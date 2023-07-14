Even though it feels like summer just started, it's never too early to start thinking about back-to-school shopping. And with some schools starting as soon as next month, now is the time to start getting organized before the learning kicks off. Aside from new pencils, notebooks and dorm room essentials for college kids, you can never forget about the most fun part about shopping for the new school year: the clothes.

Get your kid, teen or college student ready for class with a wardrobe to feel excited about. To make your back-to-school shopping a little easier, we've rounded up our favorite picks for every age group from top retailers such as GAP Kids, Target, Abercrombie, Urban Outfitters, Amazon, lululemon and more.

Below, check out our favorite back-to-school clothes for students all ages to help them start the school year off on the right foot.

The Best Back-to-School Clothes for Elementary School

Clothing for grade schoolers needs to withstand quite a bit of wear and tear, so we recommend sticking to cotton T-shirts and classic jeans that won't break the bank if they need to be replaced.

The Best Back-to-School Clothes for Teens

For teens, striking the balance between stylish and school-appropriate can be a challenge. Our picks include a sweet floral sundress, comfy joggers and trendy tops from their favorite brands.

The Best Back-to-School Clothes for College Students

When it comes to college students, we've included a mix of comfy staples for studying and versatile basics they can wear in and out of the classroom.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Back-to-School Deals You Can Shop at Amazon Right Now

Abercrombie's Sale Is Packed With Summer Must-Haves For Up to 30% Off

Skechers Sneakers Are Still On Sale After Amazon Prime Day

Today's the Last Day for Walmart Plus Week Back-to-School Deals

Save Up to 60% On Back-to-College Essentials at this Wayfair Sale

The 24 Best College Graduation Gift Ideas to Shop for 2023 Grads

20 College Dorm Room Essentials to Shop on Amazon for This School Year