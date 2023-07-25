Best Lists

Start Your School Year Right With the Best Backpacks from lululemon, JanSport, North Face and More

By Danica Creahan
backpack
Getty

Even though it feels like summer just started, back-to-school season is coming up sooner than you think. With school suppliesclothing and the latest technology, chances are your back-to-school shopping list is pretty long! But with all the shopping fanfare, make sure to prioritize the thing that will keep all the other supplies together: the perfect backpack. 

This fall, whether you are heading back to school yourself or shopping for your child, a reliable, comfortable and convenient backpack is a must-have to carry all your school essentials. Some of our favorite backpacks for the 2023-2024 school year include a simple, lightweight classic from JanSport, a stylish leather bag from Coach and a sporty option from lululemon. No matter what you choose, our best backpack picks are sure to start the school year off on the right foot.

Ahead, shop backpacks for every age, need and style preference. And, be sure to check Amazon's Back to School deals to save big on must-have school supplies. 

The Best Backpacks of 2023 for Grade School

L.L.Bean Original Book Pack
L.L.Bean Original Book Pack
L.L.Bean
L.L.Bean Original Book Pack

Since 1982, students have relied on L.L. Bean's durable Book Pack made with waterproof fabric and just the right amount of compartments.

$40
Bentgo Kids Prints 2-in-1 Backpack & Insulated Lunch Bag
Bentgo Kids Prints 2-in-1 Backpack & Insulated Lunch Bag
Amazon
Bentgo Kids Prints 2-in-1 Backpack & Insulated Lunch Bag

This lightweight Bentgo backpack provides lots of space to fit large items. Plus, it comes with an insulated lunch bag that fits right in the backpack. 

$50$35
Adidas Back to School BTS Creator Backpack
adidas Back to School BTS Creator Backpack
Amazon
Adidas Back to School BTS Creator Backpack

The iconic Adidas logo makes this a popular back-to-school option.

$45$36
STATE Kane Kids Backpack
State Kane Kids Backpack
STATE
STATE Kane Kids Backpack

STATE backpacks come in so many adorable colors and patterns to express your kids' style.

$90
PB Teen Personalized Northfield Classic Navy Washed Recycled Backpack
Personalized Northfield Classic Navy Washed Recycled Backpack
Pottery Barn
PB Teen Personalized Northfield Classic Navy Washed Recycled Backpack

The stylish and smart design, sturdy zippers and roomy interior of this exclusive backpack will make it a favorite. Additionally, this backpack features a padded laptop sleeve, three interior and exterior pockets and is made of durable canvas with vegan leather trim.

$89$59
Ban.Do Go-Go Backpack
Ban.Do Go-Go Backpack
Ban.Do
Ban.Do Go-Go Backpack

This bold canvas everyday backpack is straightforward in its structure, but certainly not simple with its bright tie-dye design. The large main compartment can fit a 15-inch laptop and the bag features a front-zippered pocket and two side pockets. You can also pick up a Ban.Do lunch box featuring the same design. 

$50$29
 

The Best Backpacks of 2023 for Teens

North Face Women’s Jester Backpack
North Face Women’s Jester Backpack
North Face
North Face Women’s Jester Backpack

Featuring a padded laptop sleeve, molded shoulder straps, organized compartments, water bottle pockets and more, this North Face backpack is a sleek and functional choice.

$75
Carhartt 21L Classic Daypack
Carhartt 21L Classic Daypack
Amazon
Carhartt 21L Classic Daypack

Made of water-repellent canvas, this backpack is a practical choice for any student.

$40
Fjallraven Kanken
Fjallraven Kanken
Amazon
Fjallraven Kanken

The Kanken Classic Backpack from Fjallraven is an ultra-popular choice for its versatile design and rainbow of color options.

$80$75
JanSport Superbreak Plus Backpack
JanSport Superbreak Plus Backpack
Amazon
JanSport Superbreak Plus Backpack

You can never go wrong with a classic Jansport backpack.

$42
lululemon Everywhere Backpack 22L
lululemon Everywhere Backpack 22L
lululemon
lululemon Everywhere Backpack 22L

Simple and stylish, lululemon offers a modern take on the classic backpack.

$78
Matein Travel Laptop Backpack
Matein Travel Laptop Backpack
Matein via Amazon
Matein Travel Laptop Backpack

This travel laptop backpack has multiple pockets and a special large laptop compartment to make traveling with all your tech a much smoother experience.


$40$24
WITH COUPON

The Best Backpacks of 2023 for Adults

Beis The Backpack
Beis The Backpack
Beis
Beis The Backpack

This backpack from Shay Mitchell's luggage line is equal parts practical and pretty with leather accents and an abundance of pockets.

$88
Coach Large Court Backpack
Coach Large Court Backpack
Coach
Coach Large Court Backpack

Made of gorgeous genuine leather, this Coach bag is a grown-up take on the classic silhouette.

$498$199
 
kate spade Rosie Medium Flap Backpack
kate spade Rosie Medium Flap Backpack
kate spade
kate spade Rosie Medium Flap Backpack

If you want the look of a purse with the functionality of a backpack, opt for this kate spade leather bag.

$399$159
Girlfriend Collective Provence Please Recycle Backpack
Provence Please Recycle Backpack
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective Provence Please Recycle Backpack

Made from recycled plastic bottles, this sleek and simple backpack is good for the planet and great for storing everything you need.

$82
JanSport Right Pack Backpack
JanSport Right Pack Backpack
JanSport
JanSport Right Pack Backpack

A color-blocked base offers a more elevated take on the classic JanSport backpack.

$65
Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack
Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack
Dagne Dover
Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack

"This backpack had been at the top of my wishlist for the longest time, and I finally pulled the trigger and fell in love," wrote one happy reviewer. "I use it as combo work/gym bag and it fits everything inside. The separate laptop section is a game changer and the padded back is ultra comfy."

$155-$215

