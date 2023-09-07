Apple sales are rare, but Amazon is serving up big deals on AirPods. Highlights from Amazon's Deals include major AirPods deals to save on Apple’s entire lineup of popular audio gear. You can find discounts on some of the latest AirPods models right now, including $99 off the premium noise-cancelling AirPods Max.

The impressive sound quality and portable design of AirPods makes it hard to leave the house without them. From a $99 pair of second-generation AirPods to the popular AirPods Pro 2 at their all-time low price, we've found all the best Amazon AirPods deals that you won't want to miss.

The Best Amazon AirPods Deals

Apple’s newest AirPods Pro 2 are marked down to their best price ever. You can grab a pair of wireless earbuds for $199, matching the best price we've seen since Prime Day and Black Friday. Twice as powerful as that of the first-gen model, Apple's most advanced pair of earbuds to date feature personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive sound.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Listen to high-quality sound with this deal, the latest noise cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the Apple AirPods Pro for longer battery life. $249 $199 Shop Now

Equipped with Apple's brand-new H2 processor, the AirPods Pro 2 feature improved noise-canceling capabilities for dramatically less noise on your commute, or when you want to focus. AirPods Pro 2 have a battery life of up to 6 hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation enabled, which is 33% more than the first generation earbuds.

Now is the perfect time to finally snag the AirPods Max as they are marked down to a dollar more than their lowest price this year. Designed with memory foam ear cushions, the noise-cancelling headphones not only offer high quality sound, but also high quality comfort. You can save $99 on all five colors of the AirPods Max.

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-canceling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions foran exceptionally comfortable fit﻿ that will have her dancing to her favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more. $549 $470 Shop Now

You can also get a new pair of second-gen AirPods for less than $100. They're lightweight and easy to use, making the earbuds a popular choice for morning commutes and working from home. If you're looking for gym earbuds, we recommend the sweat and water-resistant 3rd generation AirPods, which are also on sale at Amazon.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge. $129 $99 Shop Now

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) The shorter stem of Apple's 3rd generation AirPods can make it a bit easier for anyone with medium to larger ears to get them to fit comfortably. This generation also has a more accurate skin sensor to detect when they're in your ear, so they'll seamlessly stop playing music whenever you pop them out. $169 $159 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT: