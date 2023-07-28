Whether it is your first time living in a dorm or your fourth semester, you know that there's a lengthy list of dos and don'ts for setting up your dorm room. Shopping for a college dorm room can be challenging for students and parents alike. Luckily, Amazon has affordable dorm essentials and décor to help make transitioning to life as a college student that much smoother.

From small appliances to bedding and wall decorations, every dorm room needs the essentials to feel like home. Twin XL sheet sets, microwaves and even desk organizers make college life simpler, but you'll need to carefully consider every item — especially when sharing a dorm room with a roommate. We've rounded up Amazon's most popular dorm room must-haves for easier shopping.

Ahead, cross items off your back-to-school checklist with these dorm room essentials available on Amazon right now.

Dorm Bedding Essentials

When you think of home, you probably think of your cozy bed. All your favorite pillows, comforters, and colorful blankets are just a few items that make your bed so comfortable. Even if you're stuck using a bunk bed this academic year, you can still elevate your bedding with a comforter set in your favorite color. Plus, plenty of other comfortable bed essentials are available on Amazon.

Dorm Organization and Storage Essentials

Keeping your dorm room tidy is always a struggle. You don't need to clean it 24/7, but you will want to keep it in tip-top shape—especially if you want to keep your roommate happy. From storage ottomans to closet organizers, Amazon has a handful of organization and storage options that will keep your clutter out of sight.

Essential Dorm Appliances

College dorm rooms are typically tiny, but that doesn't mean you can't fit a small coffee maker or mini fridge in your room. After all, caffeine and midnight snacks are necessities regardless of where you live on campus.

Dorm Wall Décor Essentials

So you've decorated your bed, floor, desk, and bathroom (if you have one). Now, it's time to cover your dorm walls in decorations. Beyond your basic bulletin boards, we have the wall décor to inspire your inner interior decorator below.

