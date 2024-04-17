Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market. Powerful, lightweight, and easy to use, iPads are perfect for watching your favorite TV shows, sending emails, playing games, and even taking notes in class. If you're looking for a powerful workhorse that can do almost everything your laptop can do, there are excellent iPad deals available at Amazon right now.

No matter if you’re eyeing the ultra-portable iPad Air or the 10th generation iPad, which is one of the best overall tablets out there, you can save up to $100 on a variety of iPad models. On sale for $100 off, Apple's 10th-gen iPad comes with two years of AppleCare+ as part of this bundle deal. The 64GB, Wi-Fi enabled tablet boasts a larger 10.9-inch display, Magic Keyboard Folio support, and the latest iPadOS 16 software.

There’s also an Amazon deal on the iPad Mini that's ideal for traveling this spring and summer. The iPad Mini weighs less than a pound and has a smaller 8.3-inch screen, taking up very little space in your bag. With so many Apple deals on Amazon right now, we've rounded up all the best iPad deals to shop today.

Best iPad Deals in April 2024

Apple iPad (9th Generation) Amazon Apple iPad (9th Generation) The Apple 10.2" iPad features a Retina display with 2160 x 1620 resolution for crisp details and vivid colors, making it an ideal companion for watching movies, creating content, and much more. $329 $249 Shop Now

