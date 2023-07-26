Shopping for school supplies can quickly add up, which is why it's best not to save your checklist for the end of summer when you'll be fighting the clock to find discounts on the essentials. If you need of a new laptop for classes and homework, Amazon's back-to-school sale is offering can't-miss deals on best-selling tech brands like Apple, Samsung, Lenovo and more.

While Amazon Prime Day may be over, there are still plenty of incredible deals for bargain hunters and students gearing up for the new school year. Right now, you can snag a MacBook Air at its best-ever price and save hundreds on Lenovo's IdeaPads. No matter what your needs are — from gaming to productivity to casual browsing — there's a laptop on sale that will fit your budget.

We've tracked down the best back-to-school laptop deals available at Amazon now. Not only will these deals tick an item off your back-to-school wish list, but they might just motivate you to study harder too. From Samsung Galaxy Books to the newest MacBooks, here are the biggest laptop savings to score right now.

Best Back-to-School Laptop Deals on Amazon

13" Apple MacBook Air Amazon 13" Apple MacBook Air With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power. $999 $750 Shop Now

HP 15.6 Inch Laptop Amazon HP 15.6 Inch Laptop Stay up to speed on the latest tech and invest in this high performance HP laptop. The device features Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 11th Generation Intel Core i5 to deliver crisp visuals and best-in-class connectivity. $660 $463 Shop Now

Dell Inspiron 16 5635 Notebook Amazon Dell Inspiron 16 5635 Notebook Get a jump on your back-to-school shopping with this Dell Inspiron that's now marked down to its lowest price. Along with its fast processing speed and quality resolution, it has built-in technology that reduces blue light to protect your eyes. $1,050 $750 Shop Now

HP Pavilion Plus 14" Amazon HP Pavilion Plus 14" If you need a no-frills business-centered laptop for on-the-go work, you can't go wrong with this HP Pavilion. It's extremely thin and lightweight, and boasts a sharp and bright 90Hz, 2.8k OLED screen. It also comes with a webcam, so you can jump online for any meeting that pops up and be seen with crystal clarity. $1,300 $1,155 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

