The Best College Dorm Room Essentials to Shop on Amazon for the 2023-24 School Year

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Whether it is your first time living in a dorm or your fourth semester, you know that there's a lengthy list of dos and don'ts for setting up your dorm room. Shopping for a college dorm room can be challenging for students and parents alike. Luckily, Amazon has affordable dorm essentials and décor to help make transitioning to life as a college student that much smoother. 

From small appliances to bedding and wall decorations, every dorm room needs the essentials to feel like home. Twin XL sheet sets, microwaves and even desk organizers make college life simpler, but you'll need to carefully consider every item — especially when sharing a dorm room with a roommate. We've rounded up Amazon's most popular dorm room must-haves for easier shopping. 

Ahead, cross items off your back-to-school checklist with these dorm room essentials available on Amazon right now. 

Dorm Bedding Essentials

When you think of home, you probably think of your cozy bed. All your favorite pillows, comforters, and colorful blankets are just a few items that make your bed so comfortable. Even if you're stuck using a bunk bed this academic year, you can still elevate your bedding with a comforter set in your favorite color. Plus, plenty of other comfortable bed essentials are available on Amazon.

Twin XL Microfiber Sheet Set
Twin XL Microfiber Sheet Set
Twin XL Microfiber Sheet Set

Sleep better and wake up each morning feeling refreshed with silky soft bed sheets. This sheet set is fade, stain, shrink and wrinkle-resistant.

$47$33
Bedsure Twin Comforter Set with Sheets
Bedsure Twin Comforter Set with Sheets
Bedsure Twin Comforter Set with Sheets

The microfiber fabric makes this a comfortable option for any college dorm room. Plus, the tufted design makes this bedding set seem more elegant. 

$69$55
Pavilia Knitted Throw Blanket
Pavilia Knitted Throw Blanket
Pavilia Knitted Throw Blanket

Add a pop of color to your bed with this knitted throw blanket that comes in 15 different colors.

$41$20
Sleep Innovations 2-Inch Cooling Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Sleep Innovations 2-Inch Cooling Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Sleep Innovations 2-Inch Cooling Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Dorm mattresses can be uncomfortable, to say the least. But you don't need to suffer through a semester (or more) of back pain because of it. Add a gel-infused memory foam mattress to your bed for some additional cushioning. 

$90$76
Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows Queen Size
Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows Queen Size
Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows Queen Size

These extremely plush pillows have a 4.5 out of 5-star review.

$35$28
Ashler Plush Ball Throw Pillow
Ashler Plush Ball Throw Pillow
Ashler Plush Ball Throw Pillow

A cuddly throw pillow can serve as a decoration or a cushion during a long study session.

$29$27
Bedsure Twin/Twin XL Dorm Bedding Comforter Set
Bedsure Twin/Twin XL Dorm Bedding Comforter Set
Bedsure Twin/Twin XL Dorm Bedding Comforter Set

You can't go wrong with the timeless checkerboard print. This comforter set from Bedsure includes a comforter and matching pillow sham.

$40$35

Dorm Organization and Storage Essentials

Keeping your dorm room tidy is always a struggle. You don't need to clean it 24/7, but you will want to keep it in tip-top shape—especially if you want to keep your roommate happy. From storage ottomans to closet organizers, Amazon has a handful of organization and storage options that will keep your clutter out of sight.

BedShelfie Bedside Shelf
BedShelfie Bedside Shelf
BedShelfie Bedside Shelf

This bedside attachment gives you a convenient place to put your phone or water bottle while you sleep. So you don't have to use a bulky end table (if you were lucky enough to get a dorm room without a bunk bed, that is).

$35$33
WITH COUPON
Masirs Store Clear Cosmetic Storage Organizer
Masirs Store Clear Cosmetic Storage Organizer
Masirs Store Clear Cosmetic Storage Organizer

Here is the perfect organizer to keep your cosmetics, jewelry and hair accessories sorted and easy to find. 

$20
Moninxs 6-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer
Moninxs 6-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer
Moninxs 6-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer

This hanging organizer is essential for your dorm room closet to stay organized. Plus, it comes with three removable drawers that can fit inside the unit or be used separately for more storage. 

$46$28
Onlyeasy Foldable Underbed Bags
Onlyeasy Foldable Underbed Bags
Onlyeasy Foldable Underbed Bags

With limited space, these under-the-bed storage bags will come in handy to store away your off-season wardrobe. 

$17$14
Cuyoca Round Storage Ottoman with Tray
Cuyoca Round Storage Ottoman with Tray
Cuyoca Round Storage Ottoman with Tray

Store your knick-knacks inside this multi-purpose ottoman that also serves as a vanity stool. It comes in a variety of colors and can hold up to 350 lbs.

$37
Generic Slim Rolling Storage Cart
Generic Slim Rolling Storage Cart
Generic Slim Rolling Storage Cart

If you have any unused nooks or crannies, this rolling cart can fit in tight spots to store any unplaced dorm essentials. 

