Start Your School Year Right With the Best Backpacks from lululemon, JanSport, North Face and More
Even though it feels like summer just started, back-to-school season is coming up sooner than you think. With school supplies, clothing and the latest technology, chances are your back-to-school shopping list is pretty long! But with all the shopping fanfare, make sure to prioritize the thing that will keep all the other supplies together: the perfect backpack.
This fall, whether you are heading back to school yourself or shopping for your child, a reliable, comfortable and convenient backpack is a must-have to carry all your school essentials. Some of our favorite backpacks for the 2023-2024 school year include a simple, lightweight classic from JanSport, a stylish leather bag from Coach and a sporty option from lululemon. No matter what you choose, our best backpack picks are sure to start the school year off on the right foot.
Ahead, shop backpacks for every age, need and style preference. And, be sure to check Amazon's Back to School deals to save big on must-have school supplies.
The Best Backpacks of 2023 for Grade School
Since 1982, students have relied on L.L. Bean's durable Book Pack made with waterproof fabric and just the right amount of compartments.
This lightweight Bentgo backpack provides lots of space to fit large items. Plus, it comes with an insulated lunch bag that fits right in the backpack.
The iconic Adidas logo makes this a popular back-to-school option.
STATE backpacks come in so many adorable colors and patterns to express your kids' style.
The stylish and smart design, sturdy zippers and roomy interior of this exclusive backpack will make it a favorite. Additionally, this backpack features a padded laptop sleeve, three interior and exterior pockets and is made of durable canvas with vegan leather trim.
This bold canvas everyday backpack is straightforward in its structure, but certainly not simple with its bright tie-dye design. The large main compartment can fit a 15-inch laptop and the bag features a front-zippered pocket and two side pockets. You can also pick up a Ban.Do lunch box featuring the same design.
The Best Backpacks of 2023 for Teens
Featuring a padded laptop sleeve, molded shoulder straps, organized compartments, water bottle pockets and more, this North Face backpack is a sleek and functional choice.
Made of water-repellent canvas, this backpack is a practical choice for any student.
The Kanken Classic Backpack from Fjallraven is an ultra-popular choice for its versatile design and rainbow of color options.
You can never go wrong with a classic Jansport backpack.
Simple and stylish, lululemon offers a modern take on the classic backpack.
This travel laptop backpack has multiple pockets and a special large laptop compartment to make traveling with all your tech a much smoother experience.
The Best Backpacks of 2023 for Adults
This backpack from Shay Mitchell's luggage line is equal parts practical and pretty with leather accents and an abundance of pockets.
Made of gorgeous genuine leather, this Coach bag is a grown-up take on the classic silhouette.
If you want the look of a purse with the functionality of a backpack, opt for this kate spade leather bag.
Made from recycled plastic bottles, this sleek and simple backpack is good for the planet and great for storing everything you need.
A color-blocked base offers a more elevated take on the classic JanSport backpack.
"This backpack had been at the top of my wishlist for the longest time, and I finally pulled the trigger and fell in love," wrote one happy reviewer. "I use it as combo work/gym bag and it fits everything inside. The separate laptop section is a game changer and the padded back is ultra comfy."
