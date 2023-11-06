If you're gearing up for your holiday travel plans, you may be searching for the perfect luggage to accompany you on your upcoming getaway. Carry-on luggage — including weekender bags and spinners — is probably the best way to travel if you want to beat the lines at busy airports, especially if you're traveling on Christmas day.

No matter where your travel destinations are, one thing's for sure: the right luggage will make all the difference for holiday travelers. We've found the best luggage to shop for all of your fall travels, from spacious duffle bags and practical backpacks to large and luxurious carry-ons for your next flight.

Need a new travel bag to toss everything in for an upcoming Thanksgiving day retreat or a bigger carry-on for a winter bae-cation? The Beis Weekender Bag will fit all your essentials and help you travel in style. Need a new go-to suitcase for every travel situation? Away’s standard carry on traveler bag has plenty of packing space while still fitting in the overhead bin. Trying to avoid the checked baggage fees and long bag drop line? The Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Luggage helps you save money and time by going straight to TSA.

Below, we've rounded up the best carry-on luggage and weekender bags this holiday season to take along on your next holiday trip.

Best Carry-On Suitcases for 2023 Holiday Travel

Away The Carry-On Away Travel Away The Carry-On This Away bag boasts flashy features such as a durable polycarbonate hard shell, spinner wheels and a TSA-approved, ejectable USB charger. The classic rolling hardside luggage with retractable handle is designed to fit in most major airlines' overhead compartments, making it a great go-to Carry-On bag for travel, regardless of your destination. $275 Shop Now

Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner Samsonite Samsonite Freeform Carry-On Spinner Not only is the Samsonite Hardside Spinner perfectly sized and extremely durable, it's also incredible lightweight so you won't have to strain putting it in the overhead airplane compartment. With all kinds of pockets, you can easily organize all your belongings confidently. $200 $140 Shop Now

Travelpro Platinum Elite Hardside Expandable Spinner Amazon Travelpro Platinum Elite Hardside Expandable Spinner Travel stress-free with the Travelpro hardside carry-on luggage that effortlessly fits in the overhead bins of major domestic airlines, thanks to rigorous sizer bin testing and enhanced packing capacity. The PrecisionGlide System delivers impeccable control and a seamless rolling experience, so you can get through the airport with ease. $370 $314 Shop Now

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage Amazon Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage This Rockland Melbourne Spinner Luggage makes traveling easier by being extremely lightweight. While protecting your items, the wheels rotate 360 degrees for a smooth and seamless stride in the airport. Although it is compact, this carry-on luggage has the ability to hold everything you need for a short vacation. $140 $70 Shop Now

Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port Amazon Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port Compact and convenient, this soft-sided luggage can slide smoothly under the seat in front of you or be tucked away in an overhead bin. The bag's main compartment can fit several outfits and a spare pair of shoes. Interior pockets lining the compartment will keep your toiletries organized. The telescoping handle and rolling wheels make this bag easy to navigate around a crowded airport, making it a great choice for the frequent flyer looking to pack light. $145 $102 Shop Now

Monos Carry-On Monos Monos Carry-On Traveling is a breeze with the minimalist Monos carry-on, designed to fit in the overheard bin of almost any flight. $255 $240 Shop Now

Best Travel Backpacks and Totes for 2023 Holiday Travel

Cotopaxi Allpa 35L Travel Pack Amazon Cotopaxi Allpa 35L Travel Pack This travel backpack comes with a weight-distributing, low-profile harness system and a 35L capacity, making it suitable for carry-on use. It is designed with a full-wrap zipper opening on the main compartment, along with large and subdivided zippered mesh compartments on the sides, providing convenient packing options. Additionally, its attractive design ensures you can easily identify your bag wherever you go. $200 Shop Now

Béis Travel Tote Beis Béis Travel Tote The Beis Travel Tote, from Shay Mitchell's baggage line, can conveniently slot into place atop a suitcase with its trolley sleeve, but can also be carried on its own with a detachable shoulder strap, and top handles designed to rest comfortably on your shoulder. This bag boasts a bottom zip shoe compartment, padded tech sleeve and multiple exterior and interior pockets. $108 Shop Now

Calpak Luka Backpack Calpak Calpak Luka Backpack With multiple storage compartments including a separate laptop sleeve and a space to store your shoes that has its own exterior access, this lightweight Luka backpack will help you stay organized on the go. $108 Shop Now

Troubadour Featherweight Tote Troubadour Troubadour Featherweight Tote A modern classic and easy-access bag. This Featherweight Tote features a light and waterproof fabric with vegan leather handles, and is perfect for gym trips or a day out! $195 Shop Now

Best Weekender Bags for 2023 Holiday Travel

Away The Everywhere Bag Away Away The Everywhere Bag Away Travel's The Everywhere Bag lives up to its name: you can take it everywhere from work to the gym to a weekend away. It also pairs nicely with The Carry-On and The Bigger Carry-On. $195 Shop Now

Calpak Stevyn Duffel Calpak Calpak Stevyn Duffel Enjoy the benefits of a large bottom compartment, ideal for stowing shoes or enhancing the organization of your items.The roomy main compartment comes with interior pockets, ensuring you have plenty of space to store your belongings in a well-arranged manner. $98 Shop Now

S-ZONE Canvas Duffel Bag Amazon S-ZONE Canvas Duffel Bag This duffel bag comes with 2 shoes compartments on both ends. It is made of high density durable cotton canvas and soft nylon lining, which is perfect for the gym, travel, hiking, and weekend trips. $55 $37 With Coupon Shop Now

