The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event is right around the corner. Just like the main Prime Day sale that takes place every summer, this two-day event is the perfect opportunity to score some big savings on tech from names like Apple, Samsung, Fire HD, and more.

Slated for October 10 and 11, Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days will be available for Prime members in the U.S. and 19 additional countries. Prime members get exclusive access to some of the year's hottest early Black Friday deals before November even gets here. That means dozens of deals on tech standouts like laptops, tablets, headphones, TVs and more will be on sale and ripe for the picking.

But you don't have to wait until October to shop. Amazon has already rolled out a slew of deals to jumpstart your saving spree. The big names in tech are all here, with hefty discounts on some of the biggest gadgets and gizmos you use the most.

Whether you're on the hunt for the perfect laptop, the best-sounding headphones, or a tablet you can rely on as your daily driver on your commute, there's a deal with your name on it. And let's not forget Amazon's very own tech, with the Fire and Echo lines.

Below, we've gathered the best Amazon October Prime Day tech deals that you can buy ahead of the shopping event.

The Best Amazon October Prime Day Laptop Deals

13" 2020 Apple MacBook Air Amazon 13" 2020 Apple MacBook Air This lightweight MacBook boasts 18 hours of battery life and can handle multitasking with ease thanks to its Apple M1 chip and 8-core CPU. It's the perfect MacBook for work or catching up with your favorite TV shows and movies on the go. $999 $750 Shop Now

2022 Apple MacBook Pro Amazon 2022 Apple MacBook Pro The 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop is a portable powerhouse. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. This MacBook Pro deal is one of the best seen in any Apple laptop. $1,499 $1,249 512GB Storage Shop Now $1,299 $1,049 256GB ​​​​​​​Storage Shop Now

14" 2023 Apple MacBook Pro Amazon 14" 2023 Apple MacBook Pro This powerhouse of a laptop is a souped-up version of the MacBook Pro line, thanks to the Apple M2 Pro chip within. Whether you need to cut video, edit photos or put together presentations, it can handle anything that comes its way. $1,999 $1,949 Shop Now

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 Amazon Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is another great-looking, high-end piece of tech that has oomph where it counts. It's perfect for more intensive tasks as well as casual browsing. It includes a 12th Gen Intel Core processor, comfortable keyboard, and a responsive 13.5” PixelSense touchscreen. It also packs fantastic speakers and surround sound, so if your learner is pursuing a multimedia career, this might be another great pick akin to the MacBook Pro. $999 $872 Shop Now

HP Pavilion 15 Amazon HP Pavilion 15 This reliable HP laptop is kitted out for anyone in the family to use, especially with a great touchscreen that gives it the versatility of a tablet with the precision of a keyboard and mouse, should you prefer to navigate that way. $945 $737 Shop Now

MSI Pulse GL66 15.6" Gaming Laptop Amazon MSI Pulse GL66 15.6" Gaming Laptop This powerful gaming laptop is primed and ready to handle all the latest games. It can do this thanks to its Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia RTX 3070, designed to take all your games to the next level. It even features an RGB keyboard. $1,600 $1,280 Shop Now

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop Amazon Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop The sleek Razer Blade 15 is a stealthy powerhouse, with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti on board, as well as a 12th Gen Intel 14-Core i7 CPU. There's also 1 TB SSD for plenty of install space. Its matte black color with RGB lights lends a "professional gamer" look to it as well. $3,000 $2,000 Shop Now

The Best Amazon October Prime Day Tablet Deals

2022 12.9" Apple iPad Pro Amazon 2022 12.9" Apple iPad Pro The latest and greatest iPad Pro boasts the same M2 chip as the MacBook's for super fast connectivity. It's also compatible with the Apple Pencil and other peripherals to turn it into the ultimate portable workstation. $1,099 $999 Shop Now

2022 10.9" Apple iPad Amazon 2022 10.9" Apple iPad These candy-colored iPads are perfect for casual and hardcore users alike, with the ability to juggle multiple apps at once. Play games, watch TV shows and movies, and use the Apple Pencil to take notes, sketch and more, all at a budget price. $449 $400 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Samsung's best and brightest tablet delivers fantastic-looking visuals with a 12.4-inch screen and 8K resolution. Plus, its super-fast speeds make it a great choice for work or play, no matter what you get up to with this device. $1,120 $1,000 Shop Now

The Best Amazon October Prime Day Headphone Deals

Echo Buds (2023 Release) Amazon Echo Buds (2023 Release) Get rich and balanced sound with the newly released Echo Buds. You can listen to five hours of music without interruption and use Alexa on-the-go when wearing these earbuds. $50 $35 Shop Now

Echo Buds (2nd Gen) Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) These earbuds have active noise cancellation and can stream music, play podcasts or read Audible audiobooks with the help of your Alexa app. These earbuds will give you five hours of playback on a single charge, or 15 hours with the help of the charging case. $140 $85 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro These wireless earbuds fit snugly and securely in-ear for up to 20 hours of bass-thumping, crystal-clear music, podcasts, or calls. They also come with a charging case for another battery boost when the music stops. $230 $184 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Live These low-profile buds are perfect for listening to any type of content on the go, whether you want to pump up the newest pop albums or take in some podcasts. $150 $70 Shop Now

The Best Amazon October Prime Day Smartwatch Deals

Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation Amazon Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation The Apple Watch SE has essential features to keep students connected, active, and healthy. SE is twice as fast and has a 30% larger display than the Series 3. Plus, it features great safety features like fall detection and Emergency SOS. $240 $220 Shop Now

Garmin vivoactive 4S Smartwatch Amazon Garmin vivoactive 4S Smartwatch You can wear this smartwatch for seven days before needing a charge. That way, you can track your workouts during the day and your sleep patterns during the night without having to take it off. $330 $219 Shop Now

