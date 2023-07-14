Check Off Your Back-To-School Shopping List with Stylish Clothes for Students of All Ages
Even though it feels like summer just started, it's never too early to start thinking about back-to-school shopping. And with some schools starting as soon as next month, now is the time to start getting organized before the learning kicks off. Aside from new pencils, notebooks and dorm room essentials for college kids, you can never forget about the most fun part about shopping for the new school year: the clothes.
Get your kid, teen or college student ready for class with a wardrobe to feel excited about. To make your back-to-school shopping a little easier, we've rounded up our favorite picks for every age group from top retailers such as GAP Kids, Target, Abercrombie, Urban Outfitters, Amazon, lululemon and more.
Below, check out our favorite back-to-school clothes for students all ages to help them start the school year off on the right foot.
The Best Back-to-School Clothes for Elementary School
Clothing for grade schoolers needs to withstand quite a bit of wear and tear, so we recommend sticking to cotton T-shirts and classic jeans that won't break the bank if they need to be replaced.
Lace trim and a square neckline dress up this otherwise simple top — available in four colors.
Yes, they make Abercrombie jeans for kids, too — and they're just as stylish.
You can never have too many cotton tees on hand, and this unisex style comes in plenty of colors.
Everyone needs a classic pair of Levi's in their back-to-school wardrobe.
Another adorable T-shirt option that comes several fun graphics, including this cactus print.
Pockets on either side makes this bright dress equal parts fun and functional.
These pull-on shorts can be dressed up or down, making them a versatile back-to-school staple.
The Best Back-to-School Clothes for Teens
For teens, striking the balance between stylish and school-appropriate can be a challenge. Our picks include a sweet floral sundress, comfy joggers and trendy tops from their favorite brands.
This graphic tee comes in a variety of cool prints, including this Detroit record store graphic.
Getting ready in the morning is a cinch with a simple short-sleeve sundress.
These comfy yet stylish joggers are best-sellers for a reason.
Comfy, soft and not too cropped, she'll want this baby tee in every color.
'90s-inspired jeans are right on trend for fall.
This cozy crewneck might technically be under the mens' section, but we think it's a staple for anyone's wardrobe.
The Best Back-to-School Clothes for College Students
When it comes to college students, we've included a mix of comfy staples for studying and versatile basics they can wear in and out of the classroom.
Made of a stretchy, lightweight cotton fabric, this bodysuit can be styled to suit virtually any occasion.
Keep it comfy in a stylish Nike crewneck that's easy to dress up or down.
Score a pair of Abercrombie's best-selling jeans while they're on sale.
This button-up shirt can be worn open over an undershirt or buttoned up for dressier events.
These chinos have just the right amount of stretch for a comfortable fit.
Crafted from a soft and stretchy fabric, these best-selling leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go.
Say hello to your new favorite hoodie with a comfy oversized fit and just the right amount of crop.
