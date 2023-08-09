Best Lists

The Best Electric Kettles for College Dorm Room Cooking and the Perfect Cup of Tea

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Best Electric Kettles
Getty

With the new semester right around the corner, back-to-school shopping lists are starting to take shape for those gearing up for college. As you prepare for move-in day, make sure you don't overlook your dorm room and off-campus cooking tools.

Gone are the days of having to turn on a stovetop burner to heat up the water for your French press coffee or morning tea. Electric kettles can boil water at the flick of a switch. Along with being a simpler and safer process, an electric tea kettle also heats up your water to the appropriate temperature, so you won't burn any delicate tea leaves when steeping your Earl Grey or Darjeeling. 

When choosing the best electric kettle, you want to consider functions like temperature control and rapid heating as well as the kettle's material and capacity. Whether you're a green tea drinker, a coffee connoisseur that loves a pour-over, or looking for a way to keep warm during freezing temperatures outside, we've rounded up the best electric kettles that are ideal for heating water to cook or make instant hot beverages in college dorms.

The Best Electric Kettles for College Students

Cuisinart CPK 17 PerfecTemp Electric Tea Kettle
Cuisinart PerfecTemp Electric Tea Kettle
Williams Sonoma
Cuisinart CPK 17 PerfecTemp Electric Tea Kettle

The Cuisinart PerfecTemp kettle is one of the best-sellers on the market. The one touch-controls have six different temperature settings for your preferred drink including green tea, white tea, herbal tea, black tea and more.

$100
Smeg Electric Kettle 3D Logo
Smeg Electric Kettle 3D Logo
Williams Sonoma
Smeg Electric Kettle 3D Logo

As well as having an adorable retro-style, the Smeg electric kettle has easy to read water levels and an auto-shutoff feature. But best of all, it comes in 13 beautiful colors. 

$220
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Amazon
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle

Serious coffee lovers will gush over this electric kettle from Fellow. The gooseneck kettle empties slowly making it great for pour-over coffees and it has superior functions while sporting a sleek and modern design. 

$165
Mueller Ultra Kettle
Mueller Ultra Kettle
Amazon
Mueller Ultra Kettle

This electric kettle is made with high-quality glass and a long-lasting lid to last you a lifetime. Customers love it, as currently, it's rated 4.7 out of 5 stars with over 56,000 reviews.

$30$25
WITH COUPON
KitchenAid Electric Kettle
KitchenAid Electric Kettle
Amazon
KitchenAid Electric Kettle

You can make a cup of tea easily with KitchenAid's electric kettle, which can hold 1.25 liters of water and comes in a variety of beautiful colors.

$90$80
Beautiful 1.7L One-Touch Electric Kettle
Beautiful 1.7L One-Touch Electric Kettle
Walmart
Beautiful 1.7L One-Touch Electric Kettle

This impressive electric kettle can boil seven cups of water in under seven minutes. Plus, it has a 60-minute keep-warm mode. 

$40
COSORI Electric Gooseneck Kettle
COSORI Electric Gooseneck Kettle
Amazon
COSORI Electric Gooseneck Kettle

One of Amazon's best-sellers, if you appreciate a well-brewed cup of coffee or tea, you'll love this electric kettle. 

$70
Zwilling Enfinigy Electric Kettle
Zwilling Enfinigy Electric Kettle
Zwilling
Zwilling Enfinigy Electric Kettle

The compact Zwilling electric kettle is a favorite of those living in smaller spaces. It has all the features you want in an electric kettle and a cord winder for easy storage. 

$80
Chantal Oslo Cordless Electric Kettle
Chantal Oslo Cordless Electric Kettle
Amazon
Chantal Oslo Cordless Electric Kettle

This Scandinavian-styled electric kettle features an angled resin handle with a blonde wood pattern, rapid boiling, auto shut-off, a convenient water level window, cool-touch design, and a stainless steel interior.

$80
Breville Variable Temp Luxe Kettle
Breville Variable Temp Luxe Kettle
Williams Sonoma
Breville Variable Temp Luxe Kettle

Get the optimal brew with the Breville Variable Temp Luxe Kettle which has five temperature settings. It also comes in six colors to best match your kitchen decor.

$200
Pukomc 1.8L Electric Water Kettle with Temperature Gauge
Pukomc 1.8L Electric Water Kettle with Temperature Gauge
Amazon
Pukomc 1.8L Electric Water Kettle with Temperature Gauge

If you want an electric tea kettle that stands out, this unique option with steampunk vibes from Amazon is for you. 

$60$54
WITH COUPON

