School's been out for summer, but before we know it, that school bell will be ringing again. Whether you're attending your final year of college or have a kiddo starting preschool, it's time to start back-to-school shopping.
While it may seem strange to focus on school supplies in the middle of the summer, some deals can't wait. Shopping for school supplies can quickly add up and Amazon is serving up major discounts for all your back-to-school needs. We've scoured Amazon to find discounts on just about everything you'll need for the return to school.
From stylish backpacks to powerful laptops to popular school supplies and adorable lunch boxes, you can get ready for the new school year — and save some money in the process — with the help of Amazon's best back-to-school savings. We want to make sure you get an A+ for your back-to-school shopping, so we've studied up and found the best Amazon deals on school essentials.
Below, shop the best laptop deals, backpack and lunchbox deals and school supply deals.
Best Back-to-School Deals on School Supplies
Here are some items you (or your kiddo) may need for the new school year. Score brownie points with the teacher by grabbing extras for the classroom.
You can never have too many spiral notebooks and right now they're more than 50% off. With your purchase, you'll also get access to Five Star's smartphone app which allows you to scan your notes and study them on the go.
Color coordinate your school notes, or just have colorful notes to pass to your friends under the desk when you shop this Paper Mate pack with 12 different colored pens.
Sticking with black ink doesn't need to be boring. Take, for example, these cute constellation pens, which hold black ink in out-of-this-world colorful casing.
Good school organization starts with the right kind of folders.
We all make mistakes, but with this BIC white-out tape, no one ever needs to know.
See everything at a glance when using this mesh pencil case.
Doing homework and taking notes is more enticing when you have super cute mechanical pencils.
Take studying to the next level when you purchase this 24-count highlighter pack, which are currently discounted by 70%.
Best Back-to-School Deals on Backpacks and Lunchboxes
Backpacks and lunchboxes are back-to-school essentials for keeping your homework safe and your brain fueled.
The iconic Adidas logo makes this a popular back-to-school option for kids.
With a multitude of colors and styles, this backpack from High Sierra can keep up with all your needs.
With this lunchbox set, you'll get an insulated lunchbox, ice pack and bento box with utensils.
Not only is this backpack stylish and large enough to fit your laptop and books, it also has a USB charging port to keep your laptop and phone charged.
With over 6,800 reviews, this insulated lunch bag has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. Save over 20% on this stylish bag that is large enough to hold plenty of food for kids or adults.
TikTok loves these stackable bento boxes that keep your food separated and have built-in storage for the provided utensils.
This travel laptop backpack has multiple pockets and a special large laptop compartment to make traveling to and from campus with all your tech easier. It contains multiple hidden anti-theft pockets and has a luggage strap for added convenience. It also features a built-in USB port on the outside of the bag, so you can plug in anywhere, even on the go.
Best Back-to-School Laptop Deals
From Apple MacBooks to Lenovo deals, keep up with your homework by upgrading to one of these speedy laptops with ample storage.
The 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop is a portable powerhouse. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. This MacBook Pro deal is one of the best seen in any Apple laptop.
Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this Apple Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal.
This lightweight and portable Lenovo laptop comes equipped with everything you need to work at home or on the go. It's slim, with a 15.6-inch screen, Intel Core i5 U processor, and Intel Iris Xe GPU, so it can tackle meetings, PowerPoints, or whatever you need to do from your at-home workstation or while on your commute.
Crafted to keep you productive and entertained from anywhere, the HP 14-inch diagonal laptop combines long-lasting battery life with a thin and portable, micro-edge bezel design. With its thin and light design, you can take this PC anywhere.
Ready to tackle anything with high speeds, a large screen and hours of battery power, this Galaxy Book3 Pro stands above the rest. Instantly save $300 on this superb laptop with Amazon.
Best Back-to-School Headphone Deals
Block out study distractions with these Amazon deals on AirPods and noise-canceling headphones from Beats, JBL and more.
Enjoy your go-to entertainment on the school bus with the AirPods Pro (Second Generation). With longer battery life and greater noise canceling abilities, you will be able to tune out to your favorite song, podcast, movie or TV series.
Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-canceling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions foran exceptionally comfortable fit that will have her dancing to her favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more.
These headphones produce award-winning sound and come in 4 different colorways for your student to choose from. Save over $65 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones.
Save over $100 on the Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones that deliver premium sound while blocking external noise with Active Noise Cancelling.
