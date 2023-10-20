Save yourself from the headache of checked luggage by following these TikTok travel hacks.
Everyone can use some good rest and relaxation, and we're more than looking forward to getting away for a stress-free holiday travel this year.
But between airlines losing luggage, long waits for picking up checked baggage and general travel woes plaguing our airlines this past year, it might be time to simplify your holiday travel this season by packing all of your belongings in a carry-on bag. Not sure how you'll fit a week's worth or more of essentials into a TSA-approved 22x14-inch suitcase? TikTok is here to help.
The video-sharing app is chock full of travel hacks for condensing your clothing and other must-haves into your carry-on luggage. Convenient and affordable products such as packing cubes, refillable toiletry bottles and shoe bags make it easier than ever to pack small. We've also found plenty of little luxuries for making even the longest flights bearable: compact neck pillows, noise-canceling headphones and packable footrests, to name a few. And of course, smooth holiday travel starts with a great suitcase, so we've included our favorite carry-ons to shop.
Below, we've rounded up the best travel products to shop on Amazon and around the web to help you skip the dreaded check-in line and avoid bag fees, from vacuum-sealed travel bags to the internet's favorite carry-on suitcases. For even more travel hacks, check out the best luggage deals to shop, Amazon luggage sales and our favorite Calpak's luggage to snag on sale.
Best Packing Essentials for 2023
It's not really about the luggage, it's about how you pack your luggage that makes the difference. We've found all kinds of nifty packing gear that will have you more organized and more streamlined than ever.
OlarHike 6 Set Packing Cubes for Travel
These packing cubes are a best seller on Amazon for keeping all your essentials organized, especially for carry-on luggage.
Vonpri Leak Proof Squeezable Refillable Travel Bottles
Bring your favorite products on board with you using these carry on-approved silicone bottles.
Yamiu Travel Shoe Bags Set of 2 Waterproof Nylon with Zipper
These zippered bags keep your dirty shoes from touching the rest of your luggage.
Calpak Terra Hanging Toiletry Bag
To save space in your luggage, this travel bag can hold all of your essentials in one place — plus, it's water-resistant and can hang on the wall using the hanging hook for easy access to your toiletries.
Travel Sunglasses Organizer
There is finally a solution to keeping your sunglasses from breaking in your travel bags. This sunglasses organizer can store up to 5 pairs for your next trip.
Shappy 2-Piece Large Travel Laundry Bags
Separate your dirty laundry from your clean clothes with this two-pack of waterproof laundry bags.
Apple AirTag
On the off chance you become separated from your luggage, keep an AirTag in your carry-on for security.
Dagne Dover Frankie Jewelry Case
Keep your necklaces, bracelets, earrings and more safe and secure with this jewelry travel case.
Best Travel Accessories for 2023
Now that you're packed your carry-on, here's everything you'll want nearby to make your day of travel go as smoothly as possible.
Twelve South AirFly SE: Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter for AirPods
Many of us use wireless headphones these days, meaning when you want to watch the in-flight entertainment on the built-in screen, you have no way of plugging in to listen. The AirFly allows you to connect via bluetooth with your preferred wireless headphones, including the popular AirPods, and plugs into the screen so you can listen in seamlessly.
iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone
Keep phones alive throughout the day with the help of this compact mini phone charger.
MZOO Sleep Eye Mask
Get some shut-eye in style with a classic sleeping mask complete with cozy contoured cushions.
Everlasting Comfort Airplane Footrest
Kick your feet up and relax during your flight with this ergonomic memory foam footrest that hangs from your tray table.
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
Apple's premium headphones offer crystal-clear clarity with a lightweight rubber headband, spacious and comfortable earcups, and excellent noise cancellation.
Jergens Cloud Creme Hand Cream for Dry Hands
Dry skin can happen anywhere, including in the air. Appropriately named Cloud Creme, this hydrating lotion from Jergens is the perfect size for airplane travel.
