Prime Day savings are back. Amazon’s fall Prime Day — called Prime Big Deal Days — is officially here, and if you want to save big on a new laptop, the retailer is offering significant discounts on Apple's MacBooks during the event. One of the best deals you can get for the next 48 hours only is on the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. All four colors are $250 off, which is an all-time low price for the latest MacBook Air.

Amazon is also currently offering $250 off Apple's M1 MacBook Air for its lowest price. The MacBook Air is one of the best everyday laptops students and professionals can buy. Right now, Amazon is offering 25% off Apple's MacBook Air in your choice of three colors: Silver, Gray, or Gold. This Prime Day MacBook deal brings the laptop's price down to $750, which is on par with what we saw during Prime Day in July.

13" Apple MacBook Air Amazon 13" Apple MacBook Air With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power. $999 $750 Shop Now

With a speedy Intel Core i3 Dual-Core chip (10th generation) built-in, 8GB of unified memory, 256GB of storage and Apple’s proprietary processing chip, the M1, this lightweight MacBook will have you flying through the day. The laptop also features up to 18 hours of battery life for all-day computing.

Apple introduced the Magic Keyboard in 2020 for more comfortable typing, so you can take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. For anyone who likes to stream their favorite TV shows and movies from their laptop, the MacBook Air has a vivid Retina display and True Tone lighting technology to bring you an incredible picture.

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