$29$27
Gorilla Grip Large Over The Door Shoe Organizer With 24 Pockets
Gorilla Grip Large Over The Door Shoe Organizer With 24 Pockets
Gorilla Grip Large Over The Door Shoe Organizer With 24 Pockets

Declutter and save space in your bedroom with this shoe organizer that fits over the closet door.

$24$12
SimpleHouseware Dresser Drawer Organizers Set of 6
SimpleHouseware Dresser Drawer Organizers Set of 6
SimpleHouseware Dresser Drawer Organizers Set of 6

These drawer organizers will help you keep all your favorite outfits organized. 

$16$12

Essential Dorm Appliances

College dorm rooms are typically tiny, but that doesn't mean you can't fit a small coffee maker or mini fridge in your room. After all, caffeine and midnight snacks are necessities regardless of where you live on campus. 

Frigidaire Retro Bar Mini Fridge with Side Bottle Opener
Frigidaire Retro Bar Mini Fridge with Side Bottle Opener
Frigidaire Retro Bar Mini Fridge with Side Bottle Opener

You can always go with a modern fridge, but for something more unique go for this retro-style fridge that's available in multiple colors. 

$133
Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker

The slim design makes it easy to fit this Keurig coffee maker on your desk, so you can enjoy some fresh coffee all day.

$80
Upstreman 1.7 Cu.ft Mini Fridge with Freezer
Upstreman 1.7 Cu.ft Mini Fridge with Freezer
Upstreman 1.7 Cu.ft Mini Fridge with Freezer

This small, compact fridge has a built-in freezer for those late-night ice cream cravings. 

$150$120
Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill Portable Personal Air Cooler
Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill Evaporative Ultra Portable Personal Air Cooler with 4-Speed Air Vent.png
Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill Portable Personal Air Cooler

The Hydro Chill technology of this TikTok-favorite cooler pulls in hot air through an evaporative air cooling filter and turns it into cool, refreshing air instantly. 

$40$38
Hytric Travel Electric Kettle
Hytric Travel Electric Kettle
Hytric Travel Electric Kettle

Make a pour-over coffee for a caffeine boost or heat up some water for your instant ramen with this collapsable and space-saving electric kettle. 

$36
Waterdrop 5-Cup Water Filter Pitcher
Waterdrop 5-Cup Water Filter Pitcher
Waterdrop 5-Cup Water Filter Pitcher

Water in the dorms can be a little funky, but it's important to stay hydrated. Make your H20 more palatable with this water pitcher with a built-in filter. 

$20
Comfee' Retro Microwave
Comfee' Retro Microwave
Comfee' Retro Microwave

This fun and stylish retro microwave is perfect for a quick meal in your dorm room or apartment when you're in a hurry. 

$125
Dezin Electric Cooker with Steamer
Dezin Electric Cooker with Steamer
Dezin Electric Cooker with Steamer

Missing the taste of your favorite home-cooked meal? This electric cooker can help you whip up soups, pasta and more.

$30$27
WITH COUPON
Cuckoo 3-in-1 True HEPA Air Purifier
Cuckoo 3-in-1 True HEPA Air Purifier
Cuckoo 3-in-1 True HEPA Air Purifier

Standing at 20 inches tall and 12 inches wide, this mini Cuckoo air purifier is ideal for a dorm room. It helps eliminate allergens, dust, odor and mold up to a distance of 228 square feet.

$82

Dorm Wall Décor Essentials

So you've decorated your bed, floor, desk, and bathroom (if you have one). Now, it's time to cover your dorm walls in decorations. Beyond your basic bulletin boards, we have the wall décor to inspire your inner interior decorator below.

Minetom USB Fairy String Lights with Remote
USB Fairy String Lights with Remote and Power Adapter
Amazon
Minetom USB Fairy String Lights with Remote

Hang these string lights on the dorm wall. They're easy to install and use in any dorm room.

$18$14
Mkono Hanging Square Floating Shelves (Set of 3)
Mkono Hanging Square Floating Shelves (Set of 3)
Amazon
Mkono Hanging Square Floating Shelves (Set of 3)

These hanging shelves can be used to store and display items around your dorm room or apartment. 

$24
Amazon Basics Room Darkening Blackout Window Curtain
Amazon Basics Room Darkening Blackout Window Curtain
Amazon
Amazon Basics Room Darkening Blackout Window Curtain

Decorate your dorm windows with a curtain set. Plus, these work as blackout curtains, so you can easily catch that power nap before your next class.

$33
Miratino 2-Pack Wood Board with Linen
Miratino 2-Pack Wood Board with Linen
Amazon
Miratino 2-Pack Wood Board with Linen

You and your roomie can have matching bulletin boards to display your photos and important reminders. Continue decorating it with your favorite lyrics or some stadium ticket stubs.

$30$22

