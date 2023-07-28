Believe it or not, back-to-school shopping season is upon us!

For incoming college freshmen, knowing what to pack for your first year in a dorm room is daunting. With limited experience being away from home and the constraints of a small living space, it's challenging to gauge what dorm essentials need to come along for the university journey and what can be left behind.

Of course, there are necessities: from bedding and storage to kitchen and beauty. But aside from the obvious items like comforters, laundry baskets and shower caddies, many incoming students often find themselves wondering what other important things need to make the packing list.

Hi! My name is Erin Glassmacher, and I'm a writing intern at ET and a senior in college. Three years ago, I was in your shoes as an incoming freshman, and trust me: I know your anxiety.

The months leading up to college move-in day were entirely overwhelming and full of uncertainty about what college life would be like. The prospect of buying new dorm products only added to the worry. Over the past three years, I have not only envied the things my friends had in their dorms that I did not, but I have also discovered the quintessential must-haves for the dorm experience. Now I'm going to pass those tips on to you!

Thanks to TikTok and my best friends' inspiration, I've rounded up my top recommendations to help make your college dorm preparation a breeze. Below, shop the best college dorm room essentials that I wish I'd had my freshman year.

Dorm Room Bedding Essentials

Peavler Comforter Set Wayfair Peavler Comforter Set Check out this floral comforter set for your dorm room. It's available in Twin and Twin XL sizes, and it's made from super soft 100% polyester microfiber. $67 $43 Shop Now

Luna Cooling Bamboo Weighted Blanket Luna Luna Cooling Bamboo Weighted Blanket For the hot or stressed sleepers, add this cooling blanket to your college packing list to keep you comfortable all night while also feeling like your being hugged. $110 $77 WITH CODE: JULY20 Shop Now

Dorm Room Storage Essentials

Bedside Caddy Amazon Bedside Caddy Have your go-to items right in reach of your bed with this multi-pocketed caddy. $31 $17 Shop Now

Hanging Shoe Organizer Wayfair Hanging Shoe Organizer Keep your dorm closet in tip-top shape with this flexible hanging shoe closet organizer that's not just for shoes. $26 $21 Shop Now

AMADA Utility Cart with Wheels Wayfair AMADA Utility Cart with Wheels This compact rolling cart is an ideal dorm room essential. Move it effortlessly to any corner that suits your needs and make the most of its petite size. Use it to store a diverse range of miscellaneous items such as food, haircare products and skincare essentials. $39 $34 Shop Now

Parker Upholstered Storage Ottoman Wayfair Parker Upholstered Storage Ottoman One of my favorite dorm room ideas: A storage ottoman that effortlessly stores shoes and other items while also providing extra seating space. Plus, you can place it near your bed to use as a stool. $217 $143 Shop Now

Dorm Room Kitchen Essentials

Brita Water Filter Pitcher Amazon Brita Water Filter Pitcher Feel at ease with clean water available at all times. This Brita filter can sit in your dorm fridge and be filled up in the bathroom sink. $24 Shop Now

Dorm Room Beauty Essentials

Plastic Shower Caddy Basket Amazon Plastic Shower Caddy Basket I prefer a plastic shower caddy over a mesh shower caddy because they're easy to keep clean and have less chance of growing mold. $15 Shop Now

The Drew Robe Hill House Home The Drew Robe Everyone needs a cute and cozy robe for after the shower and lounging at in the dorm in style. $125 $56 Shop Now

Lighted Makeup Mirror Amazon Lighted Makeup Mirror Dorm overhead lighting will not do you justice when putting on makeup, so invest in a larger makeup mirror with lights. $60 $40 Shop Now

Other Dorm Room Essentials

Personal Fan Wayfair Personal Fan Dorm rooms get a little too stuffy and hot sometimes, so place this near your bed or desk to cool you down during the school year. $22 $18 Shop Now

Hilife Steamer for Clothes Amazon Hilife Steamer for Clothes A steamer is a great alternative to your traditional clothing iron for a college student. This will come in handy when you have an interview or need to iron a formal dress. $39 $26 WITH COUPON Shop Now