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
This TikTok-approved belt bag is perfect for anyone on the go. It keeps essentials such as keys, wallet, passport, plane ticket and phone handy.
Trtl Travel Pillow
Avoid waking up with dreaded neck pain when you use this top-rated travel pillow that's easy to slip in your personal item.
Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Eye Masks
These foil patches from Wander Beauty give tired eyes a refresh with hydrating ingredients that can help reduce the appearance of dark circles.
COSRX Advanced Snail Hydrogel Eye Patch
Fight those dark circles and fine lines with these COSRX Advanced Snail Hydrogel eye patches with its hydrating, plumping and brightening formula.
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Sweats with a matching hoodie in case it gets cold on the plane is a trendy and ultra-comfy outfit choice. We love this set from Nike that has 16 different colors you can mix and match.
Best Travel Entertainment for 2023
If you're in for a long flight, you'll need some on-board entertainment. Here our are top choices.
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet
For a smooth flight, keep your kids entertained with the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet. This product includes a 1+ year subscription to Amazon Kids+, so your little ones can stay engaged with the content they love.
ProCase iPad 10.2 Anti-Spy Tempered Screen Film Guard
Before we suggest awesome shows and films for your trip, we recommend securing this iPad protector on your tablet that will black out your screen to those sitting next to you.
'Barbie' Movie
“Thanks to Barbie, all problems of feminism have been solved.” Pop the popcorn and celebrate with a Barbie movie night.
The Bear
A fine-dining chef (heavy on the fine), played by Golden Globe-winner Jeremy Allen White, returns home to run his family's sandwich shop in Chicago in The Bear. Watch as his upscale dining experience shakes up the old restaurant. The first two seasons are streaming now on Hulu.
'Peter Pan & Wendy'
For a movie the whole family can enjoy, embark on a magical adventure back to the enchanted island of Neverland. Peter Pan & Wendy is now streaming on Disney+.
Winning Moves Games Scrabble to Go Board Game
The classic board game Scrabble has been miniaturized and modified to be the ideal trip companion. All you need is a travel buddy or some kiddos to play along with you.
The Fun and Relaxing Adult Activity Book
Sudoku, crosswords, trivia and more will keep you entertained for hours with this adult activity book.
Best Carry-On Suitcases for 2023
Now that you have all your other essentials, it's time to get a carry-on suitcase that ideal for your specific needs. Here are some of the best carry-on luggage options from around the web.
Away The Carry-On
This Away bag boasts flashy features such as a durable polycarbonate hard shell, spinner wheels and a TSA-approved, ejectable USB charger. The classic rolling hardside luggage with retractable handle is designed to fit in most major airlines' overhead compartments, making it a great go-to Carry-On bag for travel, regardless of your destination.
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry On
With over 5,000 positive reviews, this lightweight carry-on will ease your overpacking worries.
VGCUB Carry on Backpack
This carry-on back pack is loved by TikTok travelers for its many compartments and ability to fit everything you need. Best feature? You can take it on board as your personal item.
Beis The Weekender
The Beis Weekender Bag features a dedicated lower compartment designed for shoe storage, alongside a generous main compartment and a convenient trolley strap that allows you to easily attach it to your carry-on luggage, making it the perfect travel accessory for weekend getaways or longer vacations.
iFLY Hardside Luggage Fibertech 20"
The internet-famous suitcase features 360-degree rotating wheels, an inner lining pocket and elastic straps for keeping clothes in place.
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage
This Travelpro Maxlite softside luggage has spinner wheels and is lightweight, making it easy to maneuver airport terminals and your flight's overhead storage bins.
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
This Rockland Melbourne Spinner Luggage makes traveling easier by being extremely lightweight. While protecting your items, the wheels rotate 360 degrees for a smooth and seamless stride in the airport. Although it is compact, this carry-on luggage has the ability to hold everything you need for a short vacation.
