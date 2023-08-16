Wayfair Has Major Deals on College Dorm Room Essentials: Shop Bedding, Storage, Furniture and More
Whether you're savoring the last weeks of summer break or eagerly anticipating the return to class, there's no denying it — back-to-school shopping is tons of fun. With classes back in session either late August or early September, back-to-school deals are now officially in full swing, and Wayfair has huge savings on everything you need to deck out a new dorm room this fall.
Right now, Wayfair has deals on college living and dorm essentials. From bedding and lamps to storage and kitchen staples, you can easily turn your space into a proper home for the new semester without burning a hole in your wallet.
You don't want to put off back-to-school shopping until the last minute. College is already expensive enough, so it’s crucial to take advantage of back-to-school deals while you can. From affordable comforters and mattress pads to space-saving shoe racks and book shelves, shop Wayfair's best deals to feel prepared come the start of the new school year.
Best Back to School Bedding Deals
Highly durable and machine washable, this Twin and Twin XL double-stitched, down alternative comforter provides just the right amount of warmth all year long.
Check out this floral comforter set for your dorm room. It's available in Twin and Twin XL sizes, and it's made from super soft 100% polyester microfiber.
Elevate the style of your dorm room with this versatile quilt that effortlessly complements any aesthetic you're aiming for. Available in Twin and Twin XL.
For a quick, easy, and budget-friendly way to save on dorm room bedding, this hypoallergenic sheet set comes in Twin and Twin XL sizes. The set includes 1 fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet, and 2 pillowcases.
Infuse your dorm bed with a touch of glamour and luxury using this exquisite set of two satin pillowcases.
Mattress pads are a dorm essential, so grab this 4-inch topper while its on sale.
Curl up in a throw blanket while studying for big exams or watching TV after class. Throw blankets are a must-have that offer an extra cozy layer to any corner of your space.
Fold this faux fur blanket at the end of your dorm bad for added glam.
Best Deals on Storage and Organization
One of my favorite dorm room ideas: A storage ottoman that effortlessly stores shoes and other items while also providing extra seating space. Plus, you can place it near your bed to use as a stool.
This compact rolling cart is an ideal dorm room essential. Move it effortlessly to any corner that suits your needs and make the most of its petite size. Use it to store a diverse range of miscellaneous items such as food, haircare products and skincare essentials.
Make the most of the storage space in your dorm room with this awesome cube shelving. It's the perfect solution to maximize your storage potential. Simply pop in some baskets to create instant drawers and keep your things organized in style.
The perfect solution for cluttered closets, this open cube storage bin offers a helping hand for your dorm room organization efforts. Its convenient collapsible design is made from quality fabric and tucks away in small spaces with ease.
These dorm underbed storage compartments are the perfect companions for neatly storing clothes, towels, or extra sheets, maximizing your space in style.
Keep your dorm closet in tip-top shape with this flexible hanging shoe closet organizer that's not just for shoes.
This 50-piece hanger set is a dorm essential for keeping your back-to-school clothes organized.
Moved off campus and need extra storage in your new bathroom or kitchen? This shelving unit has adjustable leveling feet to fit your space.
Elevate your dorm desk organization with this stackable makeup organizer. It's the perfect solution to keep your cosmetics in order and within easy reach.
Best Back to School Deals on Kitchen Essentials
Mini fridges are a must-have for any dorm room. Store refreshments, foods, frozens, and sweets in this compact fridge.
Just because you're in a dorm doesn't mean you can't make smoothies. This portable blender can crush frozen fruits and ingredients into a delicious blend.
Don't overlook the importance of food storage. Grab these top-rated containers from a renowned brand and ensure your meals and snacks stay fresh and organized.
Another dorm room essential for keeping the space clean.
Best Back to School Furniture Deals
Storage, extra seating, stool to get on your bed. There's nothing this versatile ottoman can't do.
Doing late-night work in bed has never been easier. Study comfortably with this bed laptop desk.
When the dorm AC just won't do, this highly-rated tower fan will help to keep air clean and cool in your living space.
A good desk lamp is essential for a healthy studying routine.
