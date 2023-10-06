Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon October Prime Day Tech Deals You Can Shop Now: Apple, Samsung, Microsoft and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Tech Deals
Getty
By Brittany Vincent
Updated: 11:09 AM PDT, October 6, 2023

Beat the rush and shop these Amazon tech deals ahead of October's Prime Big Deal Days.

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event is right around the corner. Just like the main Prime Day sale that takes place every summer, this two-day event is the perfect opportunity to score some big savings on tech from names like Apple, Samsung, Fire HD, and more.

Slated for October 10 and 11, Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days will be available for Prime members in the U.S. and 19 additional countries. Prime members get exclusive access to some of the year's hottest early Black Friday deals before November even gets here. That means dozens of deals on tech standouts like laptops, tablets, headphones, TVs and more will be on sale and ripe for the picking. 

But you don't have to wait until October to shop. Amazon has already rolled out a slew of deals to jumpstart your saving spree. The big names in tech are all here, with hefty discounts on some of the biggest gadgets and gizmos you use the most.  

Whether you're on the hunt for the perfect laptop, the best-sounding headphones, or a tablet you can rely on as your daily driver on your commute, there's a deal with your name on it. And let's not forget Amazon's very own tech, with the Fire and Echo lines. 

Below, we've gathered the best Amazon October Prime Day tech deals that you can buy ahead of the shopping event. 

The Best Amazon October Prime Day Laptop Deals

13" 2020 Apple MacBook Air

13" 2020 Apple MacBook Air
Amazon

13" 2020 Apple MacBook Air

This lightweight MacBook boasts 18 hours of battery life and can handle multitasking with ease thanks to its Apple M1 chip and 8-core CPU. It's the perfect MacBook for work or catching up with your favorite TV shows and movies on the go. 

$999 $750

Shop Now

2022 Apple MacBook Pro

2022 Apple MacBook Pro
Amazon

2022 Apple MacBook Pro

The 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop is a portable powerhouse. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. This MacBook Pro deal is one of the best seen in any Apple laptop.

$1,499 $1,249

512GB Storage

Shop Now

$1,299 $1,049

256GB ​​​​​​​Storage

Shop Now

14" 2023 Apple MacBook Pro

14" 2023 Apple MacBook Pro
Amazon

14" 2023 Apple MacBook Pro

This powerhouse of a laptop is a souped-up version of the MacBook Pro line, thanks to the Apple M2 Pro chip within. Whether you need to cut video, edit photos or put together presentations, it can handle anything that comes its way.

$1,999 $1,949

Shop Now

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5
Amazon

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is another great-looking, high-end piece of tech that has oomph where it counts. It's perfect for more intensive tasks as well as casual browsing. It includes a 12th Gen Intel Core processor, comfortable keyboard, and a responsive 13.5” PixelSense touchscreen. It also packs fantastic speakers and surround sound, so if your learner is pursuing a multimedia career, this might be another great pick akin to the MacBook Pro.

$999 $872

Shop Now

HP Pavilion 15

HP Pavilion 15
Amazon

HP Pavilion 15

This reliable HP laptop is kitted out for anyone in the family to use, especially with a great touchscreen that gives it the versatility of a tablet with the precision of a keyboard and mouse, should you prefer to navigate that way. 

$945 $737

Shop Now

MSI Pulse GL66 15.6" Gaming Laptop

MSI Pulse GL66 15.6" Gaming Laptop
Amazon

MSI Pulse GL66 15.6" Gaming Laptop

This powerful gaming laptop is primed and ready to handle all the latest games. It can do this thanks to its Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia RTX 3070, designed to take all your games to the next level. It even features an RGB keyboard. 

$1,600 $1,280

Shop Now

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop
Amazon

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop

The sleek Razer Blade 15 is a stealthy powerhouse, with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti on board, as well as a 12th Gen Intel 14-Core i7 CPU. There's also 1 TB SSD for plenty of install space. Its matte black color with RGB lights lends a "professional gamer" look to it as well. 

