Whether you're savoring the last weeks of summer break or eagerly anticipating the return to class, there's no denying it — back-to-school shopping is tons of fun. With classes back in session either late August or early September, back-to-school deals are now officially in full swing, and Wayfair has huge savings on everything you need to deck out a new dorm room this fall.

Right now, Wayfair has deals on college living and dorm essentials. From bedding and lamps to storage and kitchen staples, you can easily turn your space into a proper home for the new semester without burning a hole in your wallet.

You don't want to put off back-to-school shopping until the last minute. College is already expensive enough, so it’s crucial to take advantage of back-to-school deals while you can. From affordable comforters and mattress pads to space-saving shoe racks and book shelves, shop Wayfair's best deals to feel prepared come the start of the new school year.

Best Back to School Bedding Deals

Peavler Comforter Set Wayfair Peavler Comforter Set Check out this floral comforter set for your dorm room. It's available in Twin and Twin XL sizes, and it's made from super soft 100% polyester microfiber. $67 $49 Shop Now

Dakota Fields Gerth Throw Blanket Wayfair Dakota Fields Gerth Throw Blanket Curl up in a throw blanket while studying for big exams or watching TV after class. Throw blankets are a must-have that offer an extra cozy layer to any corner of your space. $50 $40 Shop Now

Best Deals on Storage and Organization

Parker Upholstered Storage Ottoman Wayfair Parker Upholstered Storage Ottoman One of my favorite dorm room ideas: A storage ottoman that effortlessly stores shoes and other items while also providing extra seating space. Plus, you can place it near your bed to use as a stool. $217 $200 Shop Now

Utility Cart with Wheel Wayfair Utility Cart with Wheel This compact rolling cart is an ideal dorm room essential. Move it effortlessly to any corner that suits your needs and make the most of its petite size. Use it to store a diverse range of miscellaneous items such as food, haircare products and skincare essentials. $35 $30 Shop Now

Symple Stuff Cube Bookcase with Bins Wayfair Symple Stuff Cube Bookcase with Bins Make the most of the storage space in your dorm room with this awesome cube shelving. It's the perfect solution to maximize your storage potential. Simply pop in some baskets to create instant drawers and keep your things organized in style. $93 $72 Shop Now

Hanging Shoe Organizer Wayfair Hanging Shoe Organizer Keep your dorm closet in tip-top shape with this flexible hanging shoe closet organizer that's not just for shoes. $26 $21 Shop Now

Best Back to School Deals on Kitchen Essentials

Best Back to School Furniture Deals

