your exhilarating hiking adventures. Store your other travel items in this accessory for a long flight or short trip.

Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port

Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port
Amazon

Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port

Compact and convenient, this soft-sided luggage can slide smoothly under the seat in front of you or be tucked away in an overhead bin. The bag's main compartment can fit several outfits and a spare pair of shoes. Interior pockets lining the compartment will keep your toiletries organized. The telescoping handle and rolling wheels make this bag easy to navigate around a crowded airport, making it a great choice for the frequent flyer looking to pack light.

$145 $100

Shop Now

115L Foldable Travel Duffel Bag with Shoes Compartment

115L Foldable Travel Duffel Bag with Shoes Compartment
Amazon

115L Foldable Travel Duffel Bag with Shoes Compartment

For weekend trips as well as the gym, this waterproof duffel bag has a ventilated side pocket for keeping your shoes separate from the rest of your luggage.

ZORFIN Fanny Pack

ZORFIN Fanny Pack
Amazon

ZORFIN Fanny Pack

Keep your passport, wallet, phone, or other small items within reach with this crossbody fanny pack. Pack this travel accessory in your carry-on suitcase to use during your trip.

$25 $11

Shop Now

Ecosusi Laptop Tote

Ecosusi Laptop Tote
Amazon

Ecosusi Laptop Tote

Keep all of your essentials handy with this stylish laptop tote, complete with plenty of pockets to help you stay organized.

$53 $45

Shop Now

Best Travel Gear for Long Trips

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Walmart

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple's latest iteration of the brand's best earbuds are some of the best you can buy. They connect seamlessly to iOS devices and serve up to 30 hours of listening time and even longer with their charging case. 

$249 $189

Shop Now

Napfun Neck Pillow for Traveling

Napfun Neck Pillow for Traveling
Amazon

Napfun Neck Pillow for Traveling

Neck pillows are a classic travel essential that will keep you comfortable during flights and long car rides.

$22 $14

Shop Now

Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest

Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest
Amazon

Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest

This ergonomic memory foam footrest hangs from the tray table for a much more comfortable flight.

$34 $27

Shop Now

Etekcity Luggage Scale

Etekcity Luggage Scale
Amazon

Etekcity Luggage Scale

Never have to worry about the overweight baggage fee by checking the weight of your luggage before you go to the airport.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy their Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real time.

$350 $159

Shop Now

COSRX Advanced Snail Hydrogel Eye Patch

COSRX Advanced Snail Hydrogel Eye Patch
Amazon

COSRX Advanced Snail Hydrogel Eye Patch

Fight those dark circles and fine lines with these COSRX Advanced Snail Hydrogel eye patches with its hydrating, plumping and brightening formula.

$28 $15

Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) with Charging Case

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) with Charging Case
Walmart

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) with Charging Case

Experience high-quality sound without breaking the bank with these earbuds from Apple.

$129 $89

Shop Now

CHARMKING Compression Socks for Circulation

CHARMKING Compression Socks for Circulation
Amazon

CHARMKING Compression Socks for Circulation

If you have a long flight ahead of you, you might want to add compression socks to your ultimate travel packing list.

$18 $14

Shop Now

Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes, 20 Count

Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes, 20 Count
Amazon

Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes, 20 Count

Stay safe from viruses and germs while traveling with Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes.

$23 $20

Shop Now

Other Travel Gear Essentials

Atumtek Selfie Stick Tripod

Atumtek Selfie Stick Tripod
Amazon

Atumtek Selfie Stick Tripod

Ramp up your travel photography game with this selfie stick and tripod duo. The set includes a selfie stick that extends up to 60 inches long, a tripod for the perfect group shot, and a Bluetooth remote to snap the perfect vacation picture.

$37 $33

Shop Now

EPICKA Universal Travel Adapter

EPICKA Universal Travel Adapter
Amazon

EPICKA Universal Travel Adapter

Getting ready for a vacation abroad? Add this travel accessory to your packing list. This all-in-one travel essential is usable worldwide in over 150+ different countries, ensuring you can plug in your phone charger, hair tools and more.

$25 $20

Shop Now

Collapsible Water Bottle

Collapsible Water Bottle
Amazon

Collapsible Water Bottle

This collapsible water bottle easily shrinks to fit into your purse or carry-on.

$12 $8

Shop Now

