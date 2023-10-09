Amazon's fall savings event, Prime Big Deal Days, arrives tomorrow with 48 hours of Black Friday-level deals exclusively for Prime members. Ahead of the massive sale on October 10 and 11, the deals on Apple devices are already proving to be some of the best of the year. Amazon is now offering the lowest price of the year on Apple’s AirPods 2.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Powered by the Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge. $129 $89 Shop Now

The previous-generation earbuds are now on sale for $89, which is even cheaper than the Prime Day price we saw in July. At over 30% off, the high-performing AirPods 2 feature a true wireless design with a 24-hour battery life thanks to the Lightning-enabled charging case.

Whether you're playing games or listening to music, the H1 chip in the AirPods 2 delivers high-quality sound. It is easy to pair them with your Apple devices and always stay connected. If you're shopping on a budget, these are the most affordable AirPods you can get.

Not a Prime member? You can sign up for a 30-day free trial to shop Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, test out the service, and cancel any time. Below, check out all the best Prime Day AirPods deals available right now.

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-canceling headphones have a knit mesh canopy and memory foam cushions for an exceptionally comfortable fit﻿. $549 $480 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Enjoy your go-to entertainment on the school bus with the AirPods Pro (Second Generation). With longer battery life and greater noise canceling abilities, you will be able to tune out to your favorite song, podcast, movie or TV series. $249 $199 Shop Now

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) The shorter stem of Apple's 3rd generation AirPods can make it easier for anyone with medium to larger ears to wear them comfortably. This generation also has a more accurate skin sensor to detect when they're in your ear, so they'll seamlessly stop playing music whenever you pop them out. $169 $150 Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

RELATED CONTENT: