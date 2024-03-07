Shop the newest mini rollers and backpacks from Béis to get your kids ready for their next adventure.
From the planning to the packing, traveling with little kids can feel a lot more like work than a vacation. However, equipping children with the best kids luggage can help lighten your parental load. Just in time for spring break, Shay Mitchell's travel brand Béis has rolled out new luggage for kids so the whole family can travel in style with ease.
The Béis Kids Collection first launched last year, but the sold-out travel essentials have just ben restocked in cute colorways. You can now shop all-new mini rolling suitcases and backpacks in hues like Atlas Pink, Slate and Grey. The colors also match Béis’ regular-sized bestsellers, so your luggage can match your little one's, too.
Béis' luggage designed for kids comes with thoughtful features and compartments to make traveling easier. The Mini Rollers have a soft outer pocket for holding a tablet and plenty of interior compartments for staying organized. Plus, the 75D polyester lining is easy to clean, which can come in handy when traveling with children.
Get ready for a stress-free spring break with the family and shop the Béis Mini Roller, backpack and lunchbox below.
Béis Mini Roller in Atlas Pink
Designed with the all the trusted features of Béis' larger bags, the mini rolling luggage has TSA locks, organizational pockets and 360* smooth-rolling wheels that make getting where you're going a little less hectic.
Béis Mini Roller in Slate
The Mini Roller features an adjustable trolley handle with Béis' signature cushioned grip. There's also a soft front pocket big enough to fit an iPad on-the-go.
Béis Kids Backpack in Atlas Pink
This 2-in-1 kids travel backpack features a removable fanny pack on the front. There's even a safety whistle on the strap and a name tag on the inside to help you keep track of both your child and their belongings.
Béis Kids Backpack in Slate
Complete with a water bottle holder, trolley sleeve and a large compartment, this backpack is made to play.
Béis Kids Lunch Box in Beige
Pack their favorite snacks in style while keeping food cool and contained in this lunchbox's insulated compartment.
Béis Kids Lunch Box in Grey
This fun Béis lunchbox is sure to be kiddo-approved.
RELATED CONTENT: