With the new semester right around the corner, back-to-school shopping lists are starting to take shape for those gearing up for college. As you prepare for move-in day, make sure you don't overlook your dorm room and off-campus cooking tools.

Gone are the days of having to turn on a stovetop burner to heat up the water for your French press coffee or morning tea. Electric kettles can boil water at the flick of a switch. Along with being a simpler and safer process, an electric tea kettle also heats up your water to the appropriate temperature, so you won't burn any delicate tea leaves when steeping your Earl Grey or Darjeeling.

When choosing the best electric kettle, you want to consider functions like temperature control and rapid heating as well as the kettle's material and capacity. Whether you're a green tea drinker, a coffee connoisseur that loves a pour-over, or looking for a way to keep warm during freezing temperatures outside, we've rounded up the best electric kettles that are ideal for heating water to cook or make instant hot beverages in college dorms.

The Best Electric Kettles for College Students

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle Amazon Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle Serious coffee lovers will gush over this electric kettle from Fellow. The gooseneck kettle empties slowly making it great for pour-over coffees and it has superior functions while sporting a sleek and modern design. $165 Shop Now

Mueller Ultra Kettle Amazon Mueller Ultra Kettle This electric kettle is made with high-quality glass and a long-lasting lid to last you a lifetime. Customers love it, as currently, it's rated 4.7 out of 5 stars with over 56,000 reviews. $30 $25 WITH COUPON Shop Now

KitchenAid Electric Kettle Amazon KitchenAid Electric Kettle You can make a cup of tea easily with KitchenAid's electric kettle, which can hold 1.25 liters of water and comes in a variety of beautiful colors. $90 $80 Shop Now

Zwilling Enfinigy Electric Kettle Zwilling Zwilling Enfinigy Electric Kettle The compact Zwilling electric kettle is a favorite of those living in smaller spaces. It has all the features you want in an electric kettle and a cord winder for easy storage. $80 Shop Now

