10 Best Black Friday Amazon Deals to Shop Today

Meta Quest 2 Amazon Meta Quest 2 Looking for the perfect gift for the gamer in your life? The Meta Quest 2 is on sale, and there's even a holiday bundle that comes with a $50 Amazon Gift Card. $300 $250 Shop Now

Kindle Scribe Amazon Kindle Scribe Read and write as naturally as you do on paper. The latest Kindle Scribe was featured on Oprah's 2023 Favorite Things List. This Kindle Scribe is the world’s first 10.2” glare-free Paperwhite display and included Premium Pen. $340 $240 Shop Now

Peloton Bike+ Amazon Peloton Bike+ Peloton Bike+ features a larger, brighter, anti-reflective display for sharper, more immersive viewing from any angle. The rear and front-facing speakers create studio quality sound. Additionally, this bike feautres an Auto Resistance knob that can automatically adjust your resistance to follow the instructors’ cues. $2,495 $1,995 Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Apple's earbuds boast up to three hours on a single charge, and are the perfect companion to your iPhone. They're also one of the best pairs around for enjoying your favorite bops and other media at an affordable price. $129 $99 Shop Now

75" Samsung The Frame TV Amazon 75" Samsung The Frame TV Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR which delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone. $2,998 $1,998 Shop Now

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. $99 $86 With coupon Shop Now

Best Amazon Black Friday Home Deals

Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the refresh it deserves with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From best-in-class iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Keurig coffee makers and outdoor furniture, save on home upgrades below.

Sweejar Porcelain Soup Bowls with Handle Amazon Sweejar Porcelain Soup Bowls with Handle Filled with veggies and typically not too much work besides throwing things in a pot, soup is good for the soul. When you make your favorite stews and bisques this autumn, serve them in these deep green soup bowls with a handle to keep your hands from burning. $35 $28 With Coupon Shop Now

Best Amazon Black Friday Tech Deals

Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to this year's newest TVs. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.

JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones Amazon JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones The Ambient Aware technology allows you to safely walk busy streets by increasing ambient sounds, while with TalkThru music is lowered and speech is amplified so you can easily chat while keeping your headphones on. $200 $100 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Amazon Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The Galaxy S23 Ultra lets you capture epic content in any setting. Whether you’re headed to a concert or romantic night out, there’s no such thing as bad lighting with Night Mode. $1,200 $900 Shop Now

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Amazon Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls. $379 $259 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple's best headphones may be pricey, but they're well worth the entry fee. With a knit mesh headband and impossibly comfortable earcups, they're perfect for longtime wear and booming bass with high treble. $549 $450 Shop Now

Best Amazon Black Friday Beauty Deals

PMD Clean Mini Amazon PMD Clean Mini Get a deeper clean with PMD's facial cleansing device that uses gently vibrating rubber bristles to exfoliate and tone skin. $69 $41 Shop Now

Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light According to Crest, your teeth will be dramatically whiter when using the LED Accelerator Light and Whitestrips together compared to just the Whitestrips alone. With over 15,100 reviews and a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, it seems like customers agree with the results. $70 $56 Shop Now

Best Amazon Black Friday Fashion Deals

UGG Classic Clear Mini Amazon UGG Classic Clear Mini Warm on the inside and waterproof on the outside, UGG's Classic Clear Mini gives you the best of both worlds and stands out in all levels of downpour. Updating the iconic original, this new waterproof boot delivers fashion, function, and feel – all in one. $150 $90 Shop Now