$3,000 $2,000

Shop Now

The Best Amazon October Prime Day Tablet Deals

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet
Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet

Get everything in Fire HD 10, plus wireless charging, a brighter display, 4 GB RAM, a long-lasting 12-hour battery, and a soft-touch finish with this Amazon October Prime Day deal.

$180 $95

Shop Now

Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet + Kids Stylus Bundle

Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet + Kids Stylus Bundle
Amazon

Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet + Kids Stylus Bundle

The Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet + Kids Stylus bundle is a great value. You get the Fire HD 10 with a bright, crisp display as well as an array of ad-free books, games, and videos. Its robust Kid-Proof case shields against daily wear and tear, while the Kids Stylus is ergonomically designed for young hands, making tablet use fun and easy. 

$217 $137

Shop Now

2022 12.9" Apple iPad Pro

2022 12.9" Apple iPad Pro
Amazon

2022 12.9" Apple iPad Pro

The latest and greatest iPad Pro boasts the same M2 chip as the MacBook's for super fast connectivity. It's also compatible with the Apple Pencil and other peripherals to turn it into the ultimate portable workstation. 

$1,099 $999

Shop Now

2022 10.9" Apple iPad

2022 10.9" Apple iPad
Amazon

2022 10.9" Apple iPad

These candy-colored iPads are perfect for casual and hardcore users alike, with the ability to juggle multiple apps at once. Play games, watch TV shows and movies, and use the Apple Pencil to take notes, sketch and more, all at a budget price.

$449 $400

Shop Now

2022 8.3" Apple iPad Mini

2022 8.3" Apple iPad Mini
Amazon

2022 8.3" Apple iPad Mini

The diminutive iPad Mini may be fun-sized, but it's still all business. It's the perfect compromise between what iOS can offer and portability. It's every bit as capable as the larger models, but in a smaller, powerful package. 

$499 $400

Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+
Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+

Samsung's best and brightest tablet delivers fantastic-looking visuals with a 12.4-inch screen and 8K resolution. Plus, its super-fast speeds make it a great choice for work or play, no matter what you get up to with this device. 

$1,120 $1,000

Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+
Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

This Android tablet may not be the newest of Samsung's slate, but its large, great-looking screen lends gorgeous, eye-popping crispness and color to whatever you're looking at. 

$900 $820

Shop Now

The Best Amazon October Prime Day Headphone Deals

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Apple's premium headphones offer crystal-clear clarity with a lightweight rubber headband, spacious and comfortable earcups, and excellent noise cancellation.

$549 $480

Shop Now

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

These long-lasting noise-cancelling headphones offer crisp treble and booming bass as well as plush earcups. There are several fashionable colors to choose from, too. 

$200 $129

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)
Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

Get a pair of Apple's ubiquitous earbuds that come with a handy charging case, immersive sound with noise cancellation and reliable sweat and water resistance that makes them perfect for the gym. 

$249 $200

Shop Now

Echo Buds (2023 Release)

Echo Buds (2023 Release)
Amazon

Echo Buds (2023 Release)

Get rich and balanced sound with the newly released Echo Buds. You can listen to five hours of music without interruption and use Alexa on-the-go when wearing these earbuds. 

$50 $35

Shop Now

Echo Buds (2nd Gen)

Echo Buds (2nd Gen)
Amazon

Echo Buds (2nd Gen)

These earbuds have active noise cancellation and can stream music, play podcasts or read Audible audiobooks with the help of your Alexa app. These earbuds will give you five hours of playback on a single charge, or 15 hours with the help of the charging case.

$140 $85

Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

These wireless earbuds fit snugly and securely in-ear for up to 20 hours of bass-thumping, crystal-clear music, podcasts, or calls. They also come with a charging case for another battery boost when the music stops. 

$230 $184

Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

These low-profile buds are perfect for listening to any type of content on the go, whether you want to pump up the newest pop albums or take in some podcasts. 

