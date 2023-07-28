College Dorm Room Essentials for Freshman Year, According to Upperclassmen Who Know Best
Believe it or not, back-to-school shopping season is upon us!
For incoming college freshmen, knowing what to pack for your first year in a dorm room is daunting. With limited experience being away from home and the constraints of a small living space, it's challenging to gauge what dorm essentials need to come along for the university journey and what can be left behind.
Of course, there are necessities: from bedding and storage to kitchen and beauty. But aside from the obvious items like comforters, laundry baskets and shower caddies, many incoming students often find themselves wondering what other important things need to make the packing list.
Hi! My name is Erin Glassmacher, and I'm a writing intern at ET and a senior in college. Three years ago, I was in your shoes as an incoming freshman, and trust me: I know your anxiety.
The months leading up to college move-in day were entirely overwhelming and full of uncertainty about what college life would be like. The prospect of buying new dorm products only added to the worry. Over the past three years, I have not only envied the things my friends had in their dorms that I did not, but I have also discovered the quintessential must-haves for the dorm experience. Now I'm going to pass those tips on to you!
Thanks to TikTok and my best friends' inspiration, I've rounded up my top recommendations to help make your college dorm preparation a breeze. Below, shop the best college dorm room essentials that I wish I'd had my freshman year.
Dorm Room Bedding Essentials
Dorm beds can feel stiff, so add more comfort to your Twin/Twin XL bed with this gel foam mattress topper.
A mattress pad goes over your mattress and mattress topper for protection and an extra layer of softness.
Check out this floral comforter set for your dorm room. It's available in Twin and Twin XL sizes, and it's made from super soft 100% polyester microfiber.
If you're looking for a neutral color to stay on theme, this beige comforter set is both comfortable and stylish.
Microfiber sheets are the best choice for a dorm bed, as they provide quality comfort and are easy to wash.
Satin pillowcases protect skin and hair from damage that comes along with traditional pillowcases.
With over 228,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, these plush bounce-back pillows are designed to keep you cool at night and are an affordable dorm room essential.
A dorm bed with a headboard is the ultimate upgrade (if your residence life allows it, of course). Pro tip: Use zip ties to secure the headboard at the perfect height.
For the hot or stressed sleepers, add this cooling blanket to your college packing list to keep you comfortable all night while also feeling like your being hugged.
Not just any throw blanket, this Barefoot Dreams cozy blanket is loved by celebs. One reviewer even said "I have never loved a blanket more in my life."
Dorm Room Storage Essentials
These are a holy grail for transporting your belongings on move-in day, especially if you have five flights of stairs to climb and no elevator (like I did).
Fit these foldable fabric organizers under your dorm bed or in your closet.
Maximize closet space with these clothes hangers that can hold up to 10 clothing items.
An absolute essential: Every college dorm uses at least a handful of Command Strips and Command Hooks to hang jackets, towels and more.
Have your go-to items right in reach of your bed with this multi-pocketed caddy.
Store shoes, clothes, blankets, towels and more under your bed with easy accessibility.
Keep your dorm closet in tip-top shape with this flexible hanging shoe closet organizer that's not just for shoes.
This compact rolling cart is an ideal dorm room essential. Move it effortlessly to any corner that suits your needs and make the most of its petite size. Use it to store a diverse range of miscellaneous items such as food, haircare products and skincare essentials.
One of my favorite dorm room ideas: A storage ottoman that effortlessly stores shoes and other items while also providing extra seating space. Plus, you can place it near your bed to use as a stool.
Storage Hack: Combine this shelving unit with cube storage bins for a cute way to maximize your under-bed storage space.
Dorm Room Kitchen Essentials
A mini trash can can be stored easily. If you choose a cute color, they will blend right in with dorm decor.
Stay hydrated during your busy days with this cult-favorite water bottle.
In a dorm, you only need basic kitchen supplies. Keep them all in one place with this over-the-fridge caddy from Amazon.
Feel at ease with clean water available at all times. This Brita filter can sit in your dorm fridge and be filled up in the bathroom sink.
Dorm Room Beauty Essentials
As a college freshman, invest in a wrap towel for trips back and forth from the communal bathroom.
I prefer a plastic shower caddy over a mesh shower caddy because they're easy to keep clean and have less chance of growing mold.
Shower shoes are a girl's (and guy's) best friend in college dorms.
Everyone needs a cute and cozy robe for after the shower and lounging at in the dorm in style.
Dorm overhead lighting will not do you justice when putting on makeup, so invest in a larger makeup mirror with lights.
This trending beauty product from Revlon is an affordable alternative for a college student, compared to the Dyson Air Wrap drying brush.
For days when you don't have time to wash your hair, dry shampoo is a life saver.
Other Dorm Room Essentials
When choosing how you're going to store your laundry, upright hampers are the right move, and this one has wheels for extra accessibility.
Dorm rooms get a little too stuffy and hot sometimes, so place this near your bed or desk to cool you down during the school year.
Lie in bed while doing work or watching movies with this lap desk.
Handheld vacuums are the way to go as a college freshman, and this model from Black + Decker is great at picking up dirt, dust and other debris.
A good pair of slippers is a necessity while walking around the dorm. Here's a cute pair my roommate loved.
There are definitely not enough outlets in dorms, so be sure to add one or two of these power strips to your college packing list.
Keep the air in your dorm room clean with an air purifier.
A steamer is a great alternative to your traditional clothing iron for a college student. This will come in handy when you have an interview or need to iron a formal dress.
