Amazon Prime Day has officially arrived and we are already halfway through one of the biggest savings events of the year. If it's time to step up your cleaning game, iRobot Roomba deals should be on your radar for the second day of Amazon's mega-sale.

iRobot’s line of Roomba robot vacuums are every homeowner’s dream. This summer, you can spend more time in the sun without worrying about cleaning up the house when you have a robot vacuum to do the job. Powerful iRobot Roomba robot vacuums are up to 60% off for Prime Day 2023, so you can score a top model at a fraction of its usual price.

The crowd-favorite Roomba robot vacuum cleaners are known for being a splurge, but you won't break the bank with these Prime Day deals on a number of iRobot's powerhouses. These smart devices are reliable and convenient powerhouses that will help keep your floors clean from dirt, dust and other messes all year. Some Roombas even come with their own self-cleaning stations to take yet another chore off your hands.

Ahead, shop the best Prime Day Roomba robot vacuum deals to get your floors clean without lifting a finger.

The Best Prime Day Roomba Deals of 2023

iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum Save on a Roomba that can detect dirtier areas of your home and clean them more thoroughly. The 3 Stage Cleaning system and Dual Multi-Surface brushes grab dirt from carpets and hard floors while an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners. $175 $149 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Amazon iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture. $350 $249 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba j7 Amazon iRobot Roomba j7 The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. $600 $399 Shop Now

Robot vacuums are an indispensable tool for anyone looking to simplify their cleaning process. They can intuitively navigate around furniture as they seamlessly transition from wood floors to carpet. Plus, they can be app-controlled from your smartphone so you don't even have to leave the couch to tidy up.

Below, we've rounded up more top-rated robot vacuums currently on sale with Amazon's best Prime Day deals. Many of the robot vacuums we found also support Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can tell it exactly where to clean up dog hair, messy spills, and extra dusty corners.

More Prime Day Robot Vacuum Deals to Shop Now

eufy by Anker RoboVac 11S Amazon eufy by Anker RoboVac 11S For those with pets, clean your floors with twin turbine technology that is said to pick up 57% more pet hair. The intelligent vacuum will map your floors so you'll always know where it's cleaning. $230 $180 Shop Now

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

RELATED CONTENT:

Peloton Bikes Are Getting Massive Markdowns for Amazon Prime Day

Save Up to 35% on Hydro Flasks for All-Day Hydration This Summer

Oprah and Drew Barrymore's Favorite Anti-Aging Serum Is 30% Off Now

Beats Studio 3 Headphones Are $190 Off at Amazon Prime Day

Monos Frequent Flyer Flash Sale: Save on Luggage and Travel Bags

18 Best Amazon Prime Day Ninja Deals: Save Big on Kitchen Essentials

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Sneakers for Women

Save Up to $1,200 on Samsung’s The Frame TV for Amazon Prime Day

Apple AirTags Are on Sale Just in Time for Your Summer Travels

The 35 Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals to Shop Right Now