$150 $70

Shop Now

The Best Amazon October Prime Day Smartwatch Deals

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS + Cellular)

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS + Cellular)
Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS + Cellular)

Fitness fanatics or those who like to be mindful about their health, will love the Apple Watch 8 which has the most advanced health features yet. It can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen, track temperature changes, record sleep stages and has advanced workout metrics.

$529 $399

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS)

Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS)
Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS)

The newest Apple Watch Series 9 is discounted just in time for Amazon's October Prime Day.

$441 $390

Shop Now

Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation

Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation
Amazon

Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation

The Apple Watch SE has essential features to keep students connected, active, and healthy. SE is twice as fast and has a 30% larger display than the Series 3. Plus, it features great safety features like fall detection and Emergency SOS.

$240 $220

Shop Now

Garmin vivoactive 4S Smartwatch

Garmin vivoactive 4S Smartwatch
Amazon

Garmin vivoactive 4S Smartwatch

You can wear this smartwatch for seven days before needing a charge. That way, you can track your workouts during the day and your sleep patterns during the night without having to take it off. 

$330 $219

Shop Now

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 5

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 5
Amazon

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 5

Score a discount off this Samsung Galaxy Watch during Amazon's October Prime Day.

$310 $279

Shop Now

The sales ahead of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best early October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin. 

RELATED CONTENT:

The Newest Apple Watch Series 9 Is on Sale at Ahead of Amazon October Prime Day 2023

Sales & Deals

The Newest Apple Watch Series 9 Is on Sale at Ahead of Amazon October Prime Day 2023

The Best Early October Prime Day Laptop Deals: Apple, Lenovo and More

Tech

The Best Early October Prime Day Laptop Deals: Apple, Lenovo and More

Save Up to 50% on Amazon Fire Tablets for the Whole Family with Early October Prime Day Deals

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Amazon Fire Tablets for the Whole Family with Early October Prime Day Deals

The Best Early October Prime Day Deals on Devices for Kids: Save up to 57% on Echo Dot, Tablets and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Early October Prime Day Deals on Devices for Kids: Save up to 57% on Echo Dot, Tablets and More

Amazon Takes $100 Off Apple's Studio Display 5K Monitor Ahead of October Prime Day

Tech

Amazon Takes $100 Off Apple's Studio Display 5K Monitor Ahead of October Prime Day

The Best Early October Prime Day Apple Deals You Can Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Early October Prime Day Apple Deals You Can Shop Now

The Best iPad Deals to Shop Ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day

Sales & Deals

The Best iPad Deals to Shop Ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Are $50 Off Ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day

Sales & Deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Are $50 Off Ahead of Amazon's October Prime Day

Apple's M1 MacBook Air Is On Sale for Its All-Time Low Price Right Now

Tech

Apple's M1 MacBook Air Is On Sale for Its All-Time Low Price Right Now

The Best Early Walmart Holiday Deals You Can Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Walmart Holiday Deals You Can Shop Now

The 24 Best Amazon Fashion Deals to Shop Ahead of October Prime Day

Sales & Deals

The 24 Best Amazon Fashion Deals to Shop Ahead of October Prime Day

The Best Early Amazon October Prime Day Home and Kitchen Deals

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Amazon October Prime Day Home and Kitchen Deals

Save Up to 35% on Hydro Flasks for All-Day Hydration This Fall

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 35% on Hydro Flasks for All-Day Hydration This Fall

Amazon Releases Dates for October Prime Day: Get the Details

Sales & Deals

Amazon Releases Dates for October Prime Day: Get the Details

The Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans to Shop for Fall 2023

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans to Shop for Fall 2023

Save on Samsung's Galaxy S22 and S23 Series Ahead of October Prime Day

Sales & Deals

Save on Samsung's Galaxy S22 and S23 Series Ahead of October Prime Day

Bose's Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Are $90 Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

Bose's Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Are $90 Off Right Now

The Best Fall Maxi Dresses on Amazon — All Under $100

Style

The Best Fall Maxi Dresses on Amazon — All Under $100

Tags: