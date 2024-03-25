The right cleaning products and tools can help make spring cleaning less of a chore. From dust-busting air purifiers to stick vacuums with unparalleled suction and viral TikTok cleaning products known for making tidying up a breeze, the market is filled with tools to make sprucing up a snap. Luckily, you can now find them all deeply discounted at Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

The latest cleaning technology can be costly, but spring cleaning doesn't have to clean out your bank account because right now, Amazon has Prime Day-level discounts on all the products and tools you'll need to tidy up your home. Whether you need highly-rated robot mops that will make your tile sparkle or non-toxic cleaning products to keep the kiddos safe, Amazon is dishing out deals to help you get these items for less.

We've rounded up the best deals for tackling your spring cleaning this March. Below, score major discounts on top-rated cleaning products and tools before Amazon's Big Spring Sale concludes at midnight tonight.

The Best Stick Vacuum Deals on Amazon

Stick vacuums are more lightweight and less bulky than traditional models while still offering strong cleaning power. Here are the best discounts on stick vacuums right now.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner This lightweight cordless vacuum offers powerful suction without a way to trip you up while you clean. It comes with a detangling motorbar to tackle pet and human hair as well as whole-machine filtration that can help cut down on pet allergies and dust for cleaner air. $470 $349 Shop Now

Shark IZ362H Cordless Stick Vacuum Amazon Shark IZ362H Cordless Stick Vacuum This Shark cordless vacuum boasts a self-cleaning brush roll that can transform into a handheld device and is equipped with anti-allergen features. On sale for $100 off, you don't want to miss this Amazon deal. $350 $250 Shop Now

The Best Robot Vacuum Deals on Amazon

Robot vacuums work on a schedule and do the work for you. Some even self-empty and mop along with vacuuming. Here are the best robot vacuum and mop deals to shop now.

roborock Q5+ Amazon roborock Q5+ The roborock Q5+ is a super smart robot vacuum with upgraded mapping, app navigation and voice commands. Plus, it can hold up to seven weeks of dirt before you have to clean out the dock. $700 $380 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum Get 50% off a robot vacuum that is ideal for homes with pets. With PrecisionVision Navigation, Roomba j7 identifies and avoids obstacles like pet waste and charging cords to get the whole job done. $600 $299 Shop Now

The Best Cleaning Product Deals on Amazon

These best-selling cleaning products, which are currently marked down, will cut through the grease and grime.

Welzona Electric Spin Scrubber Cordless Cleaning Brush Amazon Welzona Electric Spin Scrubber Cordless Cleaning Brush This portable scrub brush can tackle nearly any grimy surface: floors, doors, windows, tubs, counters, toilets, baseboards, grout, pools -- even the dirt caked onto your car wheels. Thanks to a built-in rechargeable battery that can last continuously for up to an hour and four types of brush heads with flexible and durable bristles, deep cleaning with this tool is extremely satisfying. $70 $28 With coupon Shop Now

The Best Air Purifier Deals on Amazon

Breathe in clean air with a hardworking air purifier. Here are the best-selling air purifiers currently discounted at Amazon.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10 Amazon Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10 The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Gen1 purifying fan has triple functionality. It purifies all year round, quickly heats the whole room in winter and keeps you cool as a fan in summer. As a purifier, it removes 99.97% of allergens as small as 0.3 microns from your home. $530 $429 Shop Now

The Best Home Organization Deals on Amazon

Clean up the clutter to make your space look its best. Hack your organization with these storage solutions currently on sale.

Home-it Mop and Broom Holder Amazon Home-it Mop and Broom Holder It will surprise you how much space you free up once you hang your cleaning tools. This organizer can hold up to 11 items and each ball can hold up to 7.5 lbs of weight. $20 $10 Shop Now

