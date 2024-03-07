From the planning to the packing, traveling with little kids can feel a lot more like work than a vacation. However, equipping children with the best kids luggage can help lighten your parental load. Just in time for spring break, Shay Mitchell's travel brand Béis has rolled out new luggage for kids so the whole family can travel in style with ease.

Shop the Béis Kids Collection

The Béis Kids Collection first launched last year, but the sold-out travel essentials have just ben restocked in cute colorways. You can now shop all-new mini rolling suitcases and backpacks in hues like Atlas Pink, Slate and Grey. The colors also match Béis’ regular-sized bestsellers, so your luggage can match your little one's, too.

Béis' luggage designed for kids comes with thoughtful features and compartments to make traveling easier. The Mini Rollers have a soft outer pocket for holding a tablet and plenty of interior compartments for staying organized. Plus, the 75D polyester lining is easy to clean, which can come in handy when traveling with children.

Get ready for a stress-free spring break with the family and shop the Béis Mini Roller, backpack and lunchbox below.

Béis Kids Backpack in Atlas Pink Béis Béis Kids Backpack in Atlas Pink This 2-in-1 kids travel backpack features a removable fanny pack on the front. There's even a safety whistle on the strap and a name tag on the inside to help you keep track of both your child and their belongings. $68 Shop Now

