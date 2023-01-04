Never Lose Your Wallet Again: The 10 Best Apple AirTag Wallets to Shop Now from Amazon, Walmart and More
There's nothing quite like the panic of realizing you've lost your wallet, followed by hours of searching only to find it exactly where you thought you'd left it. If you're someone whom this happens to on a monthly — or even daily — basis, you might want to consider switching to a wallet outfitted with an Apple Airtag, just in case.
In case you're not familiar, the Apple Airtag is a small metal tracking device that you can throw in your luggage, on a keychain, into your purse and any other important items. To locate your Airtagged belongings, simply pull up the Find My app or ask Siri to find it. If the item is located close by, your iPhone can lead you straight to it with Precision finding.
Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone.
While it's rather small at just over four inches in diameter and less than half an inch deep, placing an Airtag inside a regular wallet might look bulky. Luckily, plenty of companies have created stylish and functional wallets with a built-in Airtag holder. Whether you're looking to save yourself from future anguish or need a gift for the serial misplacer in your life, we've found the best Apple Airtag watches to shop in 2023.
Despite its slim look, this Airtag wallet surprisingly holds up to 12 cards and even bills. At the touch of a button, the wallet fans out your cards for easy access.
We love the gold accents on this genuine leather bifold wallet — available in four colors including this warm cognac brown.
Available in 11 colors including this icy light blue, this wallet can hold up to one ID, 5 credit cards and 6 bills.
If you're in the market for something ultra simple, this RFID-blocking bifold wallet should do the trick.
Keep your cards and cash secure with this metal money clip that comes with a detachable Airtag holder.
Gold hardware and a handy keychain make this faux leather wallet a stylish and practical choice.
Don't let its lovely rustic look with gently distressed leather fool you: This wallet has high-tech capabilities.
Made of genuine leather, this trifold wallet features RFID protection as well as seven card slots, a coin pocket and note compartment.
For those that need lots of extra storage, this wallet has 15 card slots, an ID window and two zippered slots for cash and coins.
If you absolutely can't bear to part with your current wallet, you can pop your Airtag into this insert and slide it into a card slot.